Japan Gift Card and Incentive Market Intelligence 2024-2028: Key Developments, Consumer Attitude and Behaviour, Competitive Analysis, Strategic Partnerships

The gift card industry in the region is expected to grow by 7.6% on annual basis to reach US$23.0 billion in 2024. This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift card market, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of retail categories. With over 75 KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of gift card market dynamics, market size and forecast.

The Japanese gift card sector is evolving rapidly, with companies expanding digital offerings, launching innovative products, and forming strategic partnerships to cater to the growing demand for convenient and personalized gifting options. The gift card industry in Japan will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 6.5% during 2024-2028. Gift card market in the country will increase from US$21.4 billion in 2023 to reach US$29.7 billion by 2028.

Key Developments in the Gift Card Sector in Japan



Product Launches and Innovations: 7-Eleven Japan. The convenience store chain has expanded its gift card offerings, enhancing its digital gift card options to cater to the rising demand for online gifting. This aligns with broader trends in digital transformation within retail, where consumers increasingly prefer e-gift cards for convenience and immediacy.



Lawson: Lawson has introduced new promotional gift cards aimed at boosting sales during peak seasons. Their strategy includes collaborations with popular brands to create themed gift cards, which are particularly appealing to younger consumers. This initiative is part of a larger effort to leverage digital channels for gift card sales, enhancing customer engagement through targeted marketing campaigns.



Rakuten: The e-commerce giant has launched a new line of digital gift cards that can be used across various platforms within its ecosystem. This move is designed to encourage spending within its marketplace, particularly as online shopping continues to grow in popularity.



Amazon Japan: Amazon has also updated its gift card offerings, introducing customizable digital gift cards that allow consumers to add personal messages and designs. This feature aims to enhance the gifting experience, making it more personal and engaging for the recipient.



Strategic Partnerships



Roblox and Blackhawk Network: Roblox has expanded its digital gift card offerings through a partnership with Blackhawk Network. This collaboration allows consumers in Japan to purchase Roblox digital gift cards, which can be used to buy Robux, the platform's virtual currency. The partnership is part of a broader strategy to enhance the accessibility of digital gift cards in various markets, including Japan, where the demand for digital gaming continues to grow.



Amazon Japan and Local Retailers: Amazon Japan has partnered with various local retailers to expand its gift card offerings, allowing customers to purchase gift cards for a wider range of products and services. This initiative aims to enhance customer experience by providing more options for digital gifting, catering to the growing trend of online shopping.

Reasons to buy

Comprehensive understanding of the dynamics of the gift card and incentive card markets: Recognise the opportunities in the market, the main drivers and trends, and the five-year projection for gift and incentive cards in Japan.

Create strategies tailored to the market: To create your gift card strategy, identify growth categories and target particular opportunities across consumer segments and occasions; evaluate important trends and risks unique to your market.

Learn about the attitudes and behaviours of consumers in Japan: Increase ROI by understanding how consumer attitudes and behaviours are evolving. With gift cards, you may obtain comprehensive information about retail spending for both corporate and retail customers.

Six key performance indicators (KPIs) provide a comprehensive view: the quantity of cards in circulation, load value, unused value, average purchase value, average value per transaction, and transaction value.

Distribution channel insights: Recognise the differences in gift card sales across online and offline channels as well as between first-party and third-party sales.

