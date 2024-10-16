Paper Diaper Market to Reach $109.2 Billion, Globally, by 2034 at 4.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington,Delaware, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Paper Diaper Market by Product Type (Baby Diaper and Adult Diaper), Application (Household and Healthcare Facilities), and Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, B2B, Specialty Stores, Pharmacies, Online Sales Channel and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2034". According to the report, the paper diaper market was valued at $65.6 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $109.2 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2034.



Prime determinants of growth

Urbanization and busy lifestyles have further boosted the preference for disposable diapers owing to their convenience and ease of use. Increased awareness of hygiene and health benefits associated with disposable diapers has also contributed to paper diaper market growth. Moreover, innovations in diaper technology, including enhanced absorbency, skin-friendly materials, and eco-friendly options, have attracted consumers seeking improved performance and environmental sustainability. The expansion of the market in emerging economies, driven by growing populations and rising living standards, has introduced new opportunities for manufacturers. Furthermore, aggressive marketing strategies and increased online retail channels have made paper diapers more accessible, further fueling paper diaper market expansion.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2034 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $65.6 billion Market Size in 2034 $109.2 billion CAGR 4.8% No. of Pages in Report 209 Segments Covered Product Type, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region. Drivers Technological advancements in absorbent materials Rise in preference for convenience among parents Growth in organized retail and e-commerce channels Expansion of product offerings for different age groups and needs Opportunities Innovation in eco-friendly and biodegradable diaper options Rise in demand for premium and high-performance diapers Restraint Limited recycling and disposal infrastructure Stringent environmental regulations

The baby diaper segment held the highest market share in 2023

By product type, the paper diaper segment held the highest market share in 2023. Increase in birth rates and the growth in number of young families globally contribute significantly to the demand for baby paper diapers. Rise in disposable incomes enable families to afford convenience and premium products, boosting diaper consumption. Moreover, urbanization and busy lifestyles further drive the preference for disposable diapers due to their convenience and ease of use. Enhanced awareness of hygiene and health benefits also fuels demand for paper diapers, as parents seek reliable products to ensure their baby's well-being. In addition, innovations in diaper technology and eco-friendly options cater to evolving consumer preferences, sustaining paper diaper market growth. The expansion into emerging economies and increased availability through online and retail channels also support the high demand for paper diapers in this segment.

The household segment held the highest market share in 2023

By application, the household segment held the highest market share in 2023. Increase in birth rates, rise in disposable incomes, and busy lifestyles drive a strong preference for the convenience and hygiene of disposable diapers for babies. Parents prioritize ease of use and health benefits. For adults, especially the elderly and those with incontinence, disposable paper diapers provide essential comfort and manageability. The growing awareness of hygiene and an aging population significantly boost the demand for adult paper diapers. Innovations in diaper technology, such as enhanced absorbency and skin-friendly materials, further enhance the appeal of both baby and adult diapers, catering to diverse consumer needs and preferences in this segment.

The pharmacies segment held the highest market share in 2023

By distribution channel, the pharmacies segment held the highest market share in 2023. Sales of paper diapers are high in pharmacies owing to their convenience and accessibility. Pharmacies offer a wide range of baby and adult diaper brands, providing consumers with immediate access to essential products. Many people prefer buying diapers from pharmacies for their reliability and availability of trusted brands. In addition, pharmacies often have knowledgeable staff who can provide product recommendations and address customer queries. The frequent visits for other health-related needs have made pharmacies a convenient shopping destination for diapers, leading to higher sales. Furthermore, the emphasis on hygiene and health also aligns with the pharmacy environment, further boosting diaper sales.

Asia-Pacific led the market share in 2023

By region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023. Rapid urbanization and increase in living standards in countries such as China, India, and Indonesia have driven higher demand for convenient and hygienic baby care products such as paper diapers. The large population base of the region significantly contributes to overall paper diaper market size. Moreover, growing awareness of hygiene and health among consumers, along with a rising middle class with higher purchasing power, supports the adoption of disposable diapers. In addition, local manufacturers have enhanced their production capabilities to meet the diverse needs of the extensive market. The expansion of retail and e-commerce channels further boosts accessibility, which has thus made paper diapers more readily available to a broad consumer base in the Asia-Pacific region.

Players: -

Procter & Gamble

Kimberly-Clark

Unicharm

Essity

Ontex

Kao Corporation

First Quality Enterprises

Domtar

Hengan International

Daio Paper Corporation

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global paper diaper market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Industry Dev

In May 2024, First Quality Baby Products announced a $418 million investment to expand its Macon, Georgia facility. The expansion will increase manufacturing capacity for baby paper diapers and training pants by 50%, creating 600 new jobs.

In June 2023, Dyper launched a newly designed diaper with fully recyclable kraft paper packaging, which is manufactured in North America to strengthen its foothold in the paper diaper business.

