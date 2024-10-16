Germany Gift Card and Incentive Card Intelligence Report 2024-2028: Product Launches and Innovations, Competitive Analysis, Regulatory Changes, Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Q2 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The gift card industry in the region is expected to grow by 10.9% on annual basis to reach US$16.1 billion in 2024. The gift card industry in Germany will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 8.3% during 2024-2028. Gift card market in the country will increase from US$14.6 billion in 2023 to reach US$22.2 billion by 2028.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift card market, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of retail categories. With over 75 KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of gift card market dynamics, market size and forecast.

The gift card sector in Germany is evolving rapidly with a shift towards digital solutions and tailored corporate offerings. Regulatory frameworks ensure consumer protection through clear expiration dates, transparency in terms and conditions, and a return policy. This evolution reflects growing consumer demand for convenience and personalized gifting options.



Key Developments in the Gift Card Sector in Germany



Product Launches and Innovations: Digital Gift Cards. The shift towards digital gift cards has accelerated, with many brands enhancing their offerings to include instant delivery and mobile app integration. This trend is largely influenced by consumer preferences for convenience and the growing e-commerce sector.



Corporate Gift Cards: Businesses are increasingly using gift cards for employee rewards and customer incentives. Companies are launching tailored gift card solutions to meet corporate gifting needs, which has expanded the market significantly.



Regulatory Changes



Expiry Dates: In Germany, gift cards and vouchers are subject to a general expiration period of three years. This regulation ensures that consumers have ample time to redeem their vouchers. However, issuers can set shorter validity periods as long as they are deemed reasonable and are clearly stated on the card.



Redemption Rights: Consumers are required to redeem their gift cards within the specified validity period. While they can use the card multiple times until the balance is exhausted, they are not entitled to cash payouts for any remaining balance after a purchase.



Disclosure Requirements: Issuers must provide clear information regarding the terms and conditions of gift cards, including the total value, any restrictions, and potential fees. This transparency is crucial for consumer protection and informed decision-making.



Cancellation Policy: Consumers have the right to return products purchased with gift cards within 14 days, aligning with broader consumer rights legislation in Germany.

