CacheFly Launches New Point of Presence in Milan Boosting European Content Delivery and Compliance

Elk Grove, IL, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CacheFly, the world's most reliable content delivery network (CDN), proudly announces the addition of a new Point of Presence (PoP) in Milan, Italy, further expanding its global footprint. This new PoP is a key step in CacheFly’s commitment to providing optimized content delivery, ensuring users are connected to the fastest available PoP for maximum throughput and compliance with regulatory standards like GDPR and other evolving global requirements.

CacheFly’s anycast based routing system offers unparalleled flexibility, allowing customers to dynamically direct traffic based on performance metrics or specific compliance mandates. This ensures that businesses can meet regulatory requirements while still maintaining peak performance, no matter where their users are located in Europe.

"Our new Milan PoP is an important milestone in enhancing both speed and compliance for our customers," said Drazen Dodig, CEO of CacheFly. "By using anycast, we’re able to ensure that data is delivered through the optimal PoP, boosting throughput and enabling businesses to meet the complex regulatory frameworks that govern data privacy and security, such as GDPR."

The addition of the Milan PoP strengthens CacheFly’s extensive global network, which now spans over 75 PoPs worldwide, offering unmatched content delivery performance and security for businesses across various industries, including media, e-commerce, gaming, and SaaS applications. CacheFly empowers businesses to easily manage traffic based on both performance and local compliance, allowing them to remain agile as regulations continue to evolve.

About CacheFly:

CacheFly is the world's most reliable content delivery network, boasting 100% uptime and over two decades of experience in delivering high-performance content at blazing speeds. Known for their commitment to speed, reliability, and customer service, CacheFly serves a wide range of industries, from media and entertainment to SaaS and gaming, helping businesses optimize content delivery while ensuring regulatory compliance.

Attachments