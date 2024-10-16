WellSpark Improves Employee Health and Wellbeing for Regional Health Plan

Farmington, Connecticut, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WellSpark Health—a leading wellbeing, disease prevention and management health coaching company—recently released data showcasing the success of the company's wellbeing platform and employee compliance efforts at a large regional health plan. Three years of data validate the significant increase WellSpark achieved in the participation, completion of recommended screenings, and engagement in health coaching programs.

WellSpark partnered with the health plan to engage its eligible workforce in a custom wellness program focused on early intervention to address emerging health risks and support chronic condition self-management. The program is available to over 2,000 employees and includes 24/7 access to WellSpark’s digital wellness platform, individual and group health coaching, group challenges, webinars, and chronic condition prevention programs.

“WellSpark’s work with this health plan proves employees have a substantial desire for health and wellness programs that support positive behavior changes, and with the right team, these initiatives can be incredibly effective and even save lives,” said Andi Campbell, President of WellSpark. “We’re dedicated to helping employers ensure that no one falls through the cracks and that their workforce remains as healthy and productive as possible – leading to better business and individual outcomes.”

Key findings from the report include:

Voluntary registrations for the program increased from 14% in 2021 to 54% in 2023.

Preventive care visits increased from 47% in 2021 to 80% in 2023.

Cancer screenings increased from 27% in 2021 to 76% in 2023.

The number of employees who completed health assessments increased from 65% in 2021 to 71% in 2023.

Participation in individual health coaching sessions increased from 270 in 2021 to 1,740 in 2023.

To encourage employee participation, the health plan offered money-back incentives to employees during the program's first two years. In 2023, it began offering preferred health insurance premiums to the eligible population. WellSpark also helped the health plan increase communications promoting the program and added outreach for those at risk of chronic conditions.

To learn more about WellSpark’s work with this large regional health plan and for information about the impact of chronic disease in the workplace, read the case study here: www.wellsparkhealth.com/measuring-wellbeing-program-effectiveness/.

For more information about WellSpark's employee wellbeing solutions, contact WellSpark at info@wellsparkhealth.com or visit www.wellsparkhealth.com.

###

About WellSpark

WellSpark Health is a national wellbeing provider headquartered in Farmington, Connecticut, that couples health coaching with the virtual modalities desired by today’s workforce. WellSpark has partnered with a broad range of public and private sector employers, providing engaging coaching and disease prevention programs through a life-dimensional approach that supports the whole employee while creating a supportive workplace culture. Employee participation from those who need it most is what matters. That’s where WellSpark’s consultative and customizable approach truly delivers.