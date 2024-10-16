Newsweek Unveils the Fifth Annual Rankings of America’s Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek , the modern global digital news organization, in partnership with Statista , announced today the release of its rankings of America’s Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers for 2025 . This year’s rankings recognize the top 650 ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) in the U.S., showcasing excellence in outpatient surgical care.



ASCs are essential pillars in modern healthcare, offering high-quality, efficient surgical procedures without the need for hospitalization. These centers provide vital services such as colonoscopies, cataract surgeries, knee repairs, and biopsies, ensuring patients can return home the same day while significantly reducing costs and inconvenience.

Newsweek evaluated over 5,000 ASCs nationwide, assessing key factors like quality of care, patient experience, and performance data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). Peer recommendations from medical professionals also played a major role. The rankings were based on a scoring model, with peer recommendations and CMS data each contributing 45% of the score, along with patient experience (7.5%) and accreditation status (2.5%).

“Our Ambulatory Surgery Center rankings are helping to continue our mission of guiding Americans in their healthcare decisions. Ambulatory surgery centers offer critical services with convenience and cost efficiency, and we hope these rankings provide invaluable insights for patients seeking the best care in their states and regions,” said Josh Smith, Newsweek’s Director of Growth and Strategic Partnerships.

The Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers include:

Mayo Clinic - Building Scottsdale - Scottsdale, Arizona

Premier Gastroenterology - Premier Surgery Center - Little Rock, Arkansas

Cedars Sinai - 90210 Surgery Medical Center - Beverly Hills, California

HCA Healthcare - Midtown Surgical Center - Denver, Colorado

Coral Gables Surgery Center - Miami, Florida

Emory Healthcare - Emory Clinic at 1365 Clifton Rd - Atlanta, Georgia

RUSH - SurgiCenter - Chicago, Illinois

IU Health - Ball Memorial Outpatient Surgery Center - Muncie, Indiana

Advanced Surgical Care of Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Johns Hopkins Health Care & Surgery Center - Knoll North - Columbia, Maryland

TruVista Surgery Center - Troy, Michigan

The University of Kansas Health System - KU MedWest, Medical Pavilion - Shawnee, Kansas



M Health - Fairview Clinics and Surgery Center - Minneapolis - Minneapolis, Minnesota

North Mississippi Health Services - North Mississippi Surgery Center - Tupelo, Mississippi

Saint Luke's - East Hospital Surgery Center - Lee's Summit, Missouri

SCA Health - Surgical Center of South Jersey - Mount Laurel, New Jersey

East Side Endoscopy - New York, New York

Duke Health - Davis Ambulatory Surgical Center - Durham, North Carolina

Bedford Ambulatory Surgical Center - Bedford, New Hampshire

Cleveland Surgical Suites - Richmond Heights, Ohio

Bend Surgery Center - Bend, Oregon

Allegheny Health Network - Monroeville Surgery Center - Monroeville, Pennsylvania

Surgery Partners - Birmingham Surgery Center - Birmingham, Alabama

SCA Health - Charleston Surgery Center - Summerville, South Carolina

University Clinical Health - Memphis Surgery Center - Memphis, Tennessee

Baylor Scott & White Surgicare - Dallas - Dallas, Texas

Proliance Surgeons - Proliance Eastside Surgery Center - Kirkland, Washington

Millennium Surgery Center - Meridian, Idaho

Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin - Froedtert Surgery Center - Milwaukee, Wisconsin

For a full list of America’s Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers 2025 and more information on the ranking methodology, visit: newsweek.com/abasc-2025 .

