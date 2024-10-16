Fire Protection Coatings Market Report 2024 - Top Global Fire Protection Coating Manufacturers and Market Shares by Revenue

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fire Protection Coatings, Global, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In this research of the global fire protection coatings market, hydrocarbon intumescent, hydrocarbon cementitious, cellulosic intumescent, and cellulosic cementitious coatings are the four main product types analyzed. Different end-use applications for each product type and key technologies are discussed. Applications are quantitatively explained for the four product segments. All regional markets are broken down further into key sub-regions, and four chapters for the four major fire protection coating types cover the respective quantitative and qualitative analysis.



The key end-use industries considered in the study are upstream oil and gas, marine, downstream oil and gas (refining), petrochemicals, chemicals, heavy machinery, power, other industrial construction, commercial construction, and residential construction. The fire protection coatings market is witnessing rising demand for innovative products that demonstrate not only higher fire ratings that translate into longer evacuation times for occupants inside a structure, but also greater sustainability characteristics as well as ease and speed of production.



In the past few years, a considerable rise has occurred in safety awareness implemented to augment the fire safety of buildings and constructions in various sectors, including oil and gas, petrochemicals, chemicals, and allied industries. These industrial applications call for the deployment of predominantly hydrocarbon fire protection coatings that will meet legislative requirements in the long term. Overall, the rising safety standards followed by end-use industries' fire safety requirements will drive market demand for hydrocarbon fire protection coatings in the next few years.



There is an increasing trend of augmenting the fire safety of critical building structures in various industries such as chemicals, petrochemicals, upstream oil and gas, and petroleum refining, which demonstrates high fire hazard potential. With new advantages associated with novel features of hydrocarbon coatings, such as resistance to damage from impact, abrasion, and vibration caused by deflection of structures during fabrication, transportation, and extreme loading conditions, the demand for hydrocarbon coatings will increase significantly.

Low volatile organic compound (VoC) content and LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environment Design) compliance of coatings promoted by the US Green Building Council are also influencing the development of innovative fire protection coatings with premium applications and prices.



This study covers the top global fire protection coating manufacturers and their market shares by revenue for the base year (2023). The market creates growth opportunities for fire protection coating manufacturers, raw material suppliers, end users (considering innovative applications), distributors, and suppliers (considering market penetration and geographic expansion activity). The study period is 2020 to 2030.

Key Growth Opportunities in Fire Protection Coatings

Provide Robust Technical Support

Develop Sustainable Chemistries

Leverage New Technology to Develop High-performance Products

Key Topics Covered:



Growth Environment - Transformation in Fire Protection Coatings

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Fire Protection Coatings Industry

Growth Environment - Ecosystem in Fire Protection Coatings

Scope of Analysis

Fire Protection Coatings - Scope and Segmentation

Value Chain Analysis

Raw Material Suppliers

Growth Environment - Companies to Action (C2A), Fire Protection Coatings

Competitive Environment

Product Matrix of Key Competitors

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Growth Generator in Fire Protection Coatings

Market Characteristics and Overview

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Considerations

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Volume Forecast by Product Type

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

Average Price Forecast

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis - Fire Protection Coatings Market

Revenue Share - Hydrocarbon Coatings

Revenue Share - Cellulosic Coatings

Revenue Share Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Growth Generator, Hydrocarbon Intumescent Coatings

Segment Characteristics and Overview

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Chemistry

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by End Industry

Volume Forecast by End Industry

Forecast Analysis by End Industry

Percent Volume Forecast by Location

Forecast Analysis by Location

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Growth Generator, Hydrocarbon Cementitious Coatings

Segment Characteristics and Overview

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by End Industry

Volume Forecast by End Industry

Forecast Analysis by End Industry

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Growth Generator, Cellulosic Intumescent Coatings

Segment Characteristics and Overview

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

Percent Volume Forecast by Product Type

Revenue Forecast by End Industry

Volume Forecast by End Industry

Forecast Analysis by End Industry

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Growth Generator, Cellulosic Cementitious Coatings

Segment Characteristics and Overview

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by End Industry

Volume Forecast by End Industry

Forecast Analysis by End Industry

