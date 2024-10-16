DigiKey Brings Popular New Products to Maker Faire Rome 2024

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigiKey, a leading global commerce distributor offering the largest selection of technical components and automation products in stock for immediate shipment, will demonstrate sought-after new products for makers in its booth, Area L Booth 4, at Maker Faire Rome, October 25-27, 2024. DigiKey is also a gold-level sponsor of the event, which brings together makers, innovators and creatives from around the world to share their projects with the general public.



“DigiKey is thrilled to be part of Maker Faire Rome 2024, where makers, hobbyists and enthusiasts of all ages and genres meet up in one place,” said Kevin Walseth, manager of technical marketing at DigiKey. “Maker Faire brings technology into every level of experience, from students to makers to engineers, and we’re excited to see how products they sourced from DigiKey help them achieve innovative results.”

Supplier partners Kitronik and Micro:Bit will be onsite to present EDU-focused products and the new Micro:Bit v2 board. The booth will also feature new projects from Odd Jay, the new Raspberry Pi Pico 2, live demos of the XRP robot, and DigiKey’s popular Kitronik Kit, which helps educators teach electronics.

DigiKey makers and experts will demonstrate new products and projects from its Maker.io website, including Halloween-based 3D printed projects. Additionally, the first 40,000 event attendees will get a DigiKey bag made from recycled PTE.

Now in its twelfth year, Maker Faire Rome is an event that facilitates opportunities to learn about and discuss technological innovation in a simple and accessible way, connecting businesses, academia, people and ideas. It is organized and promoted by the Rome Chamber of Commerce.

For more information about DigiKey's maker community, visit DigiKey’s Maker.IO site.

