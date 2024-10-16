Australia Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence 2024: Strategic Partnerships Expands Offerings, Corporate Gifting Trends Surge, Rising Corporate Gifting Fuels Growth - Forecast to 2028

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The gift card industry in the region is expected to grow by 10.1% on annual basis to reach US$7.3 billion in 2024. The gift card industry in Australia will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 8.3% during 2024-2028. Gift card market in the country will increase from US$6.7 billion in 2023 to reach US$10.1 billion by 2028.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift card market, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of retail categories. With over 75 KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of gift card market dynamics, market size and forecast.





The Australian gift card sector is evolving rapidly with innovations like Mentwell's digital wellness cards and strategic partnerships such as the Commonwealth Bank's collaboration with Karta. Corporate gifting trends are on the rise, while regulatory reforms ensure extended validity and clear terms for consumers. The ACCC enforces these regulations strictly, enhancing transparency and protecting consumer rights.



Key Developments in the Gift Card Sector in Australia



Product Launches and Innovations: Mentwell Digital Gift Cards. Launched in November 2023, Mentwell is a digital gift card platform focused on health and wellness services. In its first 18 weeks, it generated sales of A$5.8 million, indicating a strong market demand for wellness-related gift cards. Mentwell plans to expand its operations in the United States over the next three years, aiming to capture a significant share of both personal and business gifting markets.



Corporate Gifting Trends: As the corporate gifting market gains momentum, various companies are introducing gift card offerings tailored for corporate clients. This trend is expected to continue, with businesses recognizing the value of gift cards as incentives and rewards for employees.



Strategic Partnerships



The Commonwealth Bank recently partnered with industry disruptor Karta to issue simplified gift cards. This partnership aims to reimagine the shopping experiences for Australians by simplifying the purchase, delivery, and use of gift cards. It will enable more businesses to participate in the market and allow customers to better support local businesses.



Regulatory Changes



Consumer Protection Reforms: The Australian Consumer Law (ACL) continues to enforce regulations established in 2019 that require all gift cards sold to consumers to have a minimum expiry period of three years. This law aims to protect consumers from short validity periods and ensure transparency regarding the terms and conditions of gift cards. Any terms that reduce this validity period are deemed void.



Mandatory Disclosure Requirements: Gift cards must prominently display their expiry dates or indicate "no expiry date" if applicable. This requirement is part of the ACL amendments and is designed to enhance consumer awareness and prevent confusion regarding gift card usage.

Enforcement and Penalties: The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) is responsible for enforcing these laws, with penalties for non-compliance reaching up to $30,000 for corporations and $6,000 for individuals. The ACCC also has the authority to impose infringement notices for violations of the gift card regulations.

Reasons to buy

Comprehensive understanding of the dynamics of the gift card and incentive card markets: Recognise the opportunities in the market, the main drivers and trends, and the five-year projection for gift and incentive cards in Australia.

Create strategies tailored to the market: To create your gift card strategy, identify growth categories and target particular opportunities across consumer segments and occasions; evaluate important trends and risks unique to your market.

Learn about the attitudes and behaviours of consumers in Australia: Increase ROI by understanding how consumer attitudes and behaviours are evolving. With gift cards, you may obtain comprehensive information about retail spending for both corporate and retail customers.

Six key performance indicators (KPIs) provide a comprehensive view: the quantity of cards in circulation, load value, unused value, average purchase value, average value per transaction, and transaction value.

Distribution channel insights: Recognise the differences in gift card sales across online and offline channels as well as between first-party and third-party sales.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 268 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $7.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $10.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.3% Regions Covered Australia



Scope

Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share by Key Retailers. Key Retailers Covered Include:

Wesfarmers Ltd

Woolworths Ltd (Australia)

Metcash Ltd

Aldi Group

Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd

JB Hi-Fi Ltd

Apple Inc

Total Spend on Gifts in Australia

By Consumer Segment (Retail and Corporate)

By Product Categories (13 Segments)

By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)

Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments in Australia

Gross Load Value

Transaction Value

Unused Value

Average Value Per Transaction

Transaction Volume

Average Value of Card Purchased

Number of Cards

Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment in Australia

Retail Consumer

Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)

Digital Gift Card Market Size in Australia

By Retail Consumer

By Retail Purchase Occasion

By Corporate Consumer

By Corporate Purchase Occasion

By Company Size

Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer in Australia

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion

Festivals & Special Celebration Days

Milestone Celebration

Self-Use

Other

Value by Purchase Channel

Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics in Australia

Consumer Purchase Behaviour

Gift Card Buyer by Age Group

Gift Card Buyer by Income Level

Gift Card Buyer by Gender

Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer in Australia

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion

Employee Incentive

Sales Incentive

Consumer Incentive

By Scale of Business

Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Australia

Food & Beverage

Health, Wellness & Beauty

Apparel, Footwear & Accessories

Books & Media Products

Consumer Electronics

Restaurants & Bars

Toys, Kids, and Babies

Jewelry

Sporting Goods

Home & Kitchen Accessories & Appliances

Travel

Entertainment & Gaming

Other

Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Australia

Ecommerce & Department Stores

Restaurants & Bars

Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store

Entertainment & Gaming

Specialty Stores

Health & Wellness

Travel

Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Australia

Gift Card Online Sales

Gift Card Offline Sales

1st Party Sales

3rd Party Sales

Sales Uplift

