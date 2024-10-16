Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Townhome Community Coming Soon to Plymouth, Michigan

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, The Towns at Plymouth Walk , is coming soon to Plymouth, Michigan. This exclusive community will feature luxury townhomes in a prestigious location near downtown Plymouth. Sales are anticipated to begin in early 2025.



The Towns at Plymouth Walk will offer a selection of modern, open-concept floor plans with 3 bedrooms, 2-car garages, and designer-appointed options for personalization. Home buyers can choose from two distinct home designs, including the Sanders and Howe, both featuring versatile loft spaces, bedroom-level laundry rooms, and full basements with the option to finish. Prices will start in the mid-$500,000s.





“Our new community, The Towns at Plymouth Walk, represents an exceptional opportunity for home buyers seeking a luxury lifestyle close to every convenience in one of Plymouth’s most desirable locations,” said Isaac Boyd, Division President of Toll Brothers in Michigan. “With modern home designs and an array of personalization options, this highly anticipated community will offer something for everyone at a price that provides tremendous value for area homebuyers.”

Residents of The Towns at Plymouth Walk will enjoy an easy, low-maintenance lifestyle with landscaping maintenance and snow removal included. The community is in the highly acclaimed Plymouth-Canton School District and is just 10 minutes from Farrand Elementary, East Middle School, and Plymouth High School. Additionally, the community is just minutes from downtown Plymouth and within walking distance to restaurants, shopping, and other everyday conveniences.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in the area include Reserve at West Bloomfield , Edgewood by Toll Brothers , Parc Vista by Toll Brothers , North Oaks of Ann Arbor , and Toll Brothers at Fosdick Glen .

For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for The Towns at Plymouth Walk, call (866) 267-0537 or visit TollBrothers.com/MI .

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list and the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/469f23b5-8fa2-4751-b6b7-446a157941b8

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)