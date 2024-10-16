ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 280

16 October 2024





Acquisition of Ovizio Imaging Systems SA

On the basis of the completed due diligence, ChemoMetec today submitted a binding tender offer for the acquisition of 100% of the shares of Belgian company Ovizio Imaging Systems SA (’Ovizio’).

The acquisition price is EUR 2,830,000.

The tender offer has already been accepted by shareholders owning more than two thirds of Ovizio, and ChemoMetec is currently in the process of obtaining acceptance from the remaining shareholders, who are under a legal obligation to accept.

Closing is expected to take place within the coming week and will coincide with the actual acquisition date.

When the acquisition has been completed, ChemoMetec will immediately begin the process of developing Ovizio.

Acquiring Ovizio is not expected to impact ChemoMetec’s most recent guidance.





Additional information

Martin Helbo Behrens, CEO

Tel.: (+45) 48 13 10 20

Kim Nicolajsen, CFO

Tel.: (+45) 48 13 10 20





About Ovizio

Ovizio has developed a cell counter based on holographic microscopy. The instrument is primarily used in bioprocessing and in cell and gene therapy. Ovizio’s product is connected directly to the customers’ bioreactors via a disposable item, which is supplied sterilised and with a high degree of cleanness. With the cell counter, cells can be continuously extracted from the bioreactor for analysis and subsequently returned to the bioreactor. Ovizio has a number of respected customers in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. In 2023, the company reported revenue of EUR 1.4 million, of which a substantial part was generated through sales of consumables and service contracts.

About ChemoMetec A/S

ChemoMetec develops, manufactures and markets instruments for cell counting and a wide range of other measurements.

ChemoMetec’s instruments are marketed to the pharmaceutical, biotech and agricultural industries worldwide. ChemoMetec’s customers include some of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies.

ChemoMetec was founded in 1997 and is listed on Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen. For further information, go to www.chemometec.com.