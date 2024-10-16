E-Cigarette Market Outlook & Forecast 2024-2029: Perception as a Safer Alternative, Marketing & Advertising Strategies, and High Adoption of Rechargeable E-Cigarettes Bolster Growth

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-Cigarette Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The E-Cigarette Market was valued at USD 18.98 Billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 23.15 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 3.37%

The global e-cigarette market is highly competitive and characterized by key players with substantial influence over the industry. The global e-cigarette market is dominated by several large, multinational companies, including Altria Group, British American Tobacco (BAT), Imperial Brands, and Japan Tobacco International (JTI). These companies, with their extensive resources, broad product portfolios, and strategic market approaches, play a pivotal role in shaping the dynamics of the global e-cigarette market.

These key vendors have adopted strategies to capture industry share, from acquisitions and partnerships to innovation and regulatory navigation. Furthermore, the involvement of major tobacco companies heavily influences the e-cigarette industry. Recognizing the declining sales of traditional cigarettes due to increasing health awareness and regulatory pressures, these companies have aggressively entered the e-cigarette industry. Prominent players such as British American Tobacco (BAT), Philip Morris International (PMI), Altria Group, and Japan Tobacco International (JTI) have made significant investments in e-cigarette technology and brands.

Europe dominated the global e-cigarette market, accounting for a share of over 51% in 2023. The European market is highly fragmented, with strong demand in countries like the U.K., France, and Germany. Increasing adoption of e-cigarette products as a smoking cessation tool is one of the major trends in the European industry. Many smokers view e-cigarettes as a less harmful alternative to combustible cigarettes, which has significantly contributed to their rising popularity. Introducing new technologies and designs, including compact and user-friendly devices, has broadened their appeal. Additionally, the demand for various nicotine strengths and flavored e-liquids drives regional market growth.



North America, particularly the U.S., is one of the largest and most mature e-cigarette industries. The region has seen significant adoption of e-cigarettes due to a combination of high smoking rates, increased health awareness, and strong consumer interest in smoking alternatives. Furthermore, factors such as rising consumer awareness, increasing disposable incomes, and changing smoking habits are driving the e-cigarette industry in the APAC region. The APAC market is one of the most dynamic and rapidly evolving regions globally. Driven by changing consumer preferences, increasing awareness of the harmful effects of traditional smoking, and supportive regulations in some markets, the region is experiencing significant growth in the e-cigarette sector.

The European e-cigarette industry is expected to experience significant growth and higher adoption. The U.K. market is driven by public health policies that support e-cigarettes as a smoking cessation tool. France and Germany also have substantial e-cigarette markets, characterized by a wide range of products and flavors.

MARKET TRENDS & OPPORTUNITIES

Growing Awareness of Smoking Risks



As awareness of the health hazards of traditional cigarettes has grown, so too has interest in alternative nicotine delivery systems, particularly e-cigarettes. E-cigarettes, or electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS), were introduced in the early 2000s as a safer alternative to smoking. These devices deliver nicotine through an aerosol (commonly referred to as vapor) that the user inhales without the harmful combustion of tobacco that occurs in traditional cigarettes. Also, e-cigarettes quickly gained popularity among smokers looking to reduce their health risks or quit smoking altogether.

Marketing & Advertising of E-cigarettes



The global e-cigarette market has experienced rapid growth, largely driven by sophisticated marketing and advertising strategies. E-cigarette companies have employed various techniques to promote their products, targeting specific demographics, emphasizing perceived benefits, and creating a distinct brand identity that appeals to current and new smokers.

Also, e-cigarette companies have leveraged data-driven marketing techniques to tailor their advertising efforts to these groups, using digital platforms to reach potential customers where they are most active. This is considered one of the most effective aspects of e-cigarette marketing, with its ability to target specific demographics, particularly young adults and smokers looking to quit traditional cigarettes.



E-cigarette brands have notably targeted younger audiences through vibrant, modern, and trendy advertising campaigns. These campaigns often feature youthful imagery, social media influencers, and lifestyle associations that resonate with younger consumers. For instance, JUUL Labs, one of the leading e-cigarette companies, gained significant traction among young adults by employing sleek, minimalist designs and positioning its products as a cool, tech-savvy alternative to smoking. This approach not only attracted existing smokers but also appealed to non-smokers, contributing to the rapid uptake of e-cigarettes among youth.



INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

Stringent Regulation Regarding Disposable E-cigarettes



The global e-cigarette market has been expanding rapidly over the past decade, driven by consumer demand for alternatives to traditional tobacco products. Among the different types of e-cigarettes, disposable e-cigarettes have gained popularity due to their convenience, ease of use, and accessibility. However, the rise of disposable e-cigarettes has also sparked significant global regulatory concerns.

Governments and public health authorities have become increasingly concerned about the environmental impact, youth access, and public health implications associated with disposable e-cigarettes. As a result, stringent regulations regarding the production, distribution, and sale of these products have been introduced in various regions. These regulations pose a considerable challenge for the e-cigarette industry, impacting market growth, product innovation, and consumer access.



SEGMENTATION HIGHLIGHTS

INSIGHTS BY PRODUCT



The global e-cigarette market by product is segmented into rechargeable and disposable. In 2023, the rechargeable e-cigarette dominated the market share. This segment is particularly dominant in markets like Asia-Pacific, where consumers value long-term savings and the ability to personalize their vaping experience. Major players in this segment include brands like JUUL, SMOK, and Vaporesso, which offer a variety of devices catering to different user preferences.

INSIGHTS BY FLAVOR



The global e-cigarette market by flavor is segmented into non-tobacco and tobacco. In 2023, non-tobacco-flavored e-cigarettes held the majority of the segmental share. The non-tobacco flavored segment of the e-cigarette industry has seen explosive growth, driven by the diversity of flavors and their appeal to a wide range of consumers.



INSIGHTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



Despite the rise of e-commerce, offline distribution channels remain a vital component of the global e-cigarette market. Traditional retail outlets, including convenience stores, vape shops, supermarkets, and specialty tobacco stores, continue to be the go-to places for consumers to purchase e-cigarettes and related products.

VENDOR INSIGHTS

In June 2024, NJOY LLC announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the marketing of four e-cigarette products in the United States through the premarket tobacco product application (PMTA) pathway.

In July 2024, FDA's Marketing Granted Orders confirmed that Vuse Alto Device and Golden Tobacco and Rich Tobacco flavor pods at 1.8%, 2.4%, and 5% nicotine levels are appropriate for protecting public health.

Japan Tobacco International focuses on investing in reduced-risk products to expand offerings beyond traditional tobacco products.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

How big is the global e-cigarette market?

What is the growth rate of the global e-cigarette market?

Which region dominates the global e-cigarette market share?

What are the significant trends in the e-cigarette industry?

Who are the key players in the global e-cigarette market?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 359 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $18.98 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $23.15 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.3% Regions Covered Global

E-Cigarette Market Opportunities & Trends

Increased Awareness of Smoking Risks

Rising Prevalence Among Young Generation

Availability of Different Flavors of E-Cigarettes

E-Cigarette Market Growth Enablers

Perception of a Safer Alternative

Marketing & Advertising of E-Cigarettes

High Adoption of Rechargeable E-Cigarettes

E-Cigarette Market Restraints

High Dependency on China for Manufacturing

High Cost of E-Cigarettes

Increased Health Risks due to Smoking

Stringent Regulations Regarding Disposable E-Cigarettes

E-Cigarette Market Five Forces Analysis

Threat of New Entrants

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Bargaining Power of Buyers

Threat of Substitutes

Competitive Rivalry

E-Cigarette Market Premium Insights

Opportunity Pockets

Market Maturity Indicator

Regional Insights

Market Definition

Report Overview

Opportunity and Challenge Analysis

Segment Analysis

Regional Analysis

Competitive Landscape

E-Cigarette Industry Overview

Health Effects of Vaping

Regulations on E-Cigarette

Value Chain Analysis

Raw Material Sourcing

Design, Development, and Manufacturing

Distribution

End-users

E-Cigarette Key Company Profiles

Altria Group

British American Tobacco (BAT)

Imperial Brands

Japan Tobacco International

Other Prominent Vendors

EDGE

FEELM

Halo

JWell

Pro Vape

EPUFFER

Shenzhen IVPS Technology

Shenzhen Kanger Technology

Vaporesso

Joyetech

Geekvape

VOOPOO

Aspire (Shenzhen Eigate Technology)

Eleaf

Super E-Cig

Innokin Technology

Dinner Lady

Aromes et Liquides

SKE Crystal Bar

Lost Mary

Darwin CBD

