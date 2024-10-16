Vishay Intertechnology Extends Voltage Rating Options for Four-Terminal Snap-in Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) is extending its 299 PHL-4TSI snap-in, four-terminal aluminum electrolytic capacitor family with new 350 V, 500 V, 550 V, and 600 V rated capacitors that greatly expand the range of capacitance-voltage combinations available to designers. Designed for power supplies and industrial and home appliance inverters, the Vishay BCcomponents 299 PHL-4TSI series reduces component counts and lowers costs while increasing mechanical stability and end-product lifetimes.



Featuring a cylindrical aluminum case with pressure relief, insulated with a blue sleeve, the 299 PHL-4TSI capacitors offer high ripple current ratings from 1.9 A to 7.6 A, allowing designers to utilize fewer components to meet the requirements of applications. The 299 PHL-4TSI capacitors have a high 105 °C temperature capability and long useful life of > 5000 h while still being able to withstand high ripple currents.

The four-terminal snap-in capacitors can replace banks of large screw terminal capacitors connected by a bus-bar with smaller parts connected by a PCB. This significantly lowers construction costs and enables soldering processing instead of manual mounting. With larger can sizes than standard two-terminal snap-in capacitors — ranging from 35 mm by 50 mm to 45 mm by 100 mm — the 299 PHL-4TSI series limits the number of components required.

As polarized aluminum electrolytic capacitors with a non-solid electrolyte, 299 PHL-4TSI devices are ideally suited for smoothing, filtering, and energy storage. The capacitors are Reach- and RoHS-compliant; their four-terminal configuration provides increased mechanical stability and keyed polarity.

Samples are available from catalog houses in small quantities. Production quantities of all 299 PHL-4TSI values are available now, with lead times of 18 weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.® Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech® is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Link to product datasheets:

http://www.vishay.com/ppg?28432 (299 PHL-4TSI)

Link to product photo:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72177720321194196

Editorial Contact:

Bob Decker

Redpines

Tel: +1 415 409 0233

bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com