Compass Health delivers mental health services at first school-based health clinic in Bellingham Public Schools

EVERETT, Wash., Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As students returned to Options High School for the 2024-25 school year, they found an exciting new addition to their campus: the initial phase of a school-based health clinic, specifically designed to support their mental wellness – the first of its kind for Bellingham Public Schools. Compass Health, Northwest Washington’s regional behavioral health care leader, is excited to announce that it is delivering mental health services to students through the newly opened space.



Compass Health clinicians are on-site at the school-based health clinic two days a week, providing both one-on-one and group therapy sessions. On the remaining days, students can engage with clinicians through a dedicated telehealth suite. To foster a safe and welcoming environment rooted in connection and support, the clinic also features communal gathering spaces, as well as a food pantry and clothing closet maintained by local community organizations.

“We’ve been fortunate to work with Bellingham Public Schools for many years now to expand access to care for students. It’s a natural progression in our long-standing partnership for Compass Health to deliver mental health services in Bellingham’s first-ever school-based clinic,” said Brooklynn Horat, director of north outpatient at Compass Health. “With rising youth mental health needs, offering support directly where students are makes it easier for them to access consistent care. This is an impactful initiative from Bellingham Public Schools that bridges gaps to improve the well-being of our community’s youngest members, and we’re excited to be a part of it as the behavioral health care provider.”

All Medicaid-eligible Options High School students can access clinical services, free of charge. To enroll in care, students can request a referral from their Options High school counselor.

Behavioral health care services are the first phase of the school-based health clinic. Renovations are underway in the existing space to house primary care services delivered by a local health care partner, so students can access medical services on-site, too.

“An on-site health center will improve the mental and physical health of youth, reduce barriers, and increase access to care,” said Dr. Greg Baker, superintendent of Bellingham Public Schools. “The Health Center at Options is also strongly connected to the relationships our district and community partners like Compass Health have cultivated with each other, especially through the Covid-19 pandemic. We celebrate the health care providers who are invested in meeting young people where they are and helping them stay mentally and physically healthy.”

To learn more about Compass Health’s school-based mental health programs and other services available in Whatcom County and across Northwest Washington, visit www.compasshealth.org.

About Compass Health:

Compass Health is Northwest Washington’s behavioral healthcare leader. A community-based healthcare agency, Compass Health integrates behavioral health and medical care services to form a key section of the community safety net and serve clients and others in need of care and support. From comprehensive mental health treatment to crisis prevention and intervention, supportive housing, children’s services, community education and much more, the non-profit organization serves people of all ages throughout Snohomish, Skagit, Island, San Juan, and Whatcom counties.

