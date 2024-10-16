Resourcely Reinvents Infrastructure DevOps With Configuration Platform for Scaling HashiCorp’s Terraform and OpenTofu and Launches New Free Tier

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resourcely, the configuration platform company, today announced that it has released a free tier of its tool for configuring and deploying cloud resources. Resourcely, with its novel approach to infrastructure configuration, lets organizations shift left safely while governing their cloud infrastructure using their existing tools. Developers get a simplified experience for configuring Infrastructure-as-Code (IaC) while DevOps, SRE and platform teams get to control the critical configuration decisions being made.



“We need to make life easier for developers by giving them fast ways to get their jobs done, with guidance from teams like Infrastructure, FinOps and Security baked in. Developers want to do the right thing, our job is to support them,” said Travis McPeak, co-founder and CEO of Resourcely.

“I was intrigued by organizations' success with Resourcely, getting from Dev and Test to Production, leveraging Terraform more simply. From our understanding, 84% of Terraform deployments are still self-managed. So it is important to have a solution for organizations that can’t afford or find someone to dedicate to doing PR reviews per cloud or service. For organizations to get to a cloud operating model, wherever that cloud is, it is essential to have a way to do this at scale, in a simple way that abstracts the resources, in a heterogeneous manner,” said Rob Strechay, Managing Director at theCUBE Research.

With the widespread adoption of DevOps, companies are suffering from inefficient cloud deployment practices, poor developer productivity and unstable infrastructure. Developers are now expected to configure and deploy cloud infrastructure to support their applications but unique complexities across thousands of cloud services and the IaC learning curve cause significant problems. The result is millions of dollars in impact, with misconfiguration causing infrastructure stability and outages, developers wasting time impacting their productivity and DevOps, SRE and platform teams stuck in triage and support work.

This is what led Travis McPeak and Aladdin Almubayed to found Resourcely. The duo were key members of the Netflix security team that pioneered the paved roads to production approach that speeds up the process of getting code to production by embedding guidance, expertise and sensible defaults into a self-service platform. Resourcely extends this approach to all infrastructure so developers can configure and deploy any kind of infrastructure with speed and confidence using self-service.

With Resourcely, DevOps, SRE and platform teams build paved roads for developers to create and maintain any cloud service properly, from AWS instances to Okta groups to Snowflake databases. Resourcely makes it easy to configure HashiCorp’s Terraform and OpenTofu at scale, eliminating cloud issues and outages while accelerating developer velocity. It is a configuration platform that abstracts away the complexities of cloud services with Blueprints and Guardrails integrated into existing CI/CD pipelines:



Blueprints: paved roads to production, managed by platform teams and used by developers. With Blueprints, developers can deploy cloud infrastructure confidently via a guided experience embedded with expertise, capturing the benefits of IaC without the misconfiguration and learning curve that many companies suffer from.

Guardrails: policies that safeguard your cloud infrastructure, preventing IaC that violates their standards from making it into production. These give DevOps, SRE and platform teams tools to govern their infrastructure without impeding development.

Integration into existing CI/CD pipelines: Resourcely generates IaC and submits it as a PR, leveraging their existing change management and CI/CD tooling.



With the newly available free tier, companies struggling with infrastructure configuration can get access to both Blueprints and Guardrails. DevOps, SRE and platform teams build on-rails experiences for developers to deploy infrastructure at light speed, enabling self-service cloud resource configuration and saving time while ensuring the stability of their cloud platform.

The free tier includes access to the Knowledge Graph: Resourcely’s proprietary collection of information about cloud services and their properties. With data such as instance size or region options pre-populated and auto-filled, building cloud infrastructure is easier than ever.

About Resourcely

Resourcely empowers developers to deploy the infrastructure they need without getting in their way. Resourcely’s configuration platform lets DevOps, SRE and platform teams deploy Infrastructure-as-Code at scale, enabling trusted, reliable cloud infrastructure. Resourcely is backed by Andreessen Horowitz and Felicis Ventures. For more information, simply visit https://www.resourcely.io/ and https://x.com/Resourcely.

