Experience Clean Motion’s Solar-Powered EVIG – Exclusive Test Drives at eComExpo and Parcel+Post Expo October 22-25

Clean Motion is excited to announce the opportunity for exclusive test drives of its innovative, solar-powered last-mile delivery vehicle, EVIG, at two upcoming international expos.



Clean Motion invites attendees to join them at:

1.) Post and Parcel Expo Amsterdam Oct 22-24th Hall: 12, Booth: 12.620

“The world’s largest parcel industry event”.

2.) eCom Expo Copenhagen Oct 24-25th. Hall: D Booth: D1.22

“The largest meeting place for a fossil-free transport industry”

Jonsered, Sweden – 2024-10-16

Clean Motion is expanding its reach by offering hands-on test drives and showcasing the EVIG at two premier industry events. These expos provide an invaluable opportunity for potential customers and key decision-makers in the transport, postal, and last-mile delivery sectors to experience the benefits of the EVIG firsthand.

Industry leaders and transport professionals are invited to visit Clean Motion’s booth to learn how the EVIG delivers unmatched efficiency and sustainability in last-mile delivery. The Clean Motion team will be available to answer questions and discuss how their solutions align with increasing environmental demands and city regulations regarding non-emission-free vehicles.

Clean Motion looks forward to welcoming attendees to their booth and sharing the innovations driving the future of sustainable transport.

For further information please contact:

Christoffer Sveder, Chief Commercial Officer

Clean Motion AB

Phone: +4676 319 64 31

Email: christoffer.sveder@cleanmotion.se

