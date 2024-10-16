Wuuii Announces Integration with IBHS and Expanded Service Provider Network

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wuuii is pleased to announce a powerful new integration with the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety (IBHS) which combines the benefits of IBHS’ Wildfire Prepared Home program and Wuuii’s Madronus Wildfire Defense (Madronus) network to offer a full-service option for California property owners who want to reduce wildfire threats, find affordable insurance, and qualify for premium discounts.



Wuuii, a risk management software and services provider for insurers and brokers focused on climate-driven wildfire risks, established Madronus in 2021. Madronus is a full-service provider of wildfire risk consultations and inspections and a vetted contractor network to get quality work done quickly.

“Wuuii exists to make it simple to protect homes, businesses, and communities from devastating wildfires,” said Ivan O’Neill, CEO of Wuuii. “Working with IBHS means Wuuii enterprise software customers can now help millions of Californians with homes and businesses at risk of wildfire. It’s a crucial part of solving the insurance crisis and helps admitted insurers comply with state requirements to offer premium discounts for policyholders who invest in protecting their property.”

Previously, IBHS’ Wildfire Prepared Home program offered homeowners a self-service option to reduce wildfire risk through a system of science-based actions to mitigate exposures from embers, direct flame contact, and radiant heat. Wuuii’s Madronus service network enhances and extends the Wildfire Prepared Home program by offering in-person services to 80 percent of Californians via remote or in-person consultations with wildfire risk specialists.

“The collaboration with Wuuii expands our resources for Wildfire Prepared Home, the first-ever wildfire mitigation designation program,” said Mark Vaughn, wildfire operations manager for IBHS. “Wuuii provides a seamless experience for homeowners looking to reduce their home’s risk of ignition by assisting with whatever needs they have – from getting a plan before starting work to finding a contractor who can handle unique situations.”

Property owners who start with Madronus are five times more likely to achieve Wildfire Prepared Home designation and save thousands of dollars in unnecessary work compared with those who choose the self-service option.

“Without Madronus, many of our clients would not have been able to keep their admitted policies,” said Rob Mokry, owner of Rob Mokry Insurance Agency , of the success his agency has found using Madronus to help wine country customers meet strict underwriting requirements. “Madronus has saved our clients tens of thousands of dollars in premiums and my agency countless hours quoting them new policies.”

About Wuuii, Inc.

Wuuii (pronounced “woo-ee”) provides underwriting analytics and risk management software for insurance companies and brokers to better underwrite and mitigate wildfire risks using advanced machine learning, remote sensing, ground truth data capture, and behavioral science. Wuuii is a play on the wildfire science community’s acronym for the wildland-urban interface (WUI). Learn more at wuuii.com .