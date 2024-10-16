Australia Data Center Colocation Supply & Demand Analysis 2024: Market is Currently Witnessing the Entry of New Operators such as Trifalga, Supernode, Vantage, GreenSquareDC - Forecast to 2029

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Data Center Colocation Market - Supply & Demand Analysis 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Australia Data Center Colocation Market was valued at USD 1.59 Billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 3.39 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 13.45%.

This analysis covers the latest trends, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the Australia data center colocation market. It examines the competitive landscape, including an industry share analysis of colocation operators based on IT power capacity and revenue.

Additionally, the report provides a detailed vendor landscape of each existing and upcoming colocation operator, highlighting the current and future number of data centers, white floor area, IT power capacity, and the geographic location of these facilities. This comprehensive analysis offers valuable insights into the positioning and expansion strategies of key players within the Australian data center colocation market.

Australia has about 139 colocation data centers, most of which are being developed according to Tier III standards. The country has local and global operators such as AirTrunk, Equinix, Digital Realty, Global Switch, STACK Infrastructure, Macquarie Data Centres, NEXTDC, CDC Data Centres, and Edge Centres. Further, the Australia data center colocation market is currently witnessing the entry of new operators such as Trifalga, Supernode, Vantage Data Centers, GreenSquareDC, and others.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What is the count of existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities in Australia?

Which sectors create the demand for colocation data centers in Australia?

Who are the new entrants in the Australia data center industry?

What factors are driving the Australia data center colocation market?

WHATS INCLUDED?

Transparent research methodology and insights on the market's colocation of demand and supply.

The market size is available in terms of utilized white floor area, IT power capacity, and racks.

The market size available in terms of Core & Shell Vs. Installed Vs. Utilized IT Power Capacity, along with the occupancy %.

An assessment and snapshot of the colocation investment in terms of core & shell area, power, and rack in Australia and a comparison between other APAC countries.

The study of the existing Australia data center industry landscape and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.

An analysis of the current and future colocation demand in Australia by several industries.

Study on sustainability status in the region

Analysis of current and future cloud operations in the region.

Snapshot of upcoming submarine cables and existing cloud-on-ramps services in the region.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Australia

Facilities Covered (Existing): 139

Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 27

Coverage: 21 locations

Existing vs. Upcoming (White Floor Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data Center Colocation Market in Australia

Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2023-2029)

Retail Colocation Revenue (2023-2029)

Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2023-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing along with Addons

Wholesale Colocation Pricing along with the pricing trends.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Existing Operators

AirTrunk

CDC Data Centres

DCI DATA CENTERS

Equinix

NEXTDC

STACK Infrastructure

Global Switch

Digital Realty

Keppel Data Centres

5G Networks

Telstra

Macquarie Data Centres

Fujitsu

Other Companies

New Operators

GreenSquareDC

Goodman

SuperNode

Trifalga

Vantage Data Centers

Stockland

Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Analyst



2. Data Center Capabilities



3. Research Methodology



4. Market Scope



5. Market Definitions



6. Market Snapshot

6.1. Colocation Market Snapshot

6.2. APAC vs Australia Colocation Market Comparison



7. Supply & Demand Analysis

7.1. Existing vs Upcoming Data Center Facilities

7.2. Market by Utilized Area

7.3. Market by Utilized Racks

7.4. Market by IT Power Capacity (Core & Shell, Installed and Utilized - Mw)

7.5. Colocation Demand by Industry



8. Market Growth Factors

8.1. Factors Attracting Colocation Investments in Australia

8.2. Sustainability Status in Australia

8.3. Cloud Connectivity

8.4. Cloud on Ramps & Investment in Australia

8.5. Submarine Cables & Inland Connectivity



9. Colocation Revenue & Pricing Analysis

9.1. Colocation Market by Revenue

9.2. Retail vs Wholesale Colocation

9.3. Retail Colocation Pricing and Addons

9.4. Wholesale Colocation Pricing

9.5. Key Pricing Trends



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Key Trends in the Market

10.2. Key Enablers / Drivers in the Market

10.3. Key Restraints in the Market



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Colocation Operators

11.2. Market Share by Colocation Revenue

11.3. Market Share by IT Power Capacity

11.4. Existing Colocation Operators

11.5. New Operators

