Snack Pellets Market Projected to Reach Over USD 2,282.1 million by 2034 with 5.0% CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global snack pellets market is expected to experience steady growth from 2024 to 2034. By the end of 2024, the market is projected to reach approximately USD 1,399.4 million. With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%, the market is anticipated to surpass USD 2,282.1 million by 2034. This forecast highlights a growing demand for convenient, customizable, and health-conscious snack options.



The Snack Pellets Market refers to the industry that produces and sells semi-finished snack products made from ingredients like potatoes, corn, rice, wheat, and legumes. These pellets are typically pre-formed, dried, and stored, and can be later fried or baked by manufacturers or consumers to create ready-to-eat snacks. The snack pellets market caters to various consumer preferences for flavors, textures, and cooking methods, such as frying or baking, offering a flexible and customizable product base.

“The rise of customization in the snack pellet market reflects changing consumer preferences for personalized eating experiences. Manufacturers leveraging advanced production technologies can meet diverse demands, enhance product quality, and drive industry growth by offering unique flavors, shapes, and healthier alternatives.” - says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights.

Key Takeaways:

The snack pellets market is poised for significant growth, driven by consumer demand for healthier, customizable, and innovative snacks.

Technological advancements and global distribution improvements provide opportunities for product expansion.

The market's growth is also fueled by the rising trend of sustainability and eco-friendly practices.



Key Market Drivers:

Convenient Snacking Options: Consumers are increasingly looking for quick snacks, and snack pellets serve as a flexible base that can be easily shaped and flavored to suit diverse tastes. Healthier Ingredients: Many snack pellets are made from whole grains, legumes, and vegetables, appealing to health-conscious individuals. Additionally, the option to bake instead of fry enables healthier consumption without sacrificing taste. Flavor and Texture Innovation: The snack industry is highly competitive, and manufacturers are continuously developing new flavors and textures, ranging from traditional to exotic. This innovation keeps consumers engaged and encourages them to try new products. Global Availability: E-commerce growth and improved distribution networks have made snack pellets more accessible globally. This increased availability has contributed to rising demand and revenue growth. Price Competitiveness: Snack pellets offer producers cost-efficiency through bulk production and longer preservation periods. This pricing advantage has helped brands remain competitive in the broader snack market.



Access the Full Report Snack Pellets Market Trends and Projections Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/snack-pellets-market

Opportunities in the Snack Pellets Market:

Customization and Personalization: Consumers are increasingly interested in personalized snack experiences. Manufacturers are responding by offering customizable snack options, where consumers can choose their preferred ingredients and flavors.

Consumers are increasingly interested in personalized snack experiences. Manufacturers are responding by offering customizable snack options, where consumers can choose their preferred ingredients and flavors. Technological Advancements: Modern extrusion techniques allow manufacturers to control texture, shape, and density, resulting in consistent, high-quality snack pellets. Advanced flavoring systems also enable better coating and taste distribution, catering to health-conscious consumers.

Modern extrusion techniques allow manufacturers to control texture, shape, and density, resulting in consistent, high-quality snack pellets. Advanced flavoring systems also enable better coating and taste distribution, catering to health-conscious consumers. Global Flavor Fusion: The rising demand for international flavors, such as Thai chili and Indian masala, has pushed manufacturers to offer globally inspired snacks. Collaborations with chefs further enhance the appeal of these innovative products.



Country-wise Insights

Countries CAGR 2024 to 2034 USA 3.7% UK 2.2% China 5.8% Japan 5.1% India 8.7%

Competition Outlook

The snack pellets industry is characterized by intense competition both from established and emerging players. To gain more shares, companies use various strategies to differentiate themselves. These include producing customized snacks for specific customer preferences and nutritional requirements aimed at enhancing their loyalty and satisfaction levels.

New manufacturing technologies are helping companies reduce product costs while still improving quality and increasing production rates. Social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, etc enable marketers to create brand stories around USPs that will eventually make consumers emotionally attached to the brand. Companies engage customers with contests or social media challenges when new products are launched through interactive marketing campaigns.

For instance

Golden Wonder has introduced Mega Rings in two flavors-Mega Onion Rings and Mega Spicy Rings-as part of their £1 price-marked pack range. This initiative aims to offer consumers great value while ensuring retailers maintain healthy margins, highlighting the significance of the £1 price point.

KP Snacks rolled out a new Spicy Tomato flavor for their Wheat Crunchies. These are found in 70g packs for £1.25 and 45g Grab Bags. This launch taps into the growing love for spicy snacks and aims to boost the brand’s presence in the industry.

Leading Brands

Gopal Snacks

Snack Creations Ltd.

J.R. Short Snack Products

GEA Group

LC America, Inc.

Palmex Evans

Leng-d'Or

Nature's Fresh Pellets

Bach Snacks SAL

Crunchy Food FZE.

Quality Pellets

Almounajed Food Industries

Noble

Others

Key Segments of the Report

By Ingredient:

As per ingredient, the industry has been categorized into Potato, Corn, Rice, Tapioca, Mixed Grains, and Others.

By Form:

As per form, the industry has been categorized into 3D/Double Layer, Pasta Shape, Chips, Micro-Pellets, and Others.

By Technique:

This segment is further categorized into Single-screw Extruder and Twin-screw Extruder.

By Processing:

This segment is further categorized into Hot Air Expansion, and Hot Oil Frying.

By Distribution Channel:

As per distribution channel, the industry has been categorized into Food Processing Companies, Food Service and Catering Companies, and Retail Sales (Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Retail Stores, Wholesale Stores, Grocery Retailers, and Online Retailers Stores).

By Region:

Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa.

Old Source:

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/consumption-snack-pellets-soars-more-152000950.html

https://www.globalbankingandfinance.com/snack-pellets-market-research-report-by-type-by-production-technology-by-application-by-function-global-forecast-to-2029/

German Translation:

Es wird erwartet, dass der globale Markt für Snack-Pellets von 2024 bis 2034 ein stetiges Wachstum verzeichnen wird. Bis Ende 2024 wird der Markt voraussichtlich etwa 1.399,4 Mio. USD erreichen. Mit einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate (CAGR) von 5,0 % wird erwartet, dass der Markt bis 2034 2.282,1 Mio. USD überschreiten wird. Diese Prognose unterstreicht eine wachsende Nachfrage nach bequemen, anpassbaren und gesundheitsbewussten Snack-Optionen.

Der Markt für Snack-Pellets bezieht sich auf die Industrie, die halbfertige Snackprodukte aus Zutaten wie Kartoffeln, Mais, Reis, Weizen und Hülsenfrüchten herstellt und verkauft. Diese Pellets werden in der Regel vorgeformt, getrocknet und gelagert und können später von Herstellern oder Verbrauchern frittiert oder gebacken werden, um verzehrfertige Snacks herzustellen. Der Markt für Snack-Pellets geht auf verschiedene Verbraucherpräferenzen in Bezug auf Aromen, Texturen und Kochmethoden wie Braten oder Backen ein und bietet eine flexible und anpassbare Produktbasis.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse:

Der Markt für Snack-Pellets ist bereit für ein erhebliches Wachstum, angetrieben durch die Nachfrage der Verbraucher nach gesünderen, anpassbaren und innovativen Snacks.

Technologische Fortschritte und Verbesserungen des globalen Vertriebs bieten Möglichkeiten für die Produkterweiterung.

Das Wachstum des Marktes wird auch durch den steigenden Trend zu Nachhaltigkeit und umweltfreundlichen Praktiken angeheizt.

Wichtige Markttreiber:

1. Bequeme Snack-Optionen: Verbraucher suchen zunehmend nach schnellen Snacks, und Snack-Pellets dienen als flexible Basis, die leicht geformt und aromatisiert werden kann, um verschiedenen Geschmäckern gerecht zu werden.

2. Gesündere Zutaten: Viele Snack-Pellets werden aus Vollkornprodukten, Hülsenfrüchten und Gemüse hergestellt und sprechen gesundheitsbewusste Menschen an. Darüber hinaus ermöglicht die Möglichkeit, zu backen statt zu frittieren, einen gesünderen Konsum, ohne auf Geschmack zu verzichten.

3. Geschmacks- und Texturinnovation: Die Snackindustrie ist hart umkämpft, und die Hersteller entwickeln kontinuierlich neue Geschmacksrichtungen und Texturen, die von traditionell bis exotisch reichen. Diese Innovation hält die Verbraucher bei der Stange und ermutigt sie, neue Produkte auszuprobieren.

4. Globale Verfügbarkeit: Das Wachstum des E-Commerce und verbesserte Vertriebsnetze haben den weltweiten Zugang zu Snack-Pellets verbessert. Diese erhöhte Verfügbarkeit hat zu einer steigenden Nachfrage und einem Umsatzwachstum beigetragen.

5. Preisliche Wettbewerbsfähigkeit: Snack-Pellets bieten den Herstellern Kosteneffizienz durch Massenproduktion und längere Konservierungszeiten. Dieser Preisvorteil hat den Marken geholfen, auf dem breiteren Snackmarkt wettbewerbsfähig zu bleiben.

"Die Zunahme der Individualisierung auf dem Markt für Snack-Pellets spiegelt die sich ändernden Verbraucherpräferenzen für personalisierte Esserlebnisse wider. Hersteller, die fortschrittliche Produktionstechnologien nutzen, können unterschiedliche Anforderungen erfüllen, die Produktqualität verbessern und das Wachstum der Branche vorantreiben, indem sie einzigartige Geschmacksrichtungen, Formen und gesündere Alternativen anbieten." - sagt Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner bei Future Market Insights.

Chancen auf dem Markt für Snack-Pellets:

Individualisierung und Personalisierung: Verbraucher interessieren sich zunehmend für personalisierte Snack-Erlebnisse. Die Hersteller reagieren darauf, indem sie anpassbare Snack-Optionen anbieten, bei denen die Verbraucher ihre bevorzugten Zutaten und Geschmacksrichtungen auswählen können.

Verbraucher interessieren sich zunehmend für personalisierte Snack-Erlebnisse. Die Hersteller reagieren darauf, indem sie anpassbare Snack-Optionen anbieten, bei denen die Verbraucher ihre bevorzugten Zutaten und Geschmacksrichtungen auswählen können. Technologische Fortschritte: Moderne Extrusionstechniken ermöglichen es Herstellern, Textur, Form und Dichte zu kontrollieren, was zu konsistenten, hochwertigen Snack-Pellets führt. Fortschrittliche Aromasysteme ermöglichen auch eine bessere Beschichtung und Geschmacksverteilung und richten sich so an gesundheitsbewusste Verbraucher.

Moderne Extrusionstechniken ermöglichen es Herstellern, Textur, Form und Dichte zu kontrollieren, was zu konsistenten, hochwertigen Snack-Pellets führt. Fortschrittliche Aromasysteme ermöglichen auch eine bessere Beschichtung und Geschmacksverteilung und richten sich so an gesundheitsbewusste Verbraucher. Globale Geschmacksfusion: Die steigende Nachfrage nach internationalen Geschmacksrichtungen wie Thai-Chili und indischem Masala hat die Hersteller dazu veranlasst, global inspirierte Snacks anzubieten. Die Zusammenarbeit mit Köchen steigert die Attraktivität dieser innovativen Produkte zusätzlich.



Länderspezifische Einblicke

Länder CAGR 2024 bis 2034 USA 3.7% Vereinigtes Königreich 2.2% China 5.8% Japan 5.1% Indien 8.7%

Ausblick auf den Wettbewerb

Die Snack-Pellets-Industrie ist geprägt von einem intensiven Wettbewerb sowohl durch etablierte als auch durch aufstrebende Akteure. Um mehr Aktien zu gewinnen, nutzen Unternehmen verschiedene Strategien, um sich zu differenzieren. Dazu gehört die Herstellung von maßgeschneiderten Snacks für spezifische Kundenpräferenzen und Ernährungsbedürfnisse, um deren Loyalität und Zufriedenheit zu steigern.

Neue Fertigungstechnologien helfen Unternehmen, die Produktkosten zu senken und gleichzeitig die Qualität zu verbessern und die Produktionsraten zu erhöhen. Social-Media-Plattformen wie Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest usw. ermöglichen es Vermarktern, Markengeschichten rund um USPs zu erstellen, die die Verbraucher schließlich emotional an die Marke binden. Unternehmen binden Kunden mit Wettbewerben oder Social-Media-Challenges ein, wenn neue Produkte durch interaktive Marketingkampagnen auf den Markt gebracht werden.

Zum Beispiel

Golden Wonder hat Mega Rings in zwei Geschmacksrichtungen - Mega Onion Rings und Mega Spicy Rings - als Teil seines preislich gekennzeichneten Packungssortiments für 1 £ eingeführt. Diese Initiative zielt darauf ab, den Verbrauchern einen hohen Mehrwert zu bieten und gleichzeitig sicherzustellen, dass die Einzelhändler gesunde Margen beibehalten, was die Bedeutung des Preises von 1 GBP unterstreicht.

KP Snacks hat eine neue Geschmacksrichtung Spicy Tomato für ihre Wheat Crunchies auf den Markt gebracht. Diese sind in 70-g-Packungen für 1,25 £ und 45-g-Wundertüten erhältlich. Diese Markteinführung greift die wachsende Liebe zu würzigen Snacks auf und zielt darauf ab, die Präsenz der Marke in der Branche zu stärken.

Führende Marken

Gopal Snacks

Snack Kreationen GmbH

J.R. Kurze Snack-Produkte

GEA Group

LC America, Inc.

Palmex Evans

Leng-d'Or

Frische Pellets der Natur

Bach Snacks SAL

Knuspriges Essen FZE.

Hochwertige Pellets

Almounajed Lebensmittelindustrie

Nobel

Andere

Wichtige Segmente des Berichts

Nach Zutat:

Nach Inhaltsstoff wurde die Branche in Kartoffeln, Mais, Reis, Tapioka, Mischgetreide und andere eingeteilt.

Nach Formular:

Gemäß der Form wurde die Branche in 3D/Double Layer, Pasta Shape, Chips, Micro-Pellets und andere eingeteilt.

Nach Technik:

Dieses Segment wird weiter in Einschneckenextruder und Doppelschneckenextruder unterteilt.

Durch Verarbeitung:

Dieses Segment wird weiter in Heißluftexpansion und Heißölfrittieren unterteilt.

Nach Vertriebskanal:

Nach Vertriebskanal wurde die Branche in lebensmittelverarbeitende Unternehmen, Food-Service- und Catering-Unternehmen sowie Einzelhandelsverkäufe (Hypermärkte/Supermärkte, Convenience-Stores, Fachgeschäfte, Großhandelsgeschäfte, Lebensmitteleinzelhändler und Online-Einzelhändler) eingeteilt.

Nach Region:

Die Branchenanalyse wurde in den wichtigsten Ländern Nordamerikas, Lateinamerikas, Europas, Ostasiens, Südasiens, Ozeaniens sowie des Nahen Ostens und Afrikas durchgeführt.

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

Explore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage in Food and Beverage Domain:

Global fruit snacks market demand is anticipated to be valued at USD 5,456 Million in 2022, forecast a CAGR of 7.4% to be valued at USD 11,120 Million from 2022 to 2032.

The fruit pectin market is expected to expand at a steady CAGR of 5.6% each year, with an expected value of USD 1,470.5 million in 2032.

The global food enzyme market size is forecast to expand from USD 2,672.8 million in 2024 to USD 4539.2 million by 2034. Global sales of food enzymes will likely surge at a CAGR of 5.4% CAGR during the next ten years spurred by surging consumer demand for digestive foods.

The growing demand for clean-label components in food goods is creating fruit powder market expansion opportunities. The fruit powder market is anticipated to grow at a 7.4% CAGR between 2023 and 2033.

The fruit concentrate puree market is evaluated to be sized at USD 1,932.0 million in 2024. During the period from 2024 to 2034, the market is expected to progress at a healthy clip, registering a CAGR of 7.2%. By 2034.

The plant-based milk market is on its way to perceive escalation, from USD 20.1 billion in 2024 up to USD 47.9 billion by 2034. The industry is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 9.1% between 2024 and 2034, indicating strong vegan milk market growth.

The plant based beverage market is anticipated to be worth USD 374.6 billion in 2024. Plant based beverages, such as milk and smoothies, perceive growth in demand owing to the health benefits, nutritional properties, and minimum contribution to the global carbon footprint.

The extruded snacks market is predicted to be valued at USD 79.1 billion in 2023 and is estimated to surpass USD 150.4 billion by 2033. The sales of extruded snacks record a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

The refrigerated snacks market is anticipated to expand its roots at an average CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. The market is likely to hold a revenue of USD 88.11 billion in 2023 while it is anticipated to cross a value of USD 131 billion by 2033.

As per the latest analysis, the global food additive market size is estimated to reach USD 310.9 billion in 2024. In the forecast period, global demand for food additives is projected to rise at a healthy CAGR of 7.2%, taking the overall market valuation to a massive total of USD 551.4 billion by 2034.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.

Contact FMI:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-347-918-3531

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube