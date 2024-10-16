Pharmaceutical Containers Market Size to Achieve USD 174.45 Bn by 2033

Ottawa, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pharmaceutical containers market size is predicted to increase from USD 104.12 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 174.45 billion by 2033, according to a study published by Towards Packaging a sister firm of Precedence Statistics. The market was estimated at USD 99.07 billion in 2024 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.49% between 2024 and 2033.



Market Overview:

The pharmaceutical containers market revolves around the production and distribution of packaging materials specially tailored for pharmaceutical products. Along with this, providing product integrity and preventing drug contamination are the leading objectives of the market. The ability to provide tamper-evident protection against drug counterfeiting increases the market demand. The major factor of pharmaceutical container packaging is customization which helps the consumers to promote their brands and create a positive impression of the product. The versatile and sustainable packaging along with adherence to government regulations has also increased the market growth.

Customization of small and large dosage batches according to consumer preferences with high-quality materials is used across different pharmaceutical sectors like dental, medical veterinary. The demand for different shapes and sizes is influenced by consumer preferences and assurance of optimal protection and functionality increases the market growth. Apart from this, pharmaceutical containers prevent the degradation and contamination of prescribed drugs. Along with ensuring the safety of the product, the packaging also provides a solid barrier against moisture, oxygen, light, and temperature fluctuations. Furthermore, it also ensures to presentation of printed information about the product like dosage instructions, warnings, and expiration dates.

Pharmaceutical container packaging aims to provide product safety while also ensuring product quality. Sustainable containers like cartons, and glass vials which prevent moisture ingress, are durable and ensure sterile airtight sealing features. They are easily transportable and can withstand humid nature. The multiple-dosage packaging also provides multiple withdrawals from the same container and does not affect the purity or quality of the product. Single-dosage packaging, popular for storing parenteral products, increases the market's demand.

Regional Insights

Europe’s Focus on Sustainable Packaging Dominates the Market

Europe is the dominant region in the pharmaceutical container market and is a preferred choice for environmental packaging due to its established recycling infrastructure. The focus on providing sustainable packaging solutions due to consumer awareness increases market growth. The market is driven by the urban population and the adoption of similar regulations across different states of the continent. The high quality of biodegradable and recyclable packaging materials are the driving factors of the market. The recycling methods adopted by the market ensure the transformation of used plastic bottles into new containers through safe supply chain logistics. The increase in sustainable packaging is also due to the pharmaceutical companies investing in environmental packaging solutions.

North America is an established market due to its advanced healthcare systems and the increased investments in research and development of smart packaging. The strict regulations adopted by the Food and Drug Administration that are required to govern pharmaceutical packaging also increase the market rate. American healthcare system follows regulatory compliance, although, patient care is neglected. The integration of technologically advanced techniques like advanced recycling of plastic and adopting virgin material packaging can affect the market growth. The tamper-evident and air-tight sealing features of pharmaceutical container packaging make them the preferred choice for packaging drugs and other liquid substances.

Asia-Pacific is the Fastest-Growing Region in the Market



Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the pharmaceutical container market due to the increasing population rate and economic spending. The major factors driving the Asia-Pacific market are the increased medical spending and the regulatory standards for the adoption of sustainable packaging solutions. Sustainable packaging is made from sugarcane that produces bio-ethanol and, as a result, produces bioplastic material. Its tamper-proof ability increases market demand, given the reason it is a preferred option for single and multiple dosages. Countries like China and India are the leading contributors to the market and focus on affordable packaging options and easy-to-open containers are the major factor that drives the pharmaceutical container market.

Related Markets Impacted by Pharmaceutical Containers Market:

Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market:



The global pharmaceutical glass packaging market size is estimated to grow from USD 18.12 billion in 2022 to reach an estimated USD 41.92 billion by 2032, growing at an 8.8% CAGR between 2023 and 2032. The upcoming trend of using recycled glass to reduce carbon emissions has increased the market growth rate. Chemical-resistant quality, production of specialized glass containers, and the adoption of eco-friendly packaging trends are the driving factors of the market . Glass utilization contributes significantly to the market due to its non-reactive and inert barrier features. Versatility and innovation in glass containers will create opportunities for the market.



The global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market size is estimated to grow from USD 7.76 billion in 2022 to reach an estimated USD 15.92 billion by 2032, growing at a 7.5% CAGR between 2023 and 2032. Automation, innovation in flexible modular packaging equipment, and adherence to quality standards are the driving factors of the market. The adoption of sustainability trends like waste reduction and resource conservation has affected the design of pharmaceutical packaging equipment. Opportunities in technological advancement will improve equipment efficiency.

Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging Market:



The global pharmaceutical plastic packaging market size is anticipated to rise from USD 51,781.4 million in 2022 to hit a presumed USD 97,654.56 million by 2032, growing at a 6.6% CAGR between 2023 and 2032. Plastic packaging has significant market growth and provides plastic packaging solutions like liquid, solid, and ophthalmic applications and plastic vials and bottles used for personal hygiene.

Ampoules Packaging Market:



The global ampoules packaging market size reached US$ 4.74 billion in 2023 and is projected to hit around US$ 11.27 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 7.60% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034. Trends like technological advancement in manufacturing ampoule packaging deliver precise medication containers. The sealing feature and excellent chemical resistance are the driving factors of the market. Single-use ampoule and sterilization processes also drive the market demand. Its excellent resistance against contamination and customization of packaging according to consumer preferences increase the market growth.

Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market:



The global pharmaceutical contract packaging market size is estimated to grow from USD 14.21 billion in 2022 to reach an estimated USD 36.11 billion by 2032, growing at a 9.8% CAGR between 2023 and 2032. The upcoming trends in the market have increased the need for packaging formats and the change in regulations also might affect the market growth. Complex packaging requirements, growth in the biotech sector, and the need for sustainability are driving factors in the market. Plastic utilization is an opportunity and advantage for the market due to its lightweight and cost-effective properties. Plastic bottles are used for their sealing and durable features in the pharmaceutical contract packaging market.

Pharmaceutical Container Market Opportunity

The pharmaceutical container market offers opportunities in the pharmaceutical industry due to excellent chemical resistance and prevents contamination of medicines and surgical instruments. The demand for pharmaceutical container packaging is also due to the increasing consumer preferences and demand for customization. The integration of technology and innovative solutions like Advanced Recycling PET or Carbon Capture PET will create new opportunities in the market. Labelling and sensory tracking systems are emerging opportunities in the market.

Pharmaceutical Container Market Segments

By product type, the bottles segment is the dominant segment in the pharmaceutical container market due to their sealing ability and chemical resistance against external factors like moisture, air, and microorganisms. The bottle packaging comes with caps that provide a prescribed dosage of liquid medications. Consumers prefer plastic bottles since it has an easy-opening upper body and lightweight material that is non-breakable and are mostly needed in pharmaceutical industries.

By product type, vials & ampoules are the fastest-growing segments in the pharmaceutical container market due to their single-use and easily breakable body. The ability to use the injectable medicine only once has increased the demand in the market. It is mostly driven by injectable medications as they need sterilized packed containers which will prevent contamination of injectable drugs.

By material type, the plastic segment is the dominating segment in the pharmaceutical container market. It is dominating due to its properties which are enhanced protection and flexibility. The plastic segment can eliminate the single-use packaging approach and can also offer environmental benefits due to its reusable features. All these qualities ensure high-quality packaging of pharmaceutical containers and this increases their demand in the market.

By material type, the glass segment is the dominating segment in the pharmaceutical container market. It is dominating due to its properties which are product integrity and safety. The glass segment with the ability to transport and maintain the product's safety ensures the need for durable packaging. Consumers prefer glass containers due to their sealing ability and visibility features that show what is inside the container and are mostly needed in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries.

More Insights in Towards Packaging

Top Companies in the Pharmaceutical Containers Market

Amcor Limited

Gerresheimer AG

Berry Global Inc.

Schott AG

AptarGroup Inc.

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Owens-Illinois Inc.

Catalent Inc.

Nipro Corporation

CCL Industries Inc.

Corning Incorporated

Stölzle Glass Group

SGD Pharma

Vetter Pharma International GmbH

Recent Development

Company UFlex Headquarters India Recent Development In January 2024, UFlex launched cold-form laminate or alu alu laminate at the CPHI-PMEC exhibition of November 2023.





Company Creative Graphics Solutions Headquarters India Recent Development In January 2024, Creative Graphics Solutions had set a target to double its revenue and it also aims to adopt sustainable packaging material and implement it.

Market Segments

By Product Type

Bottles

Vials & Ampoules

Bags & Pouches

Prefilled Syringes & Cartridges

Trays

Tubes

Others



By Material Type

Plastics Polyethylene LDPE HDPE Polyvinyl Chloride Polypropylene Polyethylene Terephthalate Others

Glass

Metals

Others



By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K. France Germany Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South-East Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



