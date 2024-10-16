Enlitic, Inc. Welcomes Brenda Rankin as Chief Operating Officer

FORT COLLINS, Colo. and MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (ASX:ENL) - Enlitic, Inc., a pioneer in healthcare AI and data standardization, is delighted to announce the appointment of Brenda Rankin as Chief Operating Officer, effective October 15, 2024. This exciting addition to the executive team marks a significant milestone in Enlitic's journey towards revolutionizing healthcare through innovative technology.



A Wealth of Experience

Brenda brings over 25 years of experience in health IT. She co-founded and served as COO of Client Outlook, where she spearheaded efforts to develop innovative healthcare technology solutions. Under her leadership, the company delivered transformative products that improved patient care and streamlined clinical workflows. Her entrepreneurial background and ability to scale operations from the ground up highlight her strength in driving technological advancements in healthcare.

In addition to her role at Client Outlook, Brenda has held positions at leading organizations like Mitra Imaging and Agfa Healthcare, she also spent several years consulting for major healthcare organizations across Ontario, focusing on improving operational efficiencies and implementing advanced healthcare technologies.

Brenda’s deep understanding of both corporate and startup environments, combined with her vast experience in consulting, makes her uniquely qualified to guide Enlitic through its next phase of growth.

Driving Operational Excellence

As Chief Operating Officer, Brenda Rankin will lead Enlitic's day-to-day operations with a focus on optimizing processes, ensuring sustainable growth, and driving operational excellence. Her leadership will be instrumental in aligning the company's operational initiatives with its broader strategic goals, enabling Enlitic to accelerate innovation and achieve its long-term vision. Brenda's expertise will be key in advancing the company’s mission to deliver cutting-edge AI solutions that transform healthcare and improve patient outcomes.

A Seamless Transition

Rankin's appointment comes after a successful consulting period, during which she has been serving in the COO role since April 2024. This transition to a full-time position ensures continuity and builds upon the momentum already established.

Leadership's Enthusiasm

Michael Sistenich, CEO of Enlitic, expressed his excitement about Brenda joining the team: "Brenda's proven track record in operational leadership and deep understanding of the healthcare industry make her the ideal candidate to help drive our mission forward. Her expertise will be invaluable as we continue to expand our innovative AI solutions in the medical imaging space."

Rankin's Vision

Equally enthusiastic about her new role, Rankin stated: "I am excited to join a company at the forefront of AI-driven healthcare innovation. Enlitic's commitment to improving patient care through advanced data standardization aligns perfectly with my passion for leveraging technology to transform healthcare delivery. I look forward to working alongside the talented team at Enlitic to drive operational excellence and support the company's strategic goals."

With Brenda Rankin at the helm of operations, Enlitic is poised for an exciting new chapter of growth, innovation, and continued leadership in the healthcare AI sector.

ABOUT ENLITIC

At Enlitic, we empower healthcare systems to enhance the quality of their medical imaging data using the capabilities of artificial intelligence. Enlitic has developed an intelligent data framework that powers radiology workflows, orchestrates data between systems, and enables greater comprehension of what information resides in archives thereby unlocking new revenue opportunities, generating cost-savings, and improving healthcare delivery. Enlitic enables providers to realize value from decades of stored data.

