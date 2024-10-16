Wawanesa Accepting Applications for Community Wildfire Prevention Grants

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To help Canadians safeguard their communities from the threat of wildfires, Wawanesa Insurance is offering $150,000 in Community Wildfire Prevention Grants in partnership with FireSmart Canada and the Institute for Catastrophic Loss Reduction. The deadline to apply for the Community Wildfire Prevention Grants is November 29, 2024.



The initiative is part of Wawanesa’s commitment to building stronger, more resilient communities through its Climate Champions Program, which provides $2 million annually to support people on the front lines of climate change. Through the Community Wildfire Prevention Grants, up to $15,000 will be provided to as many as 10 organizations working to make a difference.

“This summer’s devastating wildfire season was another stark reminder of the growing concern over climate change and its profound impact on the environment,” said Jackie De Pape Hornick, Director of Communications & Community Impact at Wawanesa. “As a mutual insurer, we have a critical role to play in protecting our communities. By providing local organizations with the support needed to proactively implement wildfire prevention measures, Wawanesa is helping build a safer, healthier, more sustainable future.”

This is the third straight year Wawanesa has offered Community Wildfire Prevention Grants. Some of the previous recipients include rural municipalities, Indigenous communities, residents’ associations, and volunteer fire departments. Funding allocated through the grant program has supported a wide range of activities, from vegetation management programs and community risk assessments to public awareness events and wildfire education campaigns.

All submissions for Community Wildfire Prevention Grants will be evaluated by a committee of wildfire prevention experts from Wawanesa, FireSmart Canada, and ICLR, with funding recipients announced in March 2025. For project eligibility and application criteria, please visit wawanesa.com/wildfire-grants.

