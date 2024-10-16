United States Mint 230th Anniversary Flowing Hair Silver Medal™ Now on Sale

Washington, DC, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) began accepting orders for the 230th Anniversary Flowing Hair Silver Medal on October 15 at noon ET. The medal pays homage to the Flowing Hair dollar coin, the first dollar coin issued by the U.S. Federal government on October 15, 1794. Mintage is limited to 75,000 medals.

As part of the release, the Mint will celebrate the year in which the Flowing Hair dollar coin was issued and the number of years that have elapsed since the coin was introduced. 1,794 medals will feature a “230” privy mark. 230 of the privy-marked medals will also include a certificate of authenticity hand-signed by the Honorable Ventris C. Gibson, Director of the United States Mint. The 1,794 medals will be interspersed among the inventory of medals and randomly shipped to customers.

Struck at the Mint’s Philadelphia facility, this historic medal is 99.9 percent fine silver with an uncirculated finish. Its obverse (heads) design is a faithful rendition of the first dollar coin, designed and sculpted by Robert Scot, the Mint’s first Chief Engraver. The portrait of Liberty faces right and is surrounded by 15 stars, representing the 15 states that had ratified the Constitution by 1794. The design retains the “LIBERTY” inscription and includes an updated “2024” date.

The obverse was re-sculpted by Mint Medallic Artist John P. McGraw.

The medal’s reverse (tails) design stays true to the 1794 original, depicting a laurel wreath surrounding an eagle with spread wings in the center, an early predecessor of the American heraldic eagle. The inscription is “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.”

Mint Medallic Artist Eric David Custer re-sculpted the reverse.

The medal is encapsulated and placed in a stylish clamshell. A classic black presentation case embellished with the United States Mint seal and an outer sleeve with a silver embossed image of the Flowing Hair Liberty complete the packaging. A certificate of authenticity with matching imagery accompanies each medal.

The 230th Anniversary Flowing Hair Silver Medal is priced at $104. To place an order, visit https://catalog.usmint.gov/230th-anniversary-flowing-hair-silver-medal-24YH.html/ (product code 24YH).

Orders are limited to one medal per household for the first 24 hours of sales. The household order limit will be enforced at the time the product launches online and applied across all retail channels.

This product is included in the Mint’s Authorized Bulk Purchase Program (ABPP). Products listed in the ABPP will be eligible for early release, carry an AB suffix in the product code, and carry a premium. Early released products are not eligible for discounts.

The medal will also be available at the Mint’s sales centers at the Philadelphia Mint, 151 N. Independence Mall East, Philadelphia, PA 19106 (on 5th Street between Arch Street and Race Street); the Denver Mint, 320 West Colfax Avenue, Denver, CO 80204 (on Cherokee Street, between West Colfax Avenue and West 14th Avenue); and the Mint Headquarters Coin Store in Washington, D.C., 801 9th St. NW, Washington, DC 20220.

The Mint will open sales for the 230th Anniversary Flowing Hair High Relief Gold Coin on November 14. In addition, the Mint will auction a select number of these companion gold coins to the public. Details will be announced in the coming weeks.

