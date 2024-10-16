NFWF Announces $3.7 Million in Conservation Grants to Restore Rivers and Grasslands in Pecos River Watershed

Washington, D.C., Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) today announced $3.7 million in conservation grants to help restore and sustain grassland systems that provide important wildlife habitat in the Pecos Watershed and adjacent areas of New Mexico and Texas.

The grants were awarded through the Pecos Watershed Conservation Initiative, an innovative public-private partnership that leverages resources from corporate partners, including Apache Corporation, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, Oxy, and XTO Energy, an ExxonMobil subsidiary, as well as from federal agencies, including the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management.

The 15 grants announced today will be matched by $4.7 million from the organizations receiving funding for a total conservation impact of $8.4 million.

“Our grantees and funding partners continue to promote healthier grasslands, springs and rivers through landscape-scale projects directly benefiting the fish and wildlife that depend on these habitats in the Pecos River Watershed,” said Jeff Trandahl, executive director and CEO of NFWF. “Now in its seventh year, the Pecos Watershed Conservation Initiative continues to strengthen the natural landscape of the Pecos watershed, demonstrating the power of public-private conservation partnerships in action.”

The projects supported by the 15 grants will address key conservation opportunities, including grassland restoration in the region that will directly benefit species of conservation concern. The grassland projects seek to improve the quality and connectivity of native Chihuahuan Desert grasslands and provide important habitat for pronghorn and migratory grassland bird species.

In a joint statement, the five corporate members supporting this grant slate said: “We are proud to support our grantee partners in their commitment to improving this watershed and stewarding its natural resources. By combining the grantees’ deep understanding of the landscape with the latest conservation techniques, they are supporting not only fish and wildlife habitat but also their local communities. And by improving the management and function of native grasslands, and protecting some of the last remaining populations of native fish and other aquatic species found only in the Chihuahuan Desert, together, we are achieving long term successes for the Pecos Watershed.”

The program also seeks to improve the quality and connectivity of stream and riparian habitat by restoring aquatic connectivity, naturalizing stream channel configuration, controlling invasive species, and improving in-stream and riparian habitat. These projects will improve habitat for Pecos pupfish, Pecos gambusia and other native aquatic species.

“Seeing initiatives like this strengthen through the power of partnerships affirms the commitment of the people who use these landscapes and seek to improve its function. This grant will enable us to continue our grassland restoration efforts, specifically for pronghorn antelope. These wildlife friendly fences are allowing pronghorn to move freely, and the ranchers are seeing them in places they've never seen them before,” said Jim Stovall BLM Pecos District Manager.

The 15 projects awarded in these slates fund large-scale, cross-jurisdictional habitat restoration, expansion and improvement projects that will:

Restore more than 45,000 acres of grasslands

Improve management on more than 18,000 acres of grasslands

Improve more than 101 miles of pronghorn-friendly fencing

Restore 100 acres of riparian habitat

The initiative’s long-term goals include:

Strengthening the health of existing habitats along the Pecos River and its tributaries

Improving the management and function of native grasslands

Addressing water quality and scarcity concerns for wildlife and agricultural uses

Identifying opportunities to re-establish species to areas of their range where they have been lost or to bolster small remnant populations

Since its inception in 2017, the PWCI has invested a total of $12 million into 59 projects.

A complete list of the 2023-2024 grants made through the initiative is available here. More about the Pecos Watershed Conservation Initiative is available here.

