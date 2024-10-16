Trademark Welcomes Gaming Industry Insider Shannon Henry-Matsuo as Senior Producer

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trademark, a premier corporate event experience and entertainment producer, welcomes Shannon Henry-Matsuo as Senior Producer. Ms. Henry-Matsuo joins Trademark’s growing gaming practice and brings two decades of experience across technology, virtual reality, gaming, and entertainment. She will serve as senior strategist, technical producer, and client leader for Trademark’s discerning gaming, entertainment, and tech clients.



“We couldn’t be happier to have Shannon formally join the Trademark family,” commented Elle Chan, Trademark Co-Founder and CEO. “We’ve worked alongside Shannon for years and have watched her expand her expertise, build an impressive network, and demonstrate her leadership capabilities. She is truly in her element in the wildly creative worlds of gaming, digital entertainment, film, and emerging tech. Her roots at Industrial Light & Magic give her a filmmaker’s approach to storytelling and event production –– the heart of Trademark’s unique ethos. Her drive to create memorable experiences and ability to bring her clients’ visions to life will undoubtedly captivate audiences, communicate stories, and build brands.”

Shannon’s history includes strategic positions at leading virtual reality, AI, and gaming companies, including Meta’s Reality Labs, Microsoft Xbox, Sony Computer Entertainment America, and LucasArts Entertainment. She honed her knowledge of the technical gaming and entertainment sectors in these roles with their unique communities, companies, cultures, technologies, and talents. Peers recognize Shannon's strengths in strategy, vendor management, recruiting and team management, project leadership, negotiations, networking, and social engagement.

Shannon will be based in Trademark’s Seattle, Washington office and will serve clients across the U.S. and internationally. “We look forward to working with Shannon as we grow our business in the gaming and entertainment markets. We know she’ll bring unique skills to Trademark and expertise that will benefit our clients worldwide,” concluded Ms. Chan.

About Trademark Events

Trademark, Inc. is a full-service, global event production company that has worked with important brands across technology, gaming, entertainment, biotech, pharmaceutical, education, philanthropy, and financial services companies to imagine, define, produce, and execute award-winning corporate events since 1998. Based in San Francisco, CA, and New York, NY, Trademark combines technology, visual arts, event insight, and creativity to produce immersive experiences that influence, educate, and inspire attendees in person, virtually, and hybrid environments. Borne of the film and entertainment industry, Trademark productions connect with and engage audiences with content and execution that strengthens brands, customer relationships, and revenue. To learn more, visit wearetrademark.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, or Instagram.

