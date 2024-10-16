Gateway Bronco Introduces World’s First 1966-1977 Shelby Sport SUV

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gateway Bronco has introduced the world’s first Shelby Sport SUV based on the company’s retro-inspired LUXE-GT™ Edition Bronco. Limited to only 10 SUVs per year, the Shelby Sport SUV is officially licensed by Carroll Shelby Licensing and will feature a classic style body with modern chassis, drivetrain and braking system, and receive a unique Gateway Bronco serial number, placing it in the Shelby Registry. Pricing for the classic Shelby SUV will start at $315,000 with optional carbon fiber body and 5.2L Predator V8 engine with 760 supercharged horsepower.

“Launching the first Shelby Sport SUV based on a classic Bronco is the fulfillment of a lifelong dream,” said Gateway Bronco CEO Seth Burgett . “I vintage race an authentic Shelby GT350 and also own the first Ford Bronco, which was owned by Carroll Shelby. It was a thrill to have the Shelby team provide input on an SUV worthy of the legendary name. No other SUV in the world offers the rare combination of classic lines, world class driving performance and collectability that is available in Gateway Bronco’s limited production Shelby.”

The Shelby Sport SUV is the best of all worlds, with the styling of a classic SUV and modern drivetrain using the latest technology and safety features. The incredible performance, safety, and driving enjoyment of the SUV is leading the popular vintage Bronco, Blazer, Defender and Scout market with a product that competes with the world’s best modern Sport SUV’s such as Range Rover’s Autobiography and AMG’s G-Wagon.

“Shelby has been at the forefront of performance since Carroll founded this company in 1962,” said M. Neil Cummings , Esq, CEO of Carroll Shelby Licensing and Co-CEO of Carroll Shelby International. “From on and off-road vehicles to parts and merchandise, the Shelby name is respected worldwide. Enthusiasts have been asking for a Shelby SUV for decades, and we’re excited to finally fulfill that demand with this first Shelby Sport SUV by Gateway Bronco.”

The Shelby Sport SUV base is a new steel body that rests on a modern chassis with 10 patents pending or granted. Under the skin, every aspect of the vehicle has a modern upgrade. The new, modern chassis is over 110 percent stiffer than the original Bronco, teamed with an independent suspension and anti-lock brakes. Stopping distance is equally impressive, with 60 mph-0 in only 148 feet. Each Shelby is painted with a Glasurit Piano Finish by BASF for a rich European-style gloss and is available in exposed carbon fiber with Highland green hue showing the craftsmanship of exposed carbon weave split down the middle of the vehicle. Each vehicle produced is track worthy as demonstrated by Romain Grosjean at The Velocity Invitational at Sonoma Raceway.

“My grandfather, Carroll Shelby loved going fast whenever possible, including off-road,” said Aaron Shelby , Board Member of Carroll Shelby International. “He and his team at Shelby experimented with trucks and SUVs over the years, installing powerful motors, enhancing suspensions and wringing out every ounce of performance. I’m confident he would’ve wanted one of these Shelby Sport SUVs in his personal garage.”

While a vintage Bronco’s styling can be seen on the Shelby, the nostalgic profile conceals the full story. The body is structurally reinforced and provides a lower center of gravity. The ladder frame is 70 percent stiffer than popular aftermarket replacement frames while delivering superior suspension geometry.

Inside, the SUV is performance focused, yet luxurious. The interior is covered with soft, supple leather and modern carbon fiber. RECARO seats, a vintage Shelby GT350 steering wheel and contemporary gauges maintain the purposeful styling.

Options for the limited-edition Bronco based Shelby include a carbon fiber body, traction control and the same 5.2L “Predator” V8 that was shoehorned into the last generation Shelby GT500. Shelby American offered a “King of the Road” model Shelby GT500 based on that car.

“Throughout our Shelby GT500KR program, we were inundated with requests for a Shelby SUV that is equally capable,” said Gary Patterson , president of Shelby American. “Many of the materials and speed gear engineered for our Shelby edition Mustangs can be found on the Resto-Mod Shelby Sport SUV. It is a very cool addition to the Shelby lineup that was designed with performance as the number one objective.”

Each Shelby Sport SUV will be built in Gateway Bronco’s 60,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art manufacturing center in Hamel, Illinois. The facility is vertically integrated from metal fabrication to paint and final assembly. The special VIN and information for each Shelby Sport SUV will be submitted to the official Shelby Registry for documentation. Additional information about the vehicle lines from Gateway Bronco is available at gatewaybronco.com .

About Carroll Shelby Licensing

Automotive manufacturer and entrepreneur Carroll Shelby is one of the most famous and successful high-performance visionaries in the world. He was also a pioneer for modern automotive licensing programs; beginning in the 1960s, he began licensing his name and designs for various products. He founded Carroll Shelby Licensing Inc., which is the exclusive holder of trademarks and vehicle design rights for some of the most famous muscle cars and high-performance vehicles. CSL also holds trademark rights for Shelby-branded apparel, accessories and collectibles. For more information about the company or licensing opportunities, call (310) 914-1843, fax (310) 538-8189, write Carroll Shelby Licensing, Inc., 19021 S Figueroa St., Gardena, CA 90248, or visit carrollshelby.com , shelbylicensing.com or carrollshelbyinternational.com .

About Gateway Bronco

Gateway Bronco has established a reputation for building the best driving and the safest vintage Broncos in the world. They have been breathing new life into re-imagined Broncos and classic F-series trucks since 2016. Inspired by Henry Ford, the company’s assembly line provides over 1,000 individual quality and safety checks serving as the foundation for Gateway Bronco’s industry-leading 3, 5, 7 or even a 10-year “Flying Doctor” bumper-to-bumper warranty on the Shelby line. Each vehicle is equipped with a Ford V8 engine and is engineered to perform like a modern vehicle using proprietary solutions exclusive to Gateway Bronco including anti-lock brakes. For more information, visit www.gatewaybronco.com and follow on Instagram @GatewayBronco .

Media Contact: Scott Black at 214-566-6458 or sblack@tprm.com

Shelby Sport SUV Specs

Built on an entirely new chassis, the Shelby features:

Full-time All-Wheel Drive

Anti-Lock Brakes

Electronic Stability Control

Electronic Traction Control

Independent Front Suspension (IFS)

Rack and Pinion Electric Steering

Generation 4, Coyote 5.0L or optional 5.2L Predator V8

10-Speed Automatic or 5-speed manual transmission

Sport Tuned Suspension for Maximum On Road Driving Enjoyment

Capable Off-Road Performance, Proven in the Australian Outback

All Stainless Exhaust with Ceramic Coating

Exposed Carbon Fiber Body

Bi-Modal Active Exhaust Tuned specifically for the Shelby

Push Button Start

18-inch Sport Wheels with BF Goodrich K02 Tires

4-Point or 6-Point Roll Bars

Focal Utopia Studio Sound System

CarPlay Screen with Bluetooth

Rear Backup Camera

Power Windows

Air Conditioning

Leather interior

Optional Houndstooth inserts

Optional RECARO seats

Shelby GT350 steering wheel

Premium Billet Accessories

Patent Pending Soft Close Doors

Patent Pending Soft Close Tailgate

Patent Pending “Freedom” hard top convertible

Patent Pending Independent Suspension

Patented Powered Convertible Soft Top

Color Matched Custom Bimini Top

LED Lighting Package

Glasurit “Piano” Finish

