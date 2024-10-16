Retired CEO and Chair of the Board of Directors of Microchip Technology Steve Sanghi Releases New Book: “Ask Steve: Everyday business advice from a successful CEO”

PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz., Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steve Sanghi, retired CEO and chair of the board of directors of Microchip Technology, today announces the release of his third book, “Ask Steve: Everyday business advice from a successful CEO.” Sanghi offers practical and real-world business advice based on his highly regarded leadership style and overall business acumen.



Building on the success of his previous books, “Ask Steve: Everyday business advice from a successful CEO,” is an extension of the popular business advice column that ran in the Arizona Republic from 2007 to 2014. In the column, Sanghi responded to business inquiries from individuals at various career levels, offering solutions to both personal and professional challenges. “I contributed to the ‘Ask Steve’ column as a way to give back to the community and help others using my own experiences,” Sanghi said. The column featured advice on a range of professional concerns from individual career advancement to global trade dilemmas.

The book gathers questions from over seven years of the column, providing insights into topics such as:

Career development and advancement

Global trade challenges

Management issues

Advice for investors and marketers

International business complexities



This release follows Sanghi’s previous books, Driving Excellence: How the Aggregate System Turned Microchip Technology from a Failing Company to a Market Leader (co-authored with Michael J. Jones) and Up and to the Right: My Personal and Business Journey Building the Microchip Technology Juggernaut (2023).

The sound advice in “Ask Steve” provides a comprehensive guide for anyone seeking practical business advice and is sure to be a constant desk reference for professionals from CEOs to recent graduates. Sanghi’s firsthand experience as a successful leader makes his advice relevant and actionable in today’s fast-paced business environment.

The book is available for purchase on Amazon or here.

About the Author

Steve Sanghi led Microchip Technology for over three decades, transforming it from a struggling company on the verge of bankruptcy in 1990 to a market leader in the semiconductor industry with a market capitalization of $43 billion. Sanghi has won numerous awards during his tenure, including the Global Semiconductor Alliance's Dr. Morris Chang Exemplary Leadership Award in December 2022, the Global Semiconductor Alliance’s highest honor. A respected thought leader in the business world, Sanghi has authored three books and regularly provides insights on leadership, business strategy and management.

Today, Sanghi is Chair of the board of Microchip Technology, Impinj and Advantek. He is also a member of the board of directors of the Northern Arizona University Foundation.

Editorial Contact:

Marcy Hatch-Padilla

480-792-5981

booksupport@microchip.com