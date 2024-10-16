Shifts in the Psoriasis Market Suggest Strong Potential for Emerging Oral Therapies

EXTON, PA, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biologics have long been the cornerstone of psoriasis (PsO) treatment, valued for their proven efficacy and safety. However, the growing demand for convenient, less invasive options is shifting attention toward oral therapies. In the US, Amgen’s Otezla leads the oral segment, while Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Sotyktu has demonstrated superior performance. Nevertheless, safety concerns with Sotyktu have hindered its broader adoption, underscoring the need for safer and more effective oral treatment options.

Spherix Global Insights’ latest report, Special Topix™: Oral Opportunity in PsO (US) 2024, highlights a shifting landscape in the treatment for moderate-to-severe PsO. As emerging oral therapies gain traction, the study underscores their potential to disrupt the current dominance of injectable biologics. Notably, nearly half of surveyed community dermatologists (n=102) believe that oral agents could achieve efficacy on par with injectable options.

Excitement around pipeline agents like Johnson & Johnson’s oral IL-23 asset, JNJ-2113, reflects high expectations for it to capture significant market share, potentially outpacing other oral candidates and shifting the timelines for initiating biologic treatments. Competing with JNJ-2113 in the pipeline are several promising TYK2 inhibitors, including ESK-001 from Alumis, zasocitinib (TAK-279) from Takeda, and BMS-986322 from Bristol Myers Squibb. Additionally, Can-Fite BioPharma is advancing a novel A3 adenosine receptor agonist (A3AR), while Sanofi is developing a new TNFR1 signaling inhibitor, SAR441566. Despite facing a crowded field of oral pipeline competitors, J&J's agent stands out as the preferred choice for prescribing and FDA approval.

Despite enthusiasm with the oral pipeline, dermatologists remain divided on the optimal role for these potential therapies—some see them as likely first-line options before biologics, while others expect their use primarily after biologic failure. Nevertheless, the increasing acceptance of oral therapies marks a significant shift toward treatment options that deliver comparable outcomes in a more convenient form.

Beyond efficacy in psoriasis, the study emphasizes that dermatologists are also closely monitoring the emerging agents' effectiveness in treating psoriatic arthritis (PsA), a challenging comorbidity for many PsO patients. By addressing this and other unmet needs, companies have the opportunity to position their oral therapies not just as alternatives to biologics, but as comprehensive solutions that fill critical gaps in current treatment options.

As the market continues to evolve, Spherix’s research suggests that competition among oral therapies will intensify, reshaping the PsO treatment landscape and challenging the longstanding dominance of biologics. Spherix will continue to closely monitor the present and future of psoriasis treatments, providing ongoing insights to uncover these emerging trends.

Special Topix™ is an independent service that includes access to a report or series of reports based on current events or topics of interest in specialty markets covered by Spherix.

About Spherix Global Insights

Spherix is a leading independent market intelligence and advisory firm that delivers commercial value to the global life sciences industry, across the brand lifecycle.

The seasoned team of Spherix experts provides an unbiased and holistic view of the landscape within rapidly evolving specialty markets, including dermatology, gastroenterology, rheumatology, nephrology, neurology, ophthalmology, and hematology. Spherix clients stay ahead of the curve with the perspective of the extensive Spherix Physician Community.

As a trusted advisor and industry thought leader, Spherix’s unparalleled market insights and advisory services empower clients to make better decisions and unlock opportunities for growth.

To learn more about Spherix Global Insights, visit spherixglobalinsights.com or connect through LinkedIn.

For more details on Spherix’s primary market research reports and interactive dashboard offerings, visit or register here: https://clientportal.spherixglobalinsights.com

NOTICE: All company, brand or product names in this press release are trademarks of their respective holders. The findings and opinions expressed within are based on Spherix Global Insight’s analysis and do not imply a relationship with or endorse.