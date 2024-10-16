HII Promotes John Bell to Chief Technology Officer for Mission Technologies Division

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) announced the promotion of John Bell to chief technology officer (CTO) for its Mission Technologies division.



Bell’s appointment is part of the alignment between HII’s Mission Technologies CTO office and the corporate CTO office, supporting the rapid growth of Mission Technologies, new cross-division opportunities, and the adoption of “Industry 4.0” capabilities, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Big Data, and Robotics.

“As HII looks to the future, it’s leaders like John Bell who will drive our mission forward, embracing innovation and harnessing technology to meet the complex challenges ahead,” said Andy Green, executive vice president of HII and president of HII’s Mission Technologies division. “His promotion to CTO reflects not only his profound expertise but also our commitment to advancing technologies that will shape the future of defense.”





Bell brings extensive experience to his new role as CTO of Mission Technologies. He previously served as the technical director for Mission Technologies’ Live, Virtual, and Constructive (LVC) Solutions business group. Over his 29-year tenure with HII, Bell has led groundbreaking research and development in networks, information systems, communications, cybersecurity, and advanced physics-based modeling and simulation for various weapons, sensors, and C5ISR systems.

Bell was instrumental in developing several key LVC enterprise programs, including the Navy Continuous Training Environment (NCTE), Mobility Air Force Distributed Mission Operations (MAF DMO), and the Joint Staff J7 Joint Training Synthetic.

