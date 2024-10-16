Code of Support to Operate Veterans Support Center at Tysons Corner Center During Veterans Day Weekend

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Code of Support Foundation (COSF) announced an agreement with the Tysons Corner Center shopping mall in northern Virginia to operate a Veterans Support Center at the mall over Veterans Day weekend, November 9, 10 and 11, 2024. The center will showcase COSF services and honor America’s veterans and their families.

The Veterans Support Center will be located in the Fashion Court area of the mall, at the intersection of the corridors leading to the Nordstrom and Bloomingdale’s department stores, between the escalators on the lower level.

During the three-day event, veterans, family members and caregivers will have the opportunity to speak directly with COSF experts and learn how COSF Case Coordination services can help resolve even the most complex issues. In addition, COSF resource experts will be available to help them get started using COSF’s PATRIOTlink® on-line national resource database to find free resources they are eligible for, providing direct service support in any of twenty major categories such as financial aid, housing, employment, mental health and more. All COSF services are available to veterans and their families free of charge.

“People may think, since the U.S. is no longer actively fighting any wars that the needs of veterans and military families have gone away.” said Robert Speer, former acting Secretary of the Army and current COSF board chairman. “Would that be the case. Actually, our case managers are experiencing record highs in requests for our services, with over 1300 new cases so far this year. As every service member knows, when we’re not directly involved in fighting, we’re just as busy in other operations, training, taking care of our equipment, and preparing for the next deployment, wherever and whenever that may be,” he added. “Also, over 200,000 service members transition back to civilian life every year, posing additional challenges and stress for veterans and their families.”

“With today’s all-volunteer force, fewer than one percent of Americans actually serve in uniform,” said MG (Ret) Alan Salisbury, co-founder and Chairman Emeritus of Code of Support Foundation. “We invite all Americans -- the 99% who benefit from the service and sacrifice of the 1% who serve -- to visit the Support Center and sign the Code of Support for our Troops. Our troops are bound by a Code of Conduct, a set of six articles in which they pledge that they are prepared to give their lives in our defense. The Code of Support provides a set of “Six Simple Promises” that all Americans can make in return, giving meaning to the words, ‘Support Our Troops.’”

“As a tribute to our veterans, we’ll also be providing some special entertainment,” continued Salisbury. “As a special treat for the kids, Johnny Vet, America’s Original Superhero will appear in person from noon until 4:00 pm on Saturday afternoon. He will be signing and giving away copies of his illustrated booklet, ‘The Story of America’s Veterans.’ Johnny Vet is the everyman of America’s veterans, from 1775 to the present. The booklet tells his story, along with that of his partner, Jane Vet, the everywoman.”

On Sunday, the West Point Alumni Glee Club will appear at 2:30 pm, performing patriotic and inspirational music. The club members are all veterans themselves, with 75% combat veterans from the Vietnam War to the recent wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Finally, on Monday (Veterans Day) afternoon, vocalist Dick Kaufmann will appear from 2:30 to 3:30 pm, backed by a swinging combo, performing “oldies but goodies” including many World War 2 era hits.

About COSF: Code of Support Foundation is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides essential assistance to struggling service members, veterans and their families. COSF is dedicated to ensuring that all members of our military, veterans and their families receive the support services that they need and have earned. For more information, please visit www.codeofsupport.org .

CONTACT:

Chris Burnette

chris.burnette@codeofsupport.org

571-895-7923

