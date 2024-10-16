Crown Castle Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

HOUSTON, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE: CCI) ("Crown Castle") today reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 and maintained its full year 2024 Outlook with the exception of a reduction to net income.



(dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

Current Full Year 2024 Outlook(a)

Full Year 2023 Actual

% Change

Previous Full Year 2024 Outlook(b)

Current Compared to Previous Outlook

Site rental revenues $6,340 $6,532 (3)% $6,340 —% Net income (loss) $1,020 $1,502 (32)% $1,158 (12)% Net income (loss) per share—diluted $2.35 $3.46 (32)% $2.67 (12)% Adjusted EBITDA(c) $4,168 $4,415 (6)% $4,168 —% AFFO(c) $3,030 $3,277 (8)% $3,030 —% AFFO per share(c) $6.97 $7.55 (8)% $6.97 —%

(a) Reflects midpoint of full year 2024 Outlook as issued on October 16, 2024.

(b) Reflects midpoint of full year 2024 Outlook as issued on July 17, 2024.

(c) See "Non-GAAP Measures and Other Information" for further information and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to net income (loss), including on a per share basis.





“In the third quarter, we achieved solid operating and financial performance across our businesses and reaffirmed our full year 2024 Outlook for Adjusted EBITDA and AFFO,” stated Steven Moskowitz, Chief Executive Officer of Crown Castle. “Looking ahead, we continue to be optimistic about the long-term value creation opportunities in our tower, small cell, and fiber solutions offerings. Across all forms of digital connectivity, the U.S. is generating record annual increases in data consumption, which we expect to drive continued demand for communications infrastructure. We believe we are well positioned to benefit from these positive trends and are also actively developing initiatives that prioritize customer service, revenue generation, capital discipline, and operational excellence. As part of our previously announced plans to enhance returns by improving profitability and capital efficiency in our Fiber segment, we completed discussions with our customers in the fourth quarter and jointly identified approximately 7,000 greenfield small cell nodes in our contracted backlog that we mutually agreed to cancel. These agreed upon cancellations increase the overall return of our remaining contracted backlog of approximately 40,000 nodes and improve our capital efficiency going forward. These changes to our operating plan and capital expenditure profile are consistent with our previously provided expectations and position us to increase the value of our fiber and small cell assets, while we remain focused on the ongoing Fiber segment strategic review.”

RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER

The table below sets forth select financial results for the quarters ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023.

(dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Q3 2024 Q3 2023 Change % Change Site rental revenues $1,593 $1,577 $16 1% Net income (loss) $303 $265 $38 14% Net income (loss) per share—diluted $0.70 $0.61 $0.09 15% Adjusted EBITDA(a) $1,075 $1,047 $28 3% AFFO(a) $801 $767 $34 4% AFFO per share(a) $1.84 $1.77 $0.07 4%

(a) See "Non-GAAP Measures and Other Information" for further information and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to net income (loss), including on a per share basis.





HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE QUARTER

Site rental revenues. Site rental revenues grew 1%, or $16 million, from third quarter 2023 to third quarter 2024, inclusive of $65 million in Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings, a $19 million decrease in amortization of prepaid rent, and a $30 million decrease in straight-lined revenues. The $65 million in Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings benefited from $15 million of previously disclosed small cell non-recurring revenues primarily related to early termination payments, partially offset by a $4 million unfavorable impact on fiber solutions due to adjustments related to prior period revenues and a $6 million unfavorable impact on fiber solutions from the absence of Sprint Cancellation payments that occurred in the third quarter of 2023.

Site rental revenues grew 1%, or $16 million, from third quarter 2023 to third quarter 2024, inclusive of $65 million in Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings, a $19 million decrease in amortization of prepaid rent, and a $30 million decrease in straight-lined revenues. The $65 million in Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings benefited from $15 million of previously disclosed small cell non-recurring revenues primarily related to early termination payments, partially offset by a $4 million unfavorable impact on fiber solutions due to adjustments related to prior period revenues and a $6 million unfavorable impact on fiber solutions from the absence of Sprint Cancellation payments that occurred in the third quarter of 2023. Net income. Net income for the third quarter 2024 was $303 million compared to $265 million for the third quarter 2023, and included $48 million of charges incurred in the quarter related to the restructuring plan announced in June 2024.

Net income for the third quarter 2024 was $303 million compared to $265 million for the third quarter 2023, and included $48 million of charges incurred in the quarter related to the restructuring plan announced in June 2024. Adjusted EBITDA . Third quarter 2024 Adjusted EBITDA was $1.1 billion compared to $1.0 billion for the third quarter 2023. The increase in the quarter was primarily a result of the higher contribution from site rental revenues and lower costs related to the reduction in staffing levels and office closures announced in June 2024, partially offset by $6 million of advisory fees primarily related to the recent proxy contest.

. Third quarter 2024 Adjusted EBITDA was $1.1 billion compared to $1.0 billion for the third quarter 2023. The increase in the quarter was primarily a result of the higher contribution from site rental revenues and lower costs related to the reduction in staffing levels and office closures announced in June 2024, partially offset by $6 million of advisory fees primarily related to the recent proxy contest. AFFO and AFFO per share. Third quarter 2024 AFFO was $801 million, or $1.84 per share, representing an increase from the third quarter 2023 of 4%.

Third quarter 2024 AFFO was $801 million, or $1.84 per share, representing an increase from the third quarter 2023 of 4%. Capital expenditures. Capital expenditures during the quarter were $297 million, comprised of $274 million of discretionary capital expenditures and $23 million of sustaining capital expenditures. Discretionary capital expenditures included approximately $239 million attributable to Fiber and $30 million attributable to Towers.

Capital expenditures during the quarter were $297 million, comprised of $274 million of discretionary capital expenditures and $23 million of sustaining capital expenditures. Discretionary capital expenditures included approximately $239 million attributable to Fiber and $30 million attributable to Towers. Common stock dividend. During the quarter, Crown Castle paid common stock dividends of approximately $681 million in the aggregate, or $1.565 per common share, unchanged on a per share basis compared to the same period a year ago.

During the quarter, Crown Castle paid common stock dividends of approximately $681 million in the aggregate, or $1.565 per common share, unchanged on a per share basis compared to the same period a year ago. Financing activity. In August 2024, Crown Castle issued $1.25 billion in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes in a combination of 5-year and 10-year maturities with a weighted average maturity and coupon of approximately 8 years and 5.1%, respectively. Net proceeds from the senior notes offering were used to repay outstanding indebtedness under Crown Castle's commercial paper program and pay related fees and expenses.



“Since announcing a change in our operational strategy in June, we have continued to deliver results in line with expectations,” said Dan Schlanger, Crown Castle’s Chief Financial Officer. “The third quarter was highlighted by 5.2% consolidated organic growth, excluding the impact of Sprint cancellations, as demand remained strong for our tower, small cell, and fiber solutions offerings. Complementing the progress we made implementing our revised operational strategy, we took steps in the third quarter to strengthen our balance sheet. In August, we issued $1.25 billion of long-term fixed rate debt at a weighted average rate of 5.1%, allowing us to end the quarter with more than 90% fixed rate debt, a weighted average debt maturity of 7 years, limited maturities through 2025, and approximately $5.7 billion of liquidity under our revolving credit facility. We believe the increased flexibility around capital expenditures created by our revised operational strategy combined with our strong balance sheet and liquidity profile position us to take advantage of the opportunities being created by the increasing demand for connectivity in the U.S.”

OUTLOOK

This Outlook section contains forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially. Information regarding potential risks which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements herein is set forth below and in Crown Castle's filings with the SEC.

The following table sets forth Crown Castle's current full year 2024 Outlook, which has been updated to reflect the impact of the mutual cancellation of approximately 7,000 small cell nodes as discussed above. These cancellations are expected to result in a $125 to $150 million asset write-down charge in the fourth quarter, reducing full year 2024 Outlook for net income by $138 million at the midpoint.

(in millions, except per share amounts) Full Year 2024(a) Changes to Midpoint from Previous Outlook(b) Site rental billings(c) $5,740 to $5,780 $0 Amortization of prepaid rent $392 to $417 $0 Straight-lined revenues $162 to $187 $0 Site rental revenues $6,317 to $6,362 $0 Site rental costs of operations(d) $1,686 to $1,731 $0 Services and other gross margin $65 to $95 $0 Net income (loss) $975 to $1,065 ($138) Net income (loss) per share—diluted $2.24 to $2.45 ($0.32) Adjusted EBITDA(e) $4,143 to $4,193 $0 Depreciation, amortization and accretion $1,680 to $1,775 $0 Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs, net(f) $926 to $971 $0 FFO(e) $2,863 to $2,893 $0 AFFO(e) $3,005 to $3,055 $0 AFFO per share(e) $6.91 to $7.02 $0.00 Towers Segment discretionary capital expenditures(e) $180 to $180 $0 Fiber Segment discretionary capital expenditures(e) $1,050 to $1,150 $0

(a) As issued on October 16, 2024.

(b) As issued on July 17, 2024.

(c) See "Non-GAAP Measures and Other Information" for our definition of site rental billings.

(d) Exclusive of depreciation, amortization and accretion.

(e) See "Non-GAAP Measures and Other Information" for further information and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to net income (loss), including on a per share basis, and for definition of discretionary capital expenditures.

(f) See "Non-GAAP Measures and Other Information" for the reconciliation of "Outlook for Components of Interest Expense."

The chart below reconciles the components contributing to expected 2024 growth in site rental revenues. Full year consolidated site rental billings growth, excluding the impact of Sprint Cancellations, is expected to be 5%, inclusive of 4.5% from towers, 15% from small cells, and 2% from fiber solutions.





Core leasing activity for full year 2024 is expected to contribute $305 million to $335 million, consisting of $105 million to $115 million from towers (compared to $126 million in full year 2023), $65 million to $75 million from small cells (compared to $28 million in full year 2023), and $135 million to $145 million from fiber solutions (compared to $120 million in full year 2023).





The expected 2024 small cell core leasing activity of $70 million at the midpoint includes $22 million of higher-than-expected non-recurring revenues primarily related to early termination payments which occurred in the third quarter. Excluding the impact of Sprint Cancellations and the increase in non-recurring revenues, small cell organic growth is expected to be 10% in 2024.

The chart below reconciles the components contributing to the year over year change to 2024 AFFO.





The expected increase in full year 2024 expenses includes approximately $30 million of advisory fees primarily related to the recent proxy contest, which is expected to be more than offset by an approximately $65 million decrease in costs related to the reduction in staffing levels and office closures announced in June 2024.





The full year 2024 Outlook for discretionary capital expenditures is $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion, including approximately $1.1 billion in the Fiber segment and $180 million in the Towers segment, and prepaid rent additions are expected to be approximately $355 million in 2024, including $275 million from Fiber and $80 million from Towers.

Additional information is available in Crown Castle's quarterly Supplemental Information Package posted in the Investors section of our website.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

Crown Castle has scheduled a conference call for Wednesday, October 16, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its third quarter 2024 results. A listen only live audio webcast of the conference call, along with supplemental materials for the call, can be accessed on the Crown Castle website at https://investor.crowncastle.com. Participants may join the conference call by dialing 833-816-1115 (Toll Free) or 412-317-0694 (International) at least 30 minutes prior to the start time. All dial-in participants should ask to join the Crown Castle call.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor page of Crown Castle's website until end of day, Thursday, October 16, 2025.

ABOUT CROWN CASTLE

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service - bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them. For more information on Crown Castle, please visit www.crowncastle.com .





Non-GAAP Measures and Other Information

This press release includes presentations of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO"), including per share amounts, Funds from Operations ("FFO"), including per share amounts, Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings, including as Adjusted for Impact of Sprint Cancellations, and Net Debt, which are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended as alternative measures of operating results or cash flow from operations (as determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP")).

Our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, including other companies in the communications infrastructure sector or other real estate investment trusts ("REITs").

In addition to the non-GAAP financial measures used herein, we also provide segment site rental gross margin, segment services and other gross margin and segment operating profit, which are key measures used by management to evaluate our operating segments. These segment measures are provided pursuant to GAAP requirements related to segment reporting. In addition, we provide the components of certain GAAP measures, such as site rental revenues and capital expenditures.

Our non-GAAP financial measures are presented as additional information because management believes these measures are useful indicators of the financial performance of our business. Among other things, management believes that:

Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors or other interested parties in evaluating our financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA is the primary measure used by management (1) to evaluate the economic productivity of our operations and (2) for purposes of making decisions about allocating resources to, and assessing the performance of, our operations. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA helps investors or other interested parties meaningfully evaluate and compare the results of our operations (1) from period to period and (2) to our competitors, by removing the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest charges from our outstanding debt) and asset base (primarily depreciation, amortization and accretion) from our financial results. Management also believes Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by investors or other interested parties in the evaluation of the communications infrastructure sector and other REITs to measure financial performance without regard to items such as depreciation, amortization and accretion, which can vary depending upon accounting methods and the book value of assets. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is similar to the measure of current financial performance generally used in our debt covenant calculations. Adjusted EBITDA should be considered only as a supplement to net income (loss) computed in accordance with GAAP as a measure of our performance.

AFFO, including per share amounts, is useful to investors or other interested parties in evaluating our financial performance. Management believes that AFFO helps investors or other interested parties meaningfully evaluate our financial performance as it includes (1) the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest expense on our outstanding debt and dividends on our preferred stock (in periods where applicable)) and (2) sustaining capital expenditures, and excludes the impact of our (1) asset base (primarily depreciation, amortization and accretion) and (2) certain non-cash items, including straight-lined revenues and expenses related to fixed escalations and rent free periods. GAAP requires rental revenues and expenses related to leases that contain specified rental increases over the life of the lease to be recognized evenly over the life of the lease. In accordance with GAAP, if payment terms call for fixed escalations or rent free periods, the revenues or expenses are recognized on a straight-lined basis over the fixed, non-cancelable term of the contract. Management notes that Crown Castle uses AFFO only as a performance measure. AFFO should be considered only as a supplement to net income (loss) computed in accordance with GAAP as a measure of our performance and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flow from operations or as residual cash flow available for discretionary investment.

FFO, including per share amounts, is useful to investors or other interested parties in evaluating our financial performance. Management believes that FFO may be used by investors or other interested parties as a basis to compare our financial performance with that of other REITs. FFO helps investors or other interested parties meaningfully evaluate financial performance by excluding the impact of our asset base (primarily real estate depreciation, amortization and accretion). FFO is not a key performance indicator used by Crown Castle. FFO should be considered only as a supplement to net income (loss) computed in accordance with GAAP as a measure of our performance and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flow from operations.

Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings (also referred to as organic growth) is useful to investors or other interested parties in understanding the components of the year-over-year changes in our site rental revenues computed in accordance with GAAP. Management uses Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings to assess year-over-year growth rates for our rental activities, to evaluate current performance, to capture trends in rental rates, core leasing activities and tenant non-renewals in our core business, as well as to forecast future results. Separately, we are also disclosing Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings as Adjusted for Impact of Sprint Cancellations (including by line of business), which is outside of ordinary course, to provide further insight into our results of operations and underlying trends. Management believes that identifying the impact for Sprint Cancellations provides increased transparency and comparability across periods. Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings (including as Adjusted for Impact of Sprint Cancellations) is not meant as an alternative measure of revenue and should be considered only as a supplement in understanding and assessing the performance of our site rental revenues computed in accordance with GAAP.

Net Debt is useful to investors or other interested parties in evaluating our overall debt position and future debt capacity. Management uses Net Debt in assessing our leverage. Net Debt is not meant as an alternative measure of debt and should be considered only as a supplement in understanding and assessing our leverage.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) plus restructuring charges (credits), asset write-down charges, acquisition and integration costs, depreciation, amortization and accretion, amortization of prepaid lease purchase price adjustments, interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs, net, (gains) losses on retirement of long-term obligations, net (gain) loss on interest rate swaps, (gains) losses on foreign currency swaps, impairment of available-for-sale securities, interest income, other (income) expense, (benefit) provision for income taxes, net (income) loss from discontinued operations, (gain) loss on sale of discontinued operations, cumulative effect of a change in accounting principle and stock-based compensation expense, net.

AFFO. We define AFFO as FFO before straight-lined revenues, straight-lined expenses, stock-based compensation expense, net, non-cash portion of tax provision, non-real estate related depreciation, amortization and accretion, amortization of non-cash interest expense, other (income) expense, (gains) losses on retirement of long-term obligations, net (gain) loss on interest rate swaps, (gains) losses on foreign currency swaps, impairment of available-for-sale securities, acquisition and integration costs, restructuring charges (credits), net (income) loss from discontinued operations, (gain) loss on sale of discontinued operations, cumulative effect of a change in accounting principle and adjustments for noncontrolling interests, less sustaining capital expenditures.

AFFO per share. We define AFFO per share as AFFO divided by diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding.

FFO. We define FFO as net income (loss) plus real estate related depreciation, amortization and accretion and asset write-down charges, less noncontrolling interest and cash paid for preferred stock dividends (in periods where applicable), and is a measure of funds from operations attributable to common stockholders.

FFO per share. We define FFO per share as FFO divided by diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding.

Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings. We define Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings (also referred to as organic growth) as the sum of the change in site rental revenues related to core leasing activity, escalators and payments for Sprint Cancellations, less non-renewals of tenant contracts and non-renewals associated with Sprint Cancellations. Additionally, Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings as Adjusted for Impact of Sprint Cancellations reflects Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings less payments for Sprint Cancellations, plus non-renewals associated with Sprint Cancellations (including by line of business).

Net Debt. We define Net Debt as (1) debt and other long-term obligations and (2) current maturities of debt and other obligations, excluding unamortized adjustments, net; less cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents.

Segment Measures

Segment site rental gross margin. We define segment site rental gross margin as segment site rental revenues less segment site rental costs of operations, excluding stock-based compensation expense, net and amortization of prepaid lease purchase price adjustments recorded in consolidated site rental costs of operations.

Segment services and other gross margin. We define segment services and other gross margin as segment services and other revenues less segment services and other costs of operations, excluding stock-based compensation expense, net recorded in consolidated services and other costs of operations.

Segment operating profit. We define segment operating profit as segment site rental gross margin plus segment services and other gross margin, less segment selling, general and administrative expenses.

All of these measurements of profit or loss are exclusive of depreciation, amortization and accretion, which are shown separately. Additionally, certain costs are shared across segments and are reflected in our segment measures through allocations that management believes to be reasonable.

Other Definitions

Site rental billings. We define site rental billings as site rental revenues exclusive of the impacts from (1) straight-lined revenues, (2) amortization of prepaid rent in accordance with GAAP and (3) contribution from recent acquisitions until the one-year anniversary of such acquisitions.

Core leasing activity. We define core leasing activity as site rental revenues growth from tenant additions across our entire portfolio and renewals or extensions of tenant contracts, exclusive of (1) the impacts from both straight-lined revenues and amortization of prepaid rent in accordance with GAAP and (2) payments for Sprint Cancellations, where applicable.

Non-renewals. We define non-renewals of tenant contracts as the reduction in site rental revenues as a result of tenant churn, terminations and, in limited circumstances, reductions of existing lease rates, exclusive of non-renewals associated with Sprint Cancellations, where applicable.

Discretionary capital expenditures. We define discretionary capital expenditures as those capital expenditures made with respect to activities which we believe exhibit sufficient potential to enhance long-term stockholder value. They primarily consist of expansion or development of communications infrastructure (including capital expenditures related to (1) enhancing communications infrastructure in order to add new tenants for the first time or support subsequent tenant equipment augmentations or (2) modifying the structure of a communications infrastructure asset to accommodate additional tenants) and construction of new communications infrastructure. Discretionary capital expenditures also include purchases of land interests (which primarily relates to land assets under towers as we seek to manage our interests in the land beneath our towers), certain technology-related investments necessary to support and scale future customer demand for our communications infrastructure, and other capital projects.

Sustaining capital expenditures. We define sustaining capital expenditures as those capital expenditures not otherwise categorized as discretionary capital expenditures, such as (1) maintenance capital expenditures on our communications infrastructure assets that enable our tenants' ongoing quiet enjoyment of the communications infrastructure and (2) ordinary corporate capital expenditures.

Sprint Cancellations. We define Sprint Cancellations as lease cancellations related to the previously disclosed T-Mobile US, Inc. and Sprint network consolidation as described in our press release dated April 19, 2023.

Reconciliation of Historical Adjusted EBITDA:

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended For the Twelve

Months Ended (in millions; totals may not sum due to rounding) September

30, 2024 September

30, 2023 September

30, 2024 September

30, 2023 December 31,

2023 Net income (loss) $ 303 $ 265 $ 865 $ 1,139 $ 1,502 Adjustments to increase (decrease) net income (loss): Asset write-down charges 15 8 24 30 33 Acquisition and integration costs — — — 1 1 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 432 439 1,301 1,315 1,754 Restructuring charges(a) 48 72 104 72 85 Amortization of prepaid lease purchase price adjustments 4 4 12 12 16 Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs, net(b) 236 217 692 627 850 Interest income (6 ) (3 ) (14 ) (10 ) (15 ) Other (income) expense 6 — 5 4 6 (Benefit) provision for income taxes 5 7 19 21 26 Stock-based compensation expense, net 30 36 108 126 157 Adjusted EBITDA(c)(d) $ 1,075 $ 1,047 $ 3,117 $ 3,339 $ 4,415



Reconciliation of Current Outlook for Adjusted EBITDA:

Full Year 2024 (in millions; totals may not sum due to rounding) Outlook(f) Net income (loss) $975 to $1,065 Adjustments to increase (decrease) net income (loss): Asset write-down charges(g) $167 to $202 Acquisition and integration costs $0 to $6 Depreciation, amortization and accretion $1,680 to $1,775 Restructuring charges(a) $100 to $130 Amortization of prepaid lease purchase price adjustments $15 to $17 Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs, net(e) $926 to $971 (Gains) losses on retirement of long-term obligations — to — Interest income $(12) to $(11) Other (income) expense $0 to $9 (Benefit) provision for income taxes $20 to $28 Stock-based compensation expense, net $142 to $146 Adjusted EBITDA(c)(d) $4,143 to $4,193



(a) Represents restructuring charges recorded for the periods presented related to (1) the Company's restructuring plan announced in July 2023, as further discussed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 ("2023 Restructuring Plan"), and (2) the Company's restructuring plan announced in June 2024, as further discussed in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 ("2024 Restructuring Plan"), as applicable for the respective period. For the three-month period ended September 30, 2024, there were ($3) million of adjustments related to the July 2023 Restructuring Plan and $51 million of restructuring charges related to the June 2024 Restructuring Plan. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2024, there were $10 million and $94 million of restructuring charges related to the July 2023 Restructuring Plan and the June 2024 Restructuring Plan, respectively.

(b) See the reconciliation of "Components of Interest Expense" for a discussion of non-cash interest expense.

(c) See discussion and our definition of Adjusted EBITDA in this "Non-GAAP Measures and Other Information."

(d) The above reconciliation excludes line items included in our definition which are not applicable for the periods shown.

(e) See the reconciliation of "Outlook for Components of Interest Expense" for a discussion of non-cash interest expense.

(f) As issued on October 16, 2024.

(g) Change in current full year 2024 Outlook for asset write-down charges are related to the impact of cancellations of small cell nodes, as further discussed above.

Reconciliation of Historical FFO and AFFO:

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended For the Twelve

Months Ended (in millions; totals may not sum due to rounding) September

30, 2024 September

30, 2023 September

30, 2024 September

30, 2023 December 31,

2023 Net income (loss) $ 303 $ 265 $ 865 $ 1,139 $ 1,502 Real estate related depreciation, amortization and accretion 419 425 1,259 1,266 1,692 Asset write-down charges 15 8 24 30 33 FFO(a)(b) $ 737 $ 698 $ 2,148 $ 2,435 $ 3,227 Weighted-average common shares outstanding—diluted 436 434 435 434 434 FFO (from above) $ 737 $ 698 $ 2,148 $ 2,435 $ 3,227 Adjustments to increase (decrease) FFO: Straight-lined revenues (29 ) (59 ) (145 ) (222 ) (274 ) Straight-lined expenses 16 18 49 56 73 Stock-based compensation expense, net 30 36 108 126 157 Non-cash portion of tax provision 1 4 6 8 8 Non-real estate related depreciation, amortization and accretion 13 14 42 49 62 Amortization of non-cash interest expense 2 3 9 11 14 Other (income) expense 6 — 5 4 6 Acquisition and integration costs — — — 1 1 Restructuring charges(c) 48 72 104 72 85 Sustaining capital expenditures (23 ) (21 ) (72 ) (54 ) (83 ) AFFO(a)(b) $ 801 $ 767 $ 2,255 $ 2,487 $ 3,277 Weighted-average common shares outstanding—diluted 436 434 435 434 434



(a) See discussion and our definitions of FFO and AFFO in this "Non-GAAP Measures and Other Information."

(b) The above reconciliation excludes line items included in our definition which are not applicable for the periods shown.

(c) Represents restructuring charges recorded for the periods presented related to the 2023 Restructuring Plan and the 2024 Restructuring Plan, as applicable, for the respective period. For the three-month period ended September 30, 2024, there were ($3) million of adjustments related to the July 2023 Restructuring Plan and $51 million of restructuring charges related to the June 2024 Restructuring Plan. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2024, there were $10 million and $94 million of restructuring charges related to the July 2023 Restructuring Plan and the June 2024 Restructuring Plan, respectively.

Reconciliation of Historical FFO and AFFO per share:

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended For the Twelve

Months Ended (in millions, except per share amounts; totals may not sum due to rounding) September

30, 2024 September

30, 2023 September

30, 2024 September

30, 2023 December 31,

2023 Net income (loss) $ 0.70 $ 0.61 $ 1.99 $ 2.62 $ 3.46 Real estate related depreciation, amortization and accretion 0.96 0.98 2.89 2.92 3.90 Asset write-down charges 0.03 0.02 0.06 0.07 0.08 FFO(a)(b) $ 1.69 $ 1.61 $ 4.94 $ 5.61 $ 7.43 Weighted-average common shares outstanding—diluted 436 434 435 434 434 FFO (from above) $ 1.69 $ 1.61 $ 4.94 $ 5.61 $ 7.43 Adjustments to increase (decrease) FFO: Straight-lined revenues (0.07 ) (0.14 ) (0.33 ) (0.51 ) (0.63 ) Straight-lined expenses 0.04 0.04 0.11 0.13 0.17 Stock-based compensation expense, net 0.07 0.08 0.25 0.29 0.36 Non-cash portion of tax provision — 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.02 Non-real estate related depreciation, amortization and accretion 0.03 0.03 0.10 0.11 0.14 Amortization of non-cash interest expense — 0.01 0.02 0.03 0.03 Other (income) expense 0.01 — 0.01 0.01 0.01 Acquisition and integration costs — — — — — Restructuring charges(c) 0.11 0.17 0.24 0.17 0.20 Sustaining capital expenditures (0.05 ) (0.05 ) (0.17 ) (0.12 ) (0.19 ) AFFO(a)(b) $ 1.84 $ 1.77 $ 5.18 $ 5.73 $ 7.55 Weighted-average common shares outstanding—diluted 436 434 435 434 434



(a) See discussion and our definitions of FFO and AFFO, including per share amounts, in this "Non-GAAP Measures and Other Information."

(b) The above reconciliation excludes line items included in our definition which are not applicable for the periods shown.

(c) Represents restructuring charges recorded for the periods presented related to the 2023 Restructuring Plan and the 2024 Restructuring Plan, as applicable, for the respective period. For the three-month period ended September 30, 2024, there were ($3) million of adjustments related to the July 2023 Restructuring Plan and $51 million of restructuring charges related to the June 2024 Restructuring Plan. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2024, there were $10 million and $94 million of restructuring charges related to the July 2023 Restructuring Plan and the June 2024 Restructuring Plan, respectively.

Reconciliation of Current Outlook for FFO and AFFO:

Full Year 2024 Full Year 2024 (in millions, except per share amounts; totals may not sum due to rounding) Outlook(a) Outlook per share(a) Net income (loss) $975 to $1,065 $2.24 to $2.45 Real estate related depreciation, amortization and accretion $1,634 to $1,714 $3.76 to $3.94 Asset write-down charges(e) $167 to $202 $0.38 to $0.46 FFO(b)(c) $2,863 to $2,893 $6.58 to $6.65 Weighted-average common shares outstanding—diluted 435 435 FFO (from above) $2,863 to $2,893 $6.58 to $6.65 Adjustments to increase (decrease) FFO: Straight-lined revenues $(187) to $(162) $(0.43) to $(0.37) Straight-lined expenses $55 to $75 $0.13 to $0.17 Stock-based compensation expense, net $142 to $146 $0.33 to $0.34 Non-cash portion of tax provision $2 to $17 $0.00 to $0.04 Non-real estate related depreciation, amortization and accretion $46 to $61 $0.11 to $0.14 Amortization of non-cash interest expense $9 to $19 $0.02 to $0.04 Other (income) expense $0 to $9 $0.00 to $0.02 (Gains) losses on retirement of long-term obligations — to — — to — Acquisition and integration costs $0 to $6 $0.00 to $0.01 Restructuring charges(d) $100 to $130 $0.23 to $0.30 Sustaining capital expenditures $(85) to $(65) $(0.20) to $(0.15) AFFO(b)(c) $3,005 to $3,055 $6.91 to $7.02 Weighted-average common shares outstanding—diluted 435 435



(a) As issued on October 16, 2024.

(b) See discussion and our definitions of FFO and AFFO, including per share amounts, in this "Non-GAAP Measures and Other Information."

(c) The above reconciliation excludes line items included in our definition which are not applicable for the period shown.

(d) Represents restructuring charges related to the 2023 Restructuring Plan and the 2024 Restructuring Plan.

(e) Change in current full year 2024 Outlook for asset write-down charges are related to the impact of cancellations of small cell nodes, as further discussed above.

For Comparative Purposes - Reconciliation of Previous Outlook for Adjusted EBITDA:

Previously Issued (in millions; totals may not sum due to rounding) Full Year 2024 Outlook(a) Net income (loss) $1,125 to $1,190 Adjustments to increase (decrease) income (loss) from continuing operations: Asset write-down charges $42 to $52 Acquisition and integration costs $0 to $6 Depreciation, amortization and accretion $1,680 to $1,775 Restructuring charges(b) $100 to $130 Amortization of prepaid lease purchase price adjustments $15 to $17 Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs, net(c) $926 to $971 (Gains) losses on retirement of long-term obligations — to — Interest income $(12) to $(11) Other (income) expense $0 to $9 (Benefit) provision for income taxes $20 to $28 Stock-based compensation expense, net $142 to $146 Adjusted EBITDA(d)(e) $4,143 to $4,193



For Comparative Purposes - Reconciliation of Previous Outlook for FFO and AFFO:

Previously Issued Previously Issued (in millions, except per share amounts; totals may not sum due to rounding) Full Year 2024

Outlook(a) Full Year 2024 Outlook

per share(a) Net income (loss) $1,125 to $1,190 $2.59 to $2.74 Real estate related depreciation, amortization and accretion $1,634 to $1,714 $3.76 to $3.94 Asset write-down charges $42 to $52 $0.10 to $0.12 FFO(d)(e) $2,863 to $2,893 $6.58 to $6.65 Weighted-average common shares outstanding—diluted 435 435 FFO (from above) $2,863 to $2,893 $6.58 to $6.65 Adjustments to increase (decrease) FFO: Straight-lined revenues $(187) to $(162) $(0.43) to $(0.37) Straight-lined expenses $55 to $75 $0.13 to $0.17 Stock-based compensation expense, net $142 to $146 $0.33 to $0.34 Non-cash portion of tax provision $2 to $17 $0.00 to $0.04 Non-real estate related depreciation, amortization and accretion $46 to $61 $0.11 to $0.14 Amortization of non-cash interest expense $9 to $19 $0.02 to $0.04 Other (income) expense $0 to $9 $0.00 to $0.02 (Gains) losses on retirement of long-term obligations — to — — to — Acquisition and integration costs $0 to $6 $0.00 to $0.01 Restructuring charges(b) $100 to $130 $0.23 to $0.30 Sustaining capital expenditures $(85) to $(65) $(0.20) to $(0.15) AFFO(d)(e) $3,005 to $3,055 $6.91 to $7.02 Weighted-average common shares outstanding—diluted 435 435



(a) As issued on July 17, 2024.

(b) Represents restructuring charges recorded related to the 2023 Restructuring Plan and the 2024 Restructuring Plan.

(c) See the reconciliation of "Outlook for Components of Interest Expense" for a discussion of non-cash interest expense.

(d) See discussion of and our definition of Adjusted EBITDA, FFO and AFFO, including per share amounts in this "Non-GAAP Measures and Other Information."

(e) The above reconciliation excludes line items included in our definition which are not applicable for the period shown.

Components of Changes in Site Rental Revenues for the Quarters Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023:

Three Months Ended September 30, (dollars in millions; totals may not sum due to rounding) 2024 2023 Components of changes in site rental revenues: Prior year site rental billings excluding payments for Sprint Cancellations(a) $ 1,386 $ 1,339 Prior year payments for Sprint Cancellations(a)(b) 6 — Prior year site rental billings(a) 1,392 1,339 Core leasing activity(a) 85 66 Escalators 25 24 Non-renewals(a) (38 ) (37 ) Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings as Adjusted for Impact of Sprint Cancellations(a) 72 53 Payments for Sprint Cancellations(a)(b) (5 ) 6 Non-renewals associated with Sprint Cancellations(a)(b) (1 ) (6 ) Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings(a) 65 53 Straight-lined revenues 29 58 Amortization of prepaid rent 107 126 Acquisitions(c) — 1 Total site rental revenues $ 1,593 $ 1,577 Year-over-year changes in revenues: Site rental revenues as a percentage of prior year site rental revenues 1.0 % 0.6 % Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings as Adjusted for Impact of Sprint Cancellations as a percentage of prior year site rental billings excluding payments for Sprint Cancellations(a) 5.2 % 4.0 % Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings as a percentage of prior year site rental billings(a) 4.7 % 3.9 %



(a) See our definitions of site rental billings, core leasing activity, non-renewals, Sprint Cancellations, Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings and Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings as Adjusted for Impact of Sprint Cancellations in this "Non-GAAP Measures and Other Information."

(b) In the third quarter 2023, we received $6 million of payments for Sprint Cancellations that related to fiber solutions. These payments are non-recurring and therefore reduce full year 2024 Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings by the same amount. Additionally, during the third quarter 2023, there were $5 million and $2 million of non-renewals associated with Sprint Cancellations that related to small cells and fiber solutions, respectively.

(c) Represents the contribution from recent acquisitions. The financial impact of recent acquisitions is excluded from Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings, including as Adjusted for Impact of Sprint Cancellations, until the one-year anniversary of such acquisitions.

Towers Segment Components of Changes in Site Rental Revenues for the Quarters Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023:

Three Months Ended September 30, (dollars in millions; totals may not sum due to rounding) 2024 2023 Components of changes in site rental revenues: Prior year site rental billings(a) $ 956 $ 915 Core leasing activity(a) 26 25 Escalators 23 22 Non-renewals(a) (8 ) (7 ) Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings(a) 41 40 Straight-lined revenues 28 57 Amortization of prepaid rent 39 61 Acquisitions(b) — 1 Other — — Total site rental revenues $ 1,063 $ 1,074 Year-over-year changes in revenues: Site rental revenues as a percentage of prior year site rental revenues (1.0)% (0.9)% Changes in revenues as a percentage of prior year site rental billings: Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings(a) 4.3 % 4.4 %



(a) See our definitions of site rental billings, core leasing activity, non-renewals, Sprint Cancellations, Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings and Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings as Adjusted for Impact of Sprint Cancellations in this "Non-GAAP Measures and Other Information."

(b) Represents the contribution from recent acquisitions. The financial impact of recent acquisitions is excluded from Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings, including as Adjusted for Impact of Sprint Cancellations, until the one-year anniversary of such acquisitions.

Fiber Segment Components of Changes in Site Rental Revenues by Line of Business for the Quarters Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023:

Small Cells Three Months Ended September 30, (dollars in millions; totals may not sum due to rounding) 2024 2023 Components of changes in site rental revenues: Prior year site rental billings excluding payments for Sprint Cancellations(a) $ 113 $ 109 Prior year payments for Sprint Cancellations(a) — — Prior year site rental billings(a) 113 109 Core leasing activity(a) 28 8 Escalators 2 2 Non-renewals(a) (2 ) (1 ) Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings as Adjusted for Impact of Sprint Cancellations(a) 28 8 Payments for Sprint Cancellations(a) — — Non-renewals associated with Sprint Cancellations(a)(b) (1 ) (5 ) Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings(a) 28 3 Straight-lined revenues (2 ) (1 ) Amortization of prepaid rent 51 45 Acquisitions(c) — — Total site rental revenues $ 190 $ 157 Year-over-year changes in revenues: Site rental revenues as a percentage of prior year site rental revenues 21.0 % 1.9 % Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings as Adjusted for Impact of Sprint Cancellations as a percentage of prior year site rental billings excluding payments for Sprint Cancellations(a) 25.0 % 7.3 % Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings as a percentage of prior year site rental billings(a) 24.5 % 3.1 %



(a) See our definitions of site rental billings, core leasing activity, non-renewals, Sprint Cancellations, Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings and Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings as Adjusted for Impact of Sprint Cancellations in this "Non-GAAP Measures and Other Information."

(b) In third quarter 2023, there were $5 million of non-renewals associated with Sprint Cancellations that related to small cells.

(c) Represents the contribution from recent acquisitions. The financial impact of recent acquisitions is excluded from Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings, including as Adjusted for Impact of Sprint Cancellations, until the one-year anniversary of such acquisitions.

Fiber Segment Components of Changes in Site Rental Revenues by Line of Business for the Quarters Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023:

Fiber Solutions Three Months Ended September 30, (dollars in millions; totals may not sum due to rounding) 2024 2023 Components of changes in site rental revenues: Prior year site rental billings excluding payments for Sprint Cancellations(a) $ 318 $ 315 Prior year payments for Sprint Cancellations(a)(b) 6 — Prior year site rental billings(a) 324 315 Core leasing activity(a) 31 34 Escalators — — Non-renewals(a) (29 ) (29 ) Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings as Adjusted for Impact of Sprint Cancellations(a) 2 5 Payments for Sprint Cancellations(a)(b) (5 ) 6 Non-renewals associated with Sprint Cancellations(a)(b) (1 ) (2 ) Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings(a) (4 ) 9 Straight-lined revenues 3 2 Amortization of prepaid rent 17 20 Acquisitions(c) — — Total site rental revenues $ 340 $ 346 Year-over-year changes in revenues: Site rental revenues as a percentage of prior year site rental revenues (1.7)% 4.8 % Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings as Adjusted for Impact of Sprint Cancellations as a percentage of prior year site rental billings excluding payments for Sprint Cancellations(a) 0.7 % 1.5 % Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings as a percentage of prior year site rental billings(a) (1.1)% 2.8 %



Outlook for Components Changes in Site Rental Revenues by Line of Business

Full Year 2024 Outlook(d) Towers Fiber Segment (in millions) Small Cells Fiber Solutions Core leasing activity (a) $105 to $115 $65 to $75 $135 to $145 Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings as Adjusted for Impact of Sprint Cancellations as a percentage of prior year site rental billings excluding payments for Sprint Cancellations(a)(e)(f) 4.5% 15% 2% Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings as a percentage of prior year site rental billings(a)(e) 4.5% (8)% (4)%



(a) See our definitions of site rental billings, core leasing activity, non-renewals, Sprint Cancellations, Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings and Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings as Adjusted for Impact of Sprint Cancellations in this "Non-GAAP Measures and Other Information."

(b) In the third quarter 2023, we received $6 million of payments for Sprint Cancellations that related to fiber solutions. These payments are non-recurring and therefore reduce full year 2024 Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings by the same amount. In the third quarter 2023, there were $2 million of non-renewals associated with Sprint Cancellations that related to fiber solutions.

(c) Represents the contribution from recent acquisitions. The financial impact of recent acquisitions is excluded from Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings, including as Adjusted for Impact of Sprint Cancellations, until the one-year anniversary of such acquisitions.

(d) As issued on October 16, 2024 and unchanged from previous outlook issued on July 17, 2024.

(e) Calculated based on midpoint of full year 2024 Outlook.

(f) In full year 2023, we received $104 million and $66 million of payments for Sprint Cancellations that related to small cells and fiber solutions, respectively. These payments are non-recurring and therefore reduce full year 2024 Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings by the same amount.

Components of Changes in Site Rental Revenues for Full Year 2024 Outlook:

(dollars in millions; totals may not sum due to rounding) Full Year 2024 Outlook(a) Components of changes in site rental revenues: Prior year site rental billings excluding payments for Sprint Cancellations(b) $5,505 Prior year payments for Sprint Cancellations(b)(c) $170 Prior year site rental billings(b) $5,675 Core leasing activity(b) $305 to $335 Escalators $95 to $105 Non-renewals(b) $(165) to $(145) Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings as Adjusted for Impact of Sprint Cancellations(b) $245 to $285 Payments for Sprint Cancellations(b)(c) $(170) to $(160) Non-renewals associated with Sprint Cancellations(b)(c) $(10) to $(10) Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings(b) $70 to $110 Straight-lined revenues $162 to $187 Amortization of prepaid rent $392 to $417 Acquisitions(d) — Total site rental revenues $6,317 to $6,362 Year-over-year changes in revenues:(e) Site rental revenues as a percentage of prior year site rental revenues (3.0)% Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings as Adjusted for Impact of Sprint Cancellations as a percentage of prior year site rental billings excluding payments for Sprint Cancellations(b) 4.8% Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings as a percentage of prior year site rental billings(b) 1.6%



(a) As issued on October 16, 2024 and unchanged from previous outlook issued on July 17, 2024.

(b) See our definitions of site rental billings, core leasing activity, non-renewals, Sprint Cancellations, Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings, and Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings as Adjusted for Impact of Sprint Cancellations in this "Non-GAAP Measures and Other Information."

(c) In 2023, we received $104 million and $66 million of payments for Sprint Cancellations that related to small cells and fiber solutions, respectively, and $14 million and $7 million of non-renewals associated with Sprint Cancellations that related to small cells and fiber solutions, respectively. These payments are non-recurring and therefore reduce full year 2024 Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings by the same amount.

(d) Represents the contribution from recent acquisitions. The financial impact of recent acquisitions is excluded from Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings, including as Adjusted for Impact of Sprint Cancellations, until the one-year anniversary of such acquisitions.

(e) Calculated based on midpoint of full year 2024 Outlook, where applicable.

Components of Capital Expenditures: (a)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 (in millions) Towers Fiber Other Total Towers Fiber Other Total Discretionary capital expenditures: Communications infrastructure improvements and other capital projects $ 16 $ 239 $ 5 $ 260 $ 34 $ 273 $ 5 $ 312 Purchases of land interests 14 — — 14 13 — — 13 Sustaining capital expenditures 2 18 3 23 2 14 6 22 Total capital expenditures $ 32 $ 257 $ 8 $ 297 $ 49 $ 287 $ 11 $ 347 For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 (in millions) Towers Fiber Other Total Towers Fiber Other Total Discretionary capital expenditures: Communications infrastructure improvements and other capital projects $ 51 $ 769 $ 16 $ 836 $ 101 $ 843 $ 17 $ 961 Purchases of land interests 38 — — 38 51 — — 51 Sustaining capital expenditures 7 50 15 72 8 29 18 55 Total capital expenditures $ 96 $ 819 $ 31 $ 946 $ 160 $ 872 $ 35 $ 1,067



Outlook for Discretionary Capital Expenditures Less Prepaid Rent Additions: (d)

(in millions) Full Year 2023 Full Year 2024 Outlook(b) Discretionary capital expenditures $1,341 $1,230 to $1,330 Less: Prepaid rent additions(c) $348 ~$355 Discretionary capital expenditures less prepaid rent additions $993 $875 to $975



Components of Interest Expense:

For the Three Months Ended (in millions) September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Interest expense on debt obligations $ 234 $ 213 Amortization of deferred financing costs and adjustments on long-term debt 8 8 Capitalized interest (6 ) (4 ) Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs, net $ 236 $ 217



Outlook for Components of Interest Expense:

(in millions) Full Year 2024 Outlook(b) Interest expense on debt obligations $915 to $955 Amortization of deferred financing costs and adjustments on long-term debt $20 to $30 Capitalized interest $(17) to $(7) Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs, net $926 to $971



(a) See our definitions of discretionary capital expenditures and sustaining capital expenditures in this "Non-GAAP Measures and Other Information."

(b) As issued on October 16, 2024 and unchanged from previous outlook issued on July 17, 2024.

(c) Reflects up-front consideration from long-term tenant contracts (commonly referred to as prepaid rent) that are amortized and recognized as revenue over the associated estimated lease term in accordance with GAAP.

(d) Excludes sustaining capital expenditures. See "Non-GAAP Measures and Other Information" for our definitions of discretionary capital expenditures and sustaining capital expenditures.

Debt Balances and Maturity Dates as of September 30, 2024 :

(in millions) Face Value(a) Final Maturity Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents $ 371 Senior Secured Notes, Series 2009-1, Class A-2(b) 34 Aug. 2029 Senior Secured Tower Revenue Notes, Series 2015-2(c) 700 May 2045 Senior Secured Tower Revenue Notes, Series 2018-2(c) 750 July 2048 Installment purchase liabilities and finance leases(d) 301 Various Total secured debt $ 1,785 2016 Revolver(e) — July 2027 2016 Term Loan A(f) 1,132 July 2027 Commercial Paper Notes(g) 1,312 Various 1.350% Senior Notes 500 July 2025 4.450% Senior Notes 900 Feb. 2026 3.700% Senior Notes 750 June 2026 1.050% Senior Notes 1,000 July 2026 2.900% Senior Notes 750 Mar. 2027 4.000% Senior Notes 500 Mar. 2027 3.650% Senior Notes 1,000 Sept. 2027 5.000% Senior Notes 1,000 Jan. 2028 3.800% Senior Notes 1,000 Feb. 2028 4.800% Senior Notes 600 Sept. 2028 4.300% Senior Notes 600 Feb. 2029 5.600% Senior Notes 750 June 2029 4.900% Senior Notes 550 Sept. 2029 3.100% Senior Notes 550 Nov. 2029 3.300% Senior Notes 750 July 2030 2.250% Senior Notes 1,100 Jan. 2031 2.100% Senior Notes 1,000 Apr. 2031 2.500% Senior Notes 750 July 2031 5.100% Senior Notes 750 May 2033 5.800% Senior Notes 750 Mar. 2034 5.200% Senior Notes 700 Sept. 2034 2.900% Senior Notes 1,250 Apr. 2041 4.750% Senior Notes 350 May 2047 5.200% Senior Notes 400 Feb. 2049 4.000% Senior Notes 350 Nov. 2049 4.150% Senior Notes 500 July 2050 3.250% Senior Notes 900 Jan. 2051 Total unsecured debt $ 22,444 Net Debt(h) $ 23,858



(a) Net of required principal amortizations.

(b) The Senior Secured Notes, 2009-1, Class A-2 principal amortizes over a period ending in August 2029.

(c) If the respective series of Tower Revenue Notes are not paid in full on or prior to an applicable anticipated repayment date, then the Excess Cash Flow (as defined in the indenture) of the issuers of such notes will be used to repay principal of the applicable series, and additional interest (of an additional approximately 5% per annum) will accrue on the respective series. The Senior Secured Tower Revenue Notes, 2015-2 and 2018-2 have anticipated repayment dates in 2025 and 2028, respectively. Notes are prepayable at par if voluntarily repaid within eighteen months of maturity; earlier prepayment may require additional consideration.

(d) As of September 30, 2024, reflects $30 million in finance lease obligations (primarily related to vehicles).

(e) As of September 30, 2024, the undrawn availability under the $7.0 billion 2016 Revolver was $7.0 billion. The Company pays a commitment fee on the undrawn available amount, which as of September 30, 2024 ranged from 0.080% to 0.300%, based on the Company's senior unsecured debt rating, per annum.

(f) The 2016 Term Loan A principal amortizes over a period ending in July 2027.

(g) As of September 30, 2024, the Company had $0.7 billion available for issuance under its $2.0 billion unsecured commercial paper program. The maturities of the Commercial Paper Notes, when outstanding, may vary but may not exceed 397 days from the date of issue.

(h) See further information on, and our definition and calculation of, Net Debt in this "Non-GAAP Measures and Other Information."



CROWN CASTLE INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (UNAUDITED)

(Amounts in millions, except par values)





September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 194 $ 105 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 172 171 Receivables, net 413 481 Prepaid expenses 144 103 Deferred site rental receivables 158 116 Other current assets 43 56 Total current assets 1,124 1,032 Deferred site rental receivables 2,340 2,239 Property and equipment, net 15,643 15,666 Operating lease right-of-use assets 5,843 6,187 Goodwill 10,085 10,085 Other intangible assets, net 2,878 3,179 Other assets, net 130 139 Total assets $ 38,043 $ 38,527 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 200 $ 252 Accrued interest 164 219 Deferred revenues 483 605 Other accrued liabilities 338 342 Current maturities of debt and other obligations 611 835 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 301 332 Total current liabilities 2,097 2,585 Debt and other long-term obligations 23,452 22,086 Operating lease liabilities 5,272 5,561 Other long-term liabilities 1,926 1,914 Total liabilities 32,747 32,146 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock, 0.01 par value; 1,200 shares authorized; shares issued and outstanding: September 30, 2024—435 and December 31, 2023—434 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 18,371 18,270 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (5 ) (4 ) Dividends/distributions in excess of earnings (13,074 ) (11,889 ) Total equity 5,296 6,381 Total liabilities and equity $ 38,043 $ 38,527





CROWN CASTLE INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

(Amounts in millions, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net revenues: Site rental $ 1,593 $ 1,577 $ 4,761 $ 4,929 Services and other 59 90 158 378 Net revenues 1,652 1,667 4,919 5,307 Operating expenses: Costs of operations:(a) Site rental 430 420 1,292 1,259 Services and other 30 66 91 268 Selling, general and administrative 153 176 540 581 Asset write-down charges 15 8 24 30 Acquisition and integration costs — — — 1 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 432 439 1,301 1,315 Restructuring charges 48 72 104 72 Total operating expenses 1,108 1,181 3,352 3,526 Operating income (loss) 544 486 1,567 1,781 Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs, net (236 ) (217 ) (692 ) (627 ) Interest income 6 3 14 10 Other income (expense) (6 ) — (5 ) (4 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 308 272 884 1,160 Benefit (provision) for income taxes (5 ) (7 ) (19 ) (21 ) Net income (loss) $ 303 $ 265 $ 865 $ 1,139 Net income (loss), per common share: Basic $ 0.70 $ 0.61 $ 1.99 $ 2.63 Diluted $ 0.70 $ 0.61 $ 1.99 $ 2.63 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 435 434 434 434 Diluted 436 434 435 434



(a) Exclusive of depreciation, amortization and accretion shown separately.

CROWN CASTLE INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

(In millions of dollars)





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 865 $ 1,139 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities: Depreciation, amortization and accretion 1,301 1,315 Amortization of deferred financing costs and other non-cash interest 24 22 Stock-based compensation expense, net 108 126 Asset write-down charges 24 30 Deferred income tax (benefit) provision 5 1 Other non-cash adjustments, net 20 10 Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of acquisitions: Increase (decrease) in liabilities (195 ) (220 ) Decrease (increase) in assets (86 ) (165 ) Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 2,066 2,258 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (946 ) (1,067 ) Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (8 ) (93 ) Other investing activities, net 7 5 Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (947 ) (1,155 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 1,244 2,347 Principal payments on debt and other long-term obligations (71 ) (58 ) Purchases and redemptions of long-term debt (750 ) (750 ) Borrowings under revolving credit facility — 2,943 Payments under revolving credit facility (670 ) (4,088 ) Net borrowings (repayments) under commercial paper program 1,312 561 Payments for financing costs (12 ) (23 ) Purchases of common stock (32 ) (29 ) Dividends/distributions paid on common stock (2,049 ) (2,044 ) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (1,028 ) (1,141 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 91 (38 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (1 ) — Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 281 327 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 371 $ 289 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Interest paid 739 654 Income taxes paid (refunded) 13 13





CROWN CASTLE INC.

SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS (UNAUDITED)

(In millions of dollars)





SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Towers Fiber Other Total Towers Fiber Other Total Segment site rental revenues $ 1,063 $ 530 $ 1,593 $ 1,074 $ 503 $ 1,577 Segment services and other revenues 54 5 59 86 4 90 Segment revenues 1,117 535 1,652 1,160 507 1,667 Segment site rental costs of operations 240 182 422 236 175 411 Segment services and other costs of operations 25 3 28 61 3 64 Segment costs of operations(a)(b) 265 185 450 297 178 475 Segment site rental gross margin(c) 823 348 1,171 838 328 1,166 Segment services and other gross margin(c) 29 2 31 25 1 26 Segment selling, general and administrative expenses(b) 19 40 59 24 48 72 Segment operating profit(c) 833 310 1,143 839 281 1,120 Other selling, general and administrative expenses(b) $ 70 70 $ 75 75 Stock-based compensation expense, net 30 30 36 36 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 432 432 439 439 Restructuring charges(d) 48 48 72 72 Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs, net 236 236 217 217 Other (income) expenses to reconcile to income (loss) before income taxes(e) 19 19 9 9 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 308 $ 272



(a) Exclusive of depreciation, amortization and accretion shown separately.

(b) Segment costs of operations exclude (1) stock-based compensation expense, net of $6 million and $7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively and (2) prepaid lease purchase price adjustments of $4 million for each of the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023. Segment selling, general and administrative expenses and other selling, general and administrative expenses exclude stock-based compensation expense, net of $24 million and $29 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

(c) See "Non-GAAP Measures and Other Information" for a discussion and our definitions of segment site rental gross margin, segment services and other gross margin and segment operating profit.

(d) Represents restructuring adjustments and charges recorded for the periods presented related to the 2023 Restructuring Plan and the 2024 Restructuring Plan, as applicable for the respective period. For the three-month period ended September 30, 2024, there were ($3) million of adjustments related to the July 2023 Restructuring Plan and $51 million of restructuring charges related to the June 2024 Restructuring Plan. For the three-month period ended September 30, 2023, there were $72 million of restructuring charges related to the June 2023 Restructuring Plan.

(e) See condensed consolidated statement of operations for further information.

SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Towers Fiber Other Total Towers Fiber Other Total Segment site rental revenues $ 3,196 $ 1,565 $ 4,761 $ 3,234 $ 1,695 $ 4,929 Segment services and other revenues 143 15 158 356 22 378 Segment revenues 3,339 1,580 4,919 3,590 1,717 5,307 Segment site rental costs of operations 723 542 1,265 714 518 1,232 Segment services and other costs of operations 76 10 86 252 8 260 Segment costs of operations(a)(b) 799 552 1,351 966 526 1,492 Segment site rental gross margin(c) 2,473 1,023 3,496 2,520 1,177 3,697 Segment services and other gross margin(c) 67 5 72 104 14 118 Segment selling, general and administrative expenses(b) 56 137 193 84 148 232 Segment operating profit(c) 2,484 891 3,375 2,540 1,043 3,583 Other selling, general and administrative expenses(b) $ 259 259 $ 246 246 Stock-based compensation expense, net 108 108 126 126 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 1,301 1,301 1,315 1,315 Restructuring charges(d) 104 104 72 72 Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs, net 692 692 627 627 Other (income) expenses to reconcile to income (loss) before income taxes(e) 27 27 37 37 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 884 $ 1,160



(a) Exclusive of depreciation, amortization and accretion shown separately.

(b) Segment costs of operations exclude (1) stock-based compensation expense, net of $20 million and $23 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and (2) prepaid lease purchase price adjustments of $12 million for each of the nine-months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023. Segment selling, general and administrative expenses and other selling, general and administrative expenses exclude stock-based compensation expense, net of $88 million and $103 million for the nine-months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023.

(c) See "Non-GAAP Measures and Other Information" for a discussion and our definitions of segment site rental gross margin, segment services and other gross margin and segment operating profit.

(d) Represents restructuring charges recorded for the periods presented related to the 2023 Restructuring Plan and the 2024 Restructuring Plan, as applicable, for the respective period. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2024, there were $10 million and $94 million of restructuring charges related to the July 2023 Restructuring Plan and the June 2024 Restructuring Plan, respectively. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, there were $72 million of restructuring charges related to the June 2023 Restructuring Plan.

(e) See condensed consolidated statement of operations for further information.





