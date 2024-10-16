INNOVATE Corp. to Report Third Quarter 2024 Results on November 6th

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE: VATE) (“INNOVATE” or the “Company”) announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter 2024 on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, after market close. The Company will host an earnings conference call reviewing these results, its operations and strategy on the same day, beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET.



Dial-in instructions for the conference call and the replay are outlined below. This conference call will also be broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed by all interested parties through INNOVATE’s Investor Relations website at www.innovate-ir.com. To listen to the live call, please go to the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register and download any necessary audio software. For those who are not able to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call on the “Investor Relations” portion of the INNOVATE website.

Conference Call Details

Live Call

Domestic Dial-In: 1-800-717-1738

Toll/International: 1-646-307-1865

Conference Replay*

Domestic Dial-In: 1-844-512-2921

Toll/International: 1-412-317-6671

Conference Number: 1192054

*Available approximately three hours after the end of the conference call through November 20, 2024.

About INNOVATE

INNOVATE Corp. is a portfolio of best-in-class assets in three key areas of the new economy – Infrastructure, Life Sciences and Spectrum. Dedicated to stakeholder capitalism, INNOVATE employs approximately 4,000 people across its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit: www.INNOVATECorp.com.

Investor Contact:

Solebury Strategic Communications

Anthony Rozmus

ir@innovatecorp.com

(212) 235-2691