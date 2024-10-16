Certara Appoints John Reynders as New Independent Board Member

RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certara, Inc. (Nasdaq: CERT), a global leader in model-informed drug development, today announced the appointment of John Reynders, PhD, to its Board of Directors, effective October 15, 2024.



“We are excited to welcome an accomplished pharmaceutical industry leader with a track record of success to Certara’s Board,” said William F. Feehery, PhD, CEO of Certara. “John’s expertise in artificial intelligence, data science, and life science will provide immense value. We will draw on that expertise as we continue to develop and integrate transformational software and services that accelerate new medicines and increase the productivity of pharma R&D.”

Dr. Reynders has over 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and tech industries. He was the founding CIO of Moderna where he led the data-sciences capabilities to design mRNA therapies. Most recently, he was Chief Data Sciences Officer at Neumora, a biotech focused on brain diseases. Before that, he held various executive positions leading data-sciences, informatics, and technology organizations at Alexion Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Eli Lilly, and Celera.

“I am pleased to join Certara’s Board of Directors and help build on their unique biosimulation portfolio, scientific expertise, and data assets. They are at the intersection of data and life sciences which is where I’ve spent most of my career,” said Dr. Reynders. “I look forward to working with the other board members and Certara’s leadership team to advance the Company’s next phase of growth.”

About Certara

Certara accelerates medicines using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Its clients include more than 2,400 biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and regulatory agencies across 66 countries. Learn more at certara.com.

