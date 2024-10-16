Oncocyte Announces Participation in the LD Micro Main Event XVII Conference in Los Angeles

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncocyte Corp. (NASDAQ: OCX), a diagnostics technology company, announced today that CEO Josh Riggs is scheduled to present at the 17th annual Main Event, hosted by LD Micro, on Tuesday, October 29th in Los Angeles.

Oncocyte management will also be available for one-on-one meetings with investors. To schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact Julie Silber at PCG Advisory (jsilber@pcgadvisory.com) or request a meeting via the LD Micro Conference platform.

Event: LD Micro Main Event XVII

Date: Tuesday, October 29th

Presentation Time: 2:30 PM PT

Location: The Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, Los Angeles

To register to watch the virtual presentation, please click here.

Summary of LD Micro Main Event XVII

The 2024 LD Micro Main Event XVII will run from October 28th to the 30th at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles. Registration begins at 3:00 PM PT on October 28th followed by keynotes and happy hour. Presentations will run from 8:00 AM PT to 5:00 PM PT on October 29th and 30th. This three-day event will feature around 150 companies, presenting in half-hour increments, and attending private meetings with investors.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Through the LD Micro Index and annual investor conferences, LD has served as an invaluable asset to all those interested in discovering the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

About Oncocyte

Oncocyte is a diagnostics technology company. The Company’s tests are designed to help provide clarity and confidence to physicians and their patients. VitaGraft™ is a clinical blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test. GraftAssure™ is a research use only (RUO) blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test. DetermaIO™ is a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies. DetermaCNI™ is a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients. For more information about Oncocyte, please visit https://oncocyte.com/. For more information about our products, please visit the following web pages:

VitaGraft Kidney™ - https://oncocyte.com/vitagraft-kidney/

VitaGraft Liver™ - https://oncocyte.com/vitagraft-liver/

GraftAssure™ - https://oncocyte.com/graftassure/

DetermaIO™ - https://oncocyte.com/determa-io/

DetermaCNI™ - https://oncocyte.com/determa-cni/

VitaGraft™, GraftAssure™, DetermaIO™, and DetermaCNI™ are trademarks of Oncocyte Corporation.

