Welcoming All to Winter: the Toronto Ski and Snowboard Show Launches Excitement for the Season

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Showcasing the best of Canadian winters – from inspiring stories of renowned athletes to the cutting-edge innovations shaping the ski and snowboard industry’s future, the Toronto Ski & Snowboard Show, produced by the Canadian Ski Council, is the official kick-off to the upcoming winter season. By hosting this year’s show in downtown Toronto in a larger, more accessible venue, the Toronto Ski & Snowboard Show welcomes longtime and new winter enthusiasts to get excited about the season ahead.



Thousands of winter enthusiasts will gather at the Better Living Centre from October 25-27 for this year’s Toronto Ski & Snowboard Show. An annual tradition for many, the show will feature new and interactive highlights, contests and giveaways. Attendees will have the opportunity to:

Browse the Exhibitors Showcase presenting ski areas across Canada and the US, with industry experts offering tips and highlights on what makes each destination unique.

Visit the ALL-NEW Family Zone packed with kids' activities and the Little Riders Burton Riglet Park-inspired experience offering a safe and thrilling introduction to snowboarding with expert instruction, and indoor 'snow'tubing.

Attend the Elevation Speakers Series where leading ski personalities will share stories of inspiration, expert insights and current trends.

Gain insights from the Canadian Ski Council and its partners on how they are making skiing and snowboarding more affordable and accessible for everyone.

Find deals on winter gear for the entire family at the Canadian Ski Patrol Ski Swap, the largest ski swap in Canada, plus 8 retailers packed with unbeatable deals on the latest equipment.

Learn about new innovations in equipment and ski technology and the brands behind them.

Sip and savour at the show's debut Après-Ski Lounge, featuring a selection of craft beers and a variety of delicious foods.

Take in slope-style fashion shows and shop the latest on-hill apparel all weekend long.

Come out to Mountain Movie Night for an ALL-NEW lineup of the greatest ski films of the year.



For those gearing up for the season, planning a winter getaway, or embracing the colder months, the show offers something for everyone.

“The Toronto Ski and Snowboard show is, simply put, the official start of winter,” said Paul Pinchbeck, President and CEO of the Canadian Ski Council. “This is the one-stop shop for everything related to skiing and snowboarding, from getting the newest gear to booking the best deals on travel, this is where skiers and snowboarders come to be together and enjoy all things related to their passions.”

The show also includes the Elevation Speakers Series, where renowned ski personalities will present the latest insights and trends in the sport. Highlighting the lineup, legendary extreme skier Dan Egan will be sharing his expertise and stories, offering valuable perspectives that winter enthusiasts won’t want to miss. Professional skier Tessa Treadway will inspire with her story of resilience, her championing of mental health in the ski and snowboard community and passion for family mountain adventures.

Accessible by transit, car, or bike, the Better Living Center is the perfect place for the ski and snowboard industry’s growing community to gather. With data indicating that women, new Canadians and urban dwellers represent the greatest growth in uptake of winter sports, the show’s location represents the industry’s commitment to fostering a diverse, inclusive and thriving community.

For more information about the show and/or ski industry insights visit https://torontoskishow.ca/ or https://www.skicanada.org/.

About the Toronto Ski & Snowboard Show

With 50 years of experience, the Toronto Ski & Snowboard Show is the official kickoff event for the winter season. From October 25-27, 2024, The Better Living Centre will play host to thousands of winter lovers. From industry insights to innovations in equipment, to travel opportunities, to great deals with the many retail exhibitors, and to Canada’s biggest ski and snowboard swap, the event is a ‘one-stop-shop’ for winter enthusiasts.

About the Canadian Ski Council:

The Canadian Ski Council is a national not-for-profit organization dedicated to promoting skiing and snowboarding across Canada. Through a variety of programs and initiatives, the Council works to make winter sports accessible to all Canadians, fostering a love for the outdoors and encouraging active, healthy lifestyles.

