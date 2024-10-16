Rosen Law Firm Issues Updated Notice In Securities Class Action Lawsuit on Behalf of Cummins Inc. Investors – CMI

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, issues this updated notice in connection with the securities class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) between April 30, 2019 and December 21, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). This class action was originally filed on January 15, 2024. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Cummins investors under the federal securities laws.



To join the Cummins class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=21566 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email case@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Contrary to its post-April 2019 Announcement assurances about its commitment to compliance, Cummins continued to produce engines with unlawful emission defeating devices from 2019 to 2023; (2) accordingly, Cummins understated its legal and regulatory risk, and overstated its commitment to environmental protection; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. By way of an order dated October 3, 2024 and entered on October 7, 2024, the Court found that Richard Kraemer is the presumptive lead plaintiff under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. This presumption is rebuttable. Any potential plaintiff or class member may rebut the presumption in favor of Mr. Kraemer, or otherwise challenge his status as lead plaintiff with the Court by December 2, 2024. Any class member or potential plaintiff may also move for lead plaintiff status by making a motion with the Court by December 2, 2024.

A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=21566 or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at case@rosenlegal.com.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

