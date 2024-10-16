Hammond Power Solutions Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast Notification

GUELPH, Ontario, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (“HPS” or the “Company”) (TSX: HPS.A) today announced that it will release its financial results for the Third Quarter ended September 28, 2024, on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, after markets close. Following the release of its financial results, HPS will hold a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.



This call can be accessed by registration through participant links:

Date/Time: October 30, 2024/9 a.m. ET

Live Call Participant Registration Link:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI45b4a059a3c84cb8b38672df5307040a

Audio-Only Webcast:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yr9hjkvy

A webcast replay will be available for 12 months.

ABOUT HAMMOND POWER SOLUTIONS INC.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (“HPS” or the “Company”) enables electrification through its broad range of dry-type transformers, power quality products and related magnetics. HPS’ standard and custom-designed products are essential and ubiquitous in electrical distribution networks through an extensive range of end-user applications. The company has manufacturing plants in Canada, the United States (U.S.), Mexico and India and sells its products around the globe. HPS shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and trade under the symbol HPS.A

Hammond Power Solutions – Energizing Our World

For further information, please contact:

David Feick

Investor Relations (519) 822-2441 ext. 453

ir@hammondpowersolutions.com