AirBoss to Release 3rd Quarter 2024 Earnings on November 6, 2024

NEWMARKET, Ontario, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirBoss of America Corp. (TSX: BOS) (OTCQX: ABSSF) (the “Company”), announced today that it will release its third quarter results after market close on Wednesday, November 6, 2024. The release will be followed by a conference call to discuss the results on Thursday, November 7, 2024, at 9:00 am ET.



THIRD QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS:

DATE: Thursday, November 7, 2024 TIME: 9:00 am ET DIAL-IN NUMBER: 1-800-898-3989 or 416-406-0743, access code 3575261# WEBCAST LINK: https://www.gowebcasting.com/13695

Please connect approximately 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the call to ensure participation.

AirBoss of America is a diversified developer, manufacturer and provider of survivability solutions, advanced custom rubber compounds and finished rubber products that are designed to outperform in the most challenging environments. Founded in 1989, the company operates through two divisions. AirBoss Rubber Solutions is a North American custom rubber compounder with 500 million turn pounds of annual capacity. AirBoss Manufactured Products is a supplier of anti-vibration and rubber-molded solutions to the North American automotive market and other sectors, and also a global supplier of personal and respiratory protective equipment and technology for the defense, healthcare, medical and first responder communities, through its AirBoss Defense operations. The Company’s shares trade on the TSX under the symbol BOS and on the OTCQX under the symbol ABSSF. Visit www.airboss.com for more information.