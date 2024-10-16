FNA Stock News: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors with Large Large Losses of the Class Action Against Paragon 28, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Robbins LLP reminds investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE: FNA) common stock between May 5, 2024 and August 8, 2024. Paragon 28 “develops, distributes, and sells medical devices in the foot and ankle segment of the orthopedic implant marketplace.”

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Paragon 28, Inc. (FNA) Misled Investors Regarding its Financial Statements

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose that: (1) Paragon 28’s financial statements were misstated; (2) Paragon 28 lacked adequate internal controls and at times understated the extent of the issues with its internal controls; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times.

You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Paragon 28, Inc. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their application to the court by November 29, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

