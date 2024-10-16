StoneCo Ltd. to Announce Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on November 12th, 2024

GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneCo Ltd. (Nasdaq: STNE, B3: STOC31) (“Stone”) today announces that it will release its third quarter 2024 financial results on Tuesday, November 12 th , 2024 , after the market closes. The Company will also host a conference call to discuss its results on the same day at 5:00pm ET (7:00pm BRT) .



The conference call can be accessed live over the Zoom webinar (ID: 851 7712 3588 | Password: 819157). You can also access the meeting over the phone by dialing +1 646 931 3860 or +1 669 444 9171 from the U.S. Callers from Brazil can dial +55 21 3958 7888. Callers from the UK can dial +44 330 088 5830. The call will also be webcast live and a replay will be available a few hours after the call concludes. The live webcast and replay will be available on Stone’s investor relations website at https://investors.stone.co/.

The Company also hereby informs that it will initiate its Quiet Period related to its third quarter 2024 financial results on October 23rd, 2024.

About Stone

Stone is a leading provider of financial technology and software solutions that empower merchants to conduct commerce seamlessly across multiple channels and help them grow their businesses.

Contact:

Investor Relations

investors@stone.co