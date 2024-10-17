Business Transformation Industry Leader Appointed to Lead FTI Consulting’s North Asia Offering

WASHINGTON, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of transformation and change management expert Sunny Yi as a Senior Managing Director and Leader of the North Asia Business Transformation practice.



Mr. Yi has more than 30 years of industry and consulting experience in transformation, change management, organisation and leadership design. He has specialised expertise in the financial services, private equity, manufacturing and service-provider industries.

“Sunny brings unrivalled expertise to our clients in Asia, having led some of the most significant transformations for private equity and financial services organizations in the region,” said Roy Huang, Head of Asia & Caribbean at FTI Consulting. “This is a pivotal moment for companies in Asia who need to keep momentum and drive growth. Transformation is at the forefront of our clients’ needs as disruption and emerging technologies pose new challenges. I am excited to welcome Sunny to our growing business transformation offering in the region.”

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Yi was Managing Partner for Korea of a global consulting firm. He also previously held roles as Managing Partner of Bain & Company’s Seoul office and leader of that firm’s Asia Operations Improvement Capability practice. Before joining Bain, Mr. Yi worked as a Managing Partner at Kearney in Chicago, where he later founded the Seoul office and played a leadership role in the expansion of the firm across Asian offices.

Mr. Yi previously was Chief Executive Officer of Shinhan Digital Solution Company and the Chief Digital and Transformation Officer for the Shinhan Financial Group, the largest financial group in Korea, with US$1 trillion of assets under management and 18 operating companies in 35 countries.

Mr. Yi also has held prominent roles in government. He served as an economic advisor to President Park Geun-hye of Korea and was a National Policy Advisory Committee member. Mr Yi also served President Lee Myung-bak as a financial and economic advisor.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Yi said, “I am excited to join FTI Consulting to support clients with transformation and change vital to their businesses. Alongside the broad capabilities of our existing teams, we will provide clients with a comprehensive model to drive efficiency and performance improvement.”

Mr. Yi’s arrival continues recent growth in the firm’s business transformation and strategy offerings, following the appointments of Jean-Werner de T’Serclaes, Ramon Baeza and Wim Gysegom as Senior Managing Directors in EMEA. FTI Consulting also recently added Industry Growth and Strategy Leader Jeff Wray, as well as business transformation experts Brandon Banner and Alec Bounds as Managing Directors in the United States.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organisations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 8,000 employees located in 33 countries and territories, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $3.49 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2023. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalised and independently managed. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com.

FTI Consulting, Inc.

555 12th Street NW

Washington, DC 20004

+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:

Mollie Hawkes

+1.617.747.1791

mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:

Andrew Gerrard

+852 3768 4500

andrew.gerrard@fticonsulting.com