LHV Group Financial Calendar for 2025

AS LHV Group has decided the company’s Financial Calendar for the 2025 financial year.

In 2025 LHV Group plans to disclose information and organise the Annual General Meeting of shareholders according to the following schedule:

11.02.2025 Q4 2024 and unaudited full year results
13.02.2025 Disclosure of Financial Plan
18.02.2025 January results
04.03.2025 Audited results for 2024
12.03.2025 February results
26.03.2025 Annual General Meeting
08.04.2025 Ex-dividend date (ex-date)
22.04.2025 Q1 interim results
13.05.2025 April results
17.06.2025 May results
22.07.2025 Q2 interim results
12.08.2025 July results
16.09.2025 August results
21.10.2025 Q3 interim results
18.11.2025 October results
16.12.2025 November results

 

LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. The LHV Group’s key subsidiaries are LHV Pank, LHV Varahaldus, LHV Kindlustus, and LHV Bank Limited. The Group employs over 1,100 people. As at the end of August, LHV’s banking services are used by 441,000 clients, the pension funds managed by LHV have 118,000 active clients, and LHV Kindlustus protects a total of 168,000 clients. LHV Bank Limited, a subsidiary of the Group, holds a banking licence in the United Kingdom and provides banking services to international financial technology companies, as well as loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

 

Priit Rum
Communication Manager
Phone: +372 502 0786
Email: priit.rum@lhv.ee