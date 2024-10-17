LHV Group Financial Calendar for 2025

AS LHV Group has decided the company’s Financial Calendar for the 2025 financial year.

In 2025 LHV Group plans to disclose information and organise the Annual General Meeting of shareholders according to the following schedule:

11.02.2025 Q4 2024 and unaudited full year results 13.02.2025 Disclosure of Financial Plan 18.02.2025 January results 04.03.2025 Audited results for 2024 12.03.2025 February results 26.03.2025 Annual General Meeting

08.04.2025 Ex-dividend date (ex-date) 22.04.2025 Q1 interim results 13.05.2025 April results 17.06.2025 May results 22.07.2025 Q2 interim results 12.08.2025 July results 16.09.2025 August results 21.10.2025 Q3 interim results 18.11.2025 October results 16.12.2025 November results

LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. The LHV Group’s key subsidiaries are LHV Pank, LHV Varahaldus, LHV Kindlustus, and LHV Bank Limited. The Group employs over 1,100 people. As at the end of August, LHV’s banking services are used by 441,000 clients, the pension funds managed by LHV have 118,000 active clients, and LHV Kindlustus protects a total of 168,000 clients. LHV Bank Limited, a subsidiary of the Group, holds a banking licence in the United Kingdom and provides banking services to international financial technology companies, as well as loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Priit Rum

Communication Manager

Phone: +372 502 0786

Email: priit.rum@lhv.ee