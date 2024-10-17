FibreconX And Global Edge Launch New MSP Incentive And Platform To Offer Cutting Edge Fibre Solutions

SYDNEY, Australia, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a groundbreaking collaboration, FibreconX and Global Edge have joined forces to offer Managed Service Providers (MSPs) a compelling suite of fibre products through the Global Edge platform. This new alliance not only broadens the scope of services MSPs can offer but also introduces an attractive commission structure.

Unlocking New Revenue Streams

The partnership between FibreconX, renowned for its Pure Fibre connectivity network, and Global Edge, a leader in network service automation, promises to deliver unprecedented value to MSPs. At the heart of this partnership is the availability of FibreconX dark fibre access via the Global Edge platform, which empowers MSPs to offer on-demand network solutions via a self-service portal.

The suite of new products includes Bandwidth on Demand, Dark Fibre, Wavelength, Cloud connectivity, and direct Access to DC Fabrics. With FibreconX's superior fibre network and the Global Edge automation platform, MSPs can now pursue this opportunity armed with industry-leading fibre and connectivity solutions, that have not been offered previously, giving them a competitive edge.

“The FibreconX Pure Fibre Network is the perfect platform for our new Global Edge self-service network automation system,” says Activeport Chairman Peter Christie. “With FibreconX, we can create new wholesale products for our service providers that are faster, more cost effective and comprehensively connected to Australia’s growing digital ecosystem.”

FibreconX CEO Mark Rafferty “FibreconX is incredibly excited to be working with ActivePort who can offer a fully automated Network-as-a-Service that can deploy fast clean networks on the FibreconX infrastructure and offer it to the Activeport Partners.”

A Win-Win with an Attractive Commission Structure

With this strategic collaboration, MSPs can introduce a suite of high-margin products backed by an attractive commission incentive. Global Edge have structured an incentive that not only fuels revenue growth opportunities for MSPs but also ensures they are rewarded with an uncapped commission structure.

For MSPs, this partnership is more than just access to high-quality products; it is a strategic opportunity to redefine their service offerings and expand their influence in the competitive telecommunications and IT services markets.

Streamline and Automate with Global Edge

Developed by Activeport software, the Global Edge platform includes a self-service portal, enabling MSPs to automate a wide array of services seamlessly. This network automation allows MSPs to integrate their existing product suite with a very short implementation time – weeks, not months!

Automation within the Global Edge allows MSPs to scale rapidly, react swiftly to market changes, deploy faster, and provide an overall higher calibre of service without being bogged down by mundane tasks.

Dealer program Launch

With the incentive gearing up to start February 2025, interested MSPs can pre-register their interest now on the Global Edge website. Whether you're looking to enhance your service portfolio, take advantage of the new revenue streams, or automate your operations, this collaboration is a step to securing your competitive edge.

About FibreconX- www.fibreconx.com.au

FibreconX built a brand new, future-proof, dedicated duct and fibre network that connects all major data centres and provides shortest distance for performance and low latency for guaranteed service quality.

Our FibreXchange facilities are purpose built to deliver exceptional coverage, proximity and rapid connection for all major CBD offices. Connect all major corporate offices to any major Data Centre, or to your equipment to productise in FibreXchange.

FibreconX exclusively serves the wholesale market, offering scalable solutions with fixed pricing and unlimited capacity, facilitating straightforward productisation and innovation.

About Global Edge- www.globaledge.network

Global Edge is an innovative network automation platform that empowers Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to effortlessly automate, integrate and sell their existing products. By bridging the Edge and the Cloud, Global Edge empowers you with seamless operational continuity, resulting in an optimised, high-performing business network that drives productivity and revenue growth.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/027c8db6-718d-4a6c-8995-503d84cdd70b