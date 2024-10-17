K&F CONCEPT Introduces a New Compact Tripod for Travel Photography Enthusiasts

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K&F CONCEPT introduces a compact, lightweight tripod tailored for travel photography enthusiasts. Engineered for stability and versatility, it adapts seamlessly to various outdoor environments, addressing diverse photographer needs.

Innovative and Space-Saving Design

Departing from conventional round designs, the K&F CONCEPT tripod features a pentagonal center column and legs, optimizing fit and reducing storage diameter to just 80mm—30mm smaller than typical models. This space-saving design folds down to a compact 20 inches (50cm). Crafted from premium aluminum alloy, the tripod is both lightweight at just 1.2kg and highly durable, making it an ideal travel companion.

Enhanced Stability Across Various Surfaces

Designed to tackle diverse outdoor terrains, the tripod incorporates a triangular structure to ensure optimal stability. A hook at the base of the center column allows for added weight, further enhancing steadiness. Anti-slip hoofpads provide secure footing on uneven surfaces such as grass, sand, or mud.

Flexible Adjustments for Precision Shots

With an adjustable height range from 19 inches to 75 inches (48cm to 190cm), the tripod enables precise positioning. The center column's adjustment knob ensures smooth transitions between heights. Equipped with a 3D panoramic head supporting up to 4kg, it offers 360° rotation and a tilt range of +100° to -70°, ideal for panoramic shots. The tripod also comes with two Manfrotto quick-release plates, a flat/phone clamp, and a Bluetooth remote for quick and convenient setup.

Whether exploring the wilderness, forests, riversides, or coastal areas, this tripod serves as a reliable companion for capturing breathtaking landscapes.