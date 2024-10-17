[Latest] Global Green Logistics Market Size/Share Worth USD 2,808.3 Billion by 2033 at a 7.8% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Green Logistics Market Size, Trends and Insights By Business Type (Warehousing, Distribution, Value added services, Others), By Mode of Operation (Storage, Roadways Distribution, Seaways Distribution, Others), By End Use (Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive, Banking and financial services, Retail and E-Commerce, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Green Logistics Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 1,325.1 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1,428.5 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 2,808.3 Billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7.8% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

Green Logistics Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Regulatory Pressure and Government Policies: Governments worldwide are implementing stringent environmental regulations and policies to reduce carbon emissions and promote sustainable practices. Compliance with these regulations significantly drives companies to adopt green logistics services. Incentives, subsidies, and tax benefits for adopting eco-friendly technologies further encourage this transition.

Consumer Demand for Sustainability: There is a growing consumer preference for environmentally responsible products and services. Companies are responding to this demand by incorporating green logistics practices into their supply chains to enhance their brand image and appeal to eco-conscious consumers. This shift drives the adoption of sustainable transportation, warehousing, and supply chain solutions.

Technological Advancements: Technological advancements, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI), and big data analytics, are revolutionizing the logistics industry. These technologies enable better tracking, efficiency, and optimization of logistics operations, reducing energy consumption and lowering emissions. Electric and hybrid vehicles and renewable energy solutions are also playing a crucial role in greening the logistics sector.

Cost Savings and Efficiency: Green logistics services often lead to cost savings through improved efficiency, reduced fuel consumption, and lower waste. Companies are increasingly recognizing that sustainable practices can enhance their bottom line. Efficient route planning, load optimization, and energy-efficient warehousing are examples of how green logistics can reduce operational costs.

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR): Many companies incorporate sustainability into their corporate social responsibility (CSR) strategies. They aim to reduce their environmental impact by adopting green logistics practices and contribute to global sustainability goals. This commitment to CSR helps companies build a positive reputation and gain a competitive advantage in the market.

Rising Fuel Costs and Resource Scarcity: The increasing cost of traditional fossil fuels and the growing scarcity of natural resources drive the need for more sustainable logistics solutions. Companies seek alternatives to mitigate the risks associated with fuel price volatility and resource shortages. This includes investing in alternative fuels, energy-efficient vehicles, and renewable energy sources for their logistics operations.

Green Logistics Market: Partnership and Acquisitions

In 2023, DHL Global Forwarding, a division of Deutsche Post AG, partnered with IAG Cargo in Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). DHL committed to purchasing 11.5 million liters of SAF, reducing Scope 3 transport emissions in 2023.

In 2022, Maersk acquired LF Logistics to bolster its supply chain capabilities, extend global reach, and cater to end-to-end supply chain demands. LF Logistics’ expertise in green logistics services aligns with Maersk’s commitment to sustainability, enhancing its offerings with environmentally friendly logistics solutions.

Report Scope

Market Size in 2024 USD 1,428.5 Billion Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 2,808.3 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 1,325.1 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 7.8% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033

Green Logistics Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the Green Logistics Market , with the industry experiencing both positive and negative effects. Here are some of the key impacts:

Disruption in Supply Chains and Logistics Operations: The COVID-19 pandemic caused significant disruptions in global supply chains and logistics operations. Lockdowns, travel restrictions, and reduced workforce availability led to delays, increased costs, and inefficiencies. These disruptions impacted the adoption and implementation of green logistics initiatives as companies focused on short-term survival rather than long-term sustainability goals.

Shift in Priorities and Budget Constraints: Many businesses shifted their priorities to crisis management and maintaining operational continuity during the pandemic. Budget constraints became a significant issue as revenues declined, leading to a reduction in investments in green technologies and sustainable practices. The immediate focus was maintaining supply chain functionality rather than investing in green logistics solutions.

Renewed Focus on Sustainability Post-Pandemic: As businesses recover from the pandemic, there is a renewed focus on sustainability and resilience. Companies are re-evaluating their supply chains and logistics operations to build more robust and sustainable systems. Recognizing that sustainable practices can enhance resilience to future disruptions drives renewed investments in green logistics.

Government Stimulus and Green Recovery Initiatives: Many governments have introduced stimulus packages and green recovery initiatives to support economic recovery while promoting sustainability. These initiatives often include funding for green technologies, infrastructure, and sustainable practices. Businesses can leverage these incentives to invest in green logistics solutions, accelerating the market’s recovery.

Adoption of Advanced Technologies: The pandemic has accelerated the adoption of digital and advanced technologies in logistics. IoT, AI, and blockchain are increasingly being used to optimize logistics operations, improve efficiency, and reduce emissions. The integration of these technologies supports the recovery and growth of green logistics services.

Increased Consumer Awareness and Demand for Sustainability: The pandemic has heightened consumer awareness of environmental issues and the importance of sustainability. A growing demand for eco-friendly products and services is driving companies to adopt green logistics practices. Businesses respond to this demand to enhance their brand reputation and meet consumer expectations.

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the Green Logistics Market, with some challenges and opportunities arising from the pandemic.

Green Logistics Market – Regional Analysis

The Green Logistics Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: In North America, green logistics services are driven by a strong emphasis on sustainability and innovation. Trends include the widespread adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles for transportation, investment in renewable energy solutions such as solar-powered warehouses, and the implementation of advanced technologies like IoT and AI for supply chain optimization. Additionally, there is a growing focus on reducing food waste through efficient cold chain logistics in the food industry.

Europe: Europe leads in green logistics practices, driven by stringent environmental regulations and a strong commitment to sustainability. Trends include the expansion of eco-friendly transportation modes such as electrified rail networks and hydrogen-powered vehicles. Sustainable urban logistics solutions, such as micro-consolidation centers and low-emission zones, are increasingly common in major cities. Additionally, there is a growing focus on circular economy principles, promoting resource efficiency and waste reduction throughout the supply chain.

Asia-Pacific: In the Asia-Pacific region, green logistics services are fueled by rapid urbanization, growing consumer awareness, and government initiatives to combat pollution. Trends include the electrification of transport fleets in densely populated urban areas, investment in green infrastructure such as bicycle lanes and electric charging stations, and the adoption of smart logistics technologies to improve efficiency and reduce emissions. There is also a focus on sustainable sourcing practices, particularly in industries such as textiles and electronics.

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa): In LAMEA, green logistics services are driven by a combination of environmental concerns and economic development. Trends include the promotion of renewable energy sources such as wind and solar power to reduce reliance on fossil fuels in transportation and warehousing. Sustainable agriculture practices, including efficient cold chain logistics and farm-to-market supply chains, are gaining traction in the region. Additionally, there is growing investment in green infrastructure projects, such as eco-friendly ports and logistics hubs, to support sustainable economic growth.

Green Logistics Market segmentation: By Business Type (Warehousing, Distribution, Value added services, Others), By Mode of Operation (Storage, Roadways Distribution, Seaways Distribution, Others), By End Use (Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive, Banking and financial services, Retail and E-Commerce, Others)





List of the prominent players in the Green Logistics Market:

DHL Supply Chain (part of Deutsche Post DHL Group)

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS)

FedEx Corporation

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

DSV Panalpina A/S

CEVA Logistics (part of CMA CGM Group)

XPO Logistics Inc.

DB Schenker (a division of Deutsche Bahn AG)

GEODIS (a division of SNCF Logistics)

Nippon Express Co. Ltd.

H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

Sinotrans Limited

Hitachi Transport System Ltd.

Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P.

B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.

Others

The Green Logistics Market is segmented as follows:

By Business Type

Warehousing

Distribution

Value added services

Others

By Mode of Operation

Storage

Roadways Distribution

Seaways Distribution

Others

By End Use

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Automotive

Banking and financial services

Retail and E-Commerce

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

