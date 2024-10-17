Karolinska Development’s portfolio company Umecrine Cognition presents new preclinical Parkinson’s data on golexanolone at the scientific conference, INBC 2024

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – October 17, 2024. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) today announces that its portfolio company Umecrine Cognition will present new preclinical data on golexanolone, showing retained dopamine signalling in Parkinson’s disease, at the 10th International Conference on Neurology and Brain Disorders 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland, US, during October 21-23.



Parkinson’s disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disease hallmarked by motor symptoms and disrupted cognitive functions as well as mental health. The disorder is caused by the loss of nerve cells in the brain that produce the signaling substance dopamine, which leads to various symptoms reducing the patient’s well-being and quality of life.

The results from the preclinical study that will be presented at INBC 2024 showed that treatment with Umecrine Cognitions’ clinical drug candidate golexanolone significantly reduced the decrease of a dopamine-producing enzyme in the brain and returned dopamine to normal levels. The study also showed that an early onset of treatment generated sustained effects, indicating a potential for reduced symptomatic progression. These results support previous findings of improved motor coordination and non-motor behavior. Based on the preclinical results, Umecrine Cognition will evaluate the possibilities of establishing a clinical program of golexanolone in Parkinson’s disease alongside its ongoing phase 2 trial in primary biliary cholangitis, PBC.

“We are delighted that our portfolio company Umecrine Cognition is now able to present supportive data on its drug candidate golexanolone as a treatment that offers sustained effects on both motor and non-motor symptoms in Parkinson’s disease. Importantly, the new research findings also indicate that golexanolone has a great potential to alter disease progression and behavioral impairments, two features that are highly sought after by the many individuals living with the disease,” says Viktor Drvota, CEO of Karolinska Development.

The results will be presented by Umecrine Cognition’s Chief Scientific Officer Magnus Doverskog at the scientific session “Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases” on October 21, 2024.

Karolinska Development's ownership in Umecrine Cognition amounts to 73%.





