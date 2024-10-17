Gardening Tools Market to hit USD 143.1 billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Gardening Tools Market size was valued at USD 88.8 billion in 2023, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2024 to 2032. The rising trend toward self-sufficiency and the preference for organic, home-grown produce is driving the demand for gardening tools.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/11471

Additionally, the growing interest in urban and indoor gardening, fueled by space limitations and lifestyle changes, is boosting the popularity of tools designed for small spaces and indoor use.

A rise in DIY home enhancement and outdoor projects inspired by social media, TV shows, and online tutorials further expands the gardening tools market. The incorporation of smart technology into gardening tools, such as smart irrigation systems and robotic lawnmowers, adds a layer of automation and efficiency to gardening tasks. Gardening is increasingly recognized as a low-impact exercise, which has health benefits for both body and mind. Moreover, demand for tools suited to varying climates, like frost protection tools for colder areas or drought-resistant irrigation systems for dry regions, continues to grow.

In 2023, power tools dominated the gardening tools market, valued at USD 4 billion, with expectations to reach USD 7.1 billion by 2032. Power tools like lawnmowers, hedge trimmers, and leaf blowers appeal to both consumers and professionals by increasing efficiency and saving time. The rise in battery-powered and cordless tools aligns with environmental concerns by reducing dependence on gasoline. Demand for these tools is driven by the need to handle more challenging gardening tasks.

In terms of price, the gardening tools market is categorized into low, mid, and high-range tools. Mid-range tools led the market with a 41% share in 2023 and are expected to continue growing. These tools offer a balance of cost and quality, making them popular among gardeners seeking reliable performance and durability without breaking the bank. Mid-range products typically feature ergonomic designs and advanced functionalities, attracting serious hobbyists and semi-professionals.

North America gardening tools market accounted for USD 23.4 billion in 2023, with projections to reach USD 38.4 billion by 2032. The region’s varied climate creates demand for specialized tools tailored to regional needs. The U.S. market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9%, driven by higher disposable income, enabling consumers to invest in premium gardening tools and equipment.

Request for Report Customization @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/11471

Major players in gardening tools market include Atlas Copco, Bosch, DeWalt, Emerson, Fiskars, Garden Tools, Greenworks, Husqvarna, John Deere, Maruyama, Ryobi, Stihl, Toro, and Truper among others.

Partial Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Market scope & definitions

1.2 Base estimates & calculations

1.3 Forecast calculations

1.4 Data sources

1.4.1 Primary

1.4.2 Secondary

1.4.2.1 Paid sources

1.4.2.2 Public sources

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 3600 synopsis, 2021-2032

Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.1.1 Factor affecting the value chain

3.1.2 Profit margin analysis

3.1.3 Disruptions

3.1.4 Future outlook

3.1.5 Manufacturers

3.1.6 Distributors

3.2 Supplier landscape

3.3 Profit margin analysis

3.4 Raw material analysis

3.5 Key news & initiatives

3.6 Regulatory landscape

3.7 Impact forces

3.7.1 Growth drivers

3.7.1.1 Increasing gardening activities

3.7.1.2 Health and wellness awareness

3.7.1.3 Advancements in technology

3.7.1.4 Rapid urbanization

3.7.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.7.2.1 Product quality and durability issues

3.7.2.2 Supply chain and manufacturing disruptions

3.8 Growth potential analysis

3.9 Porter’s analysis

3.10 PESTEL analysis

Browse more gardening equipment industry reports @ https://www.gminsights.com/industry-reports/gardening-equipment/84

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.