Intelligent Asthma Monitoring Devices Market Research 2024: Partnerships Between Pharma and Smart Inhaler Firms to Revolutionize Asthma Management - Global Long-term Forecasts to 2028 and 2033

The intelligent asthma monitoring devices market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $0.93 billion in 2023 to $1.0 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The intelligent asthma monitoring devices market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1.37 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%.

The growth in the historical period can be attributed to several factors, including advancements in guidelines for asthma diagnosis, a supportive regulatory environment, rising approvals for asthma monitoring devices, a growing emphasis on preventive healthcare practices, and increased adoption of smart inhalers to enhance treatment adherence.







The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to several factors, including the rising incidence of respiratory diseases, the expanding geriatric population, urbanization and environmental pollution, increasing cases of asthma, and overall population growth worldwide. Major trends anticipated during this period include partnerships between pharmaceutical firms and smart inhaler manufacturers, the development of smartphone apps and mobile health solutions for asthma management, the application of AI-powered algorithms and machine learning for early prediction of asthma attacks, and the integration of smart inhalers with digital health platforms.



The intelligent asthma monitoring device market is set to grow due to an increase in respiratory diseases. Respiratory diseases encompass a wide range of medical conditions affecting breathing organs and tissues, exacerbated by factors such as rising air pollution, smoking rates, urbanization, and an aging population. Intelligent asthma monitoring devices play a crucial role by providing real-time data on lung function and environmental triggers. This capability enables early symptom detection and personalized treatment adjustments, significantly enhancing management and quality of life for patients with respiratory diseases.



Leading companies in the intelligent asthma monitoring devices market are focusing on technological advancements to improve patient monitoring and treatment outcomes. One such innovation includes AI-powered wearable lung monitors, which integrate artificial intelligence with wearable sensors. These devices monitor and analyze lung function and respiratory health in real time. For instance, Respira Labs launched Sylvee in December 2021, an AI-powered wearable lung monitor designed to assess lung function in conditions such as COPD, COVID-19, and asthma. Sylvee utilizes embedded speakers and microphones placed on the rib cage to measure changes in acoustic resonance, reflecting lung air volume changes. The device aims for high accuracy in measuring lung capacity and air trapping through extensive patient trials.



In February 2024, Aevice Health partnered with Jiva.ai to develop an AI-driven platform for predicting asthma exacerbations. This collaboration combines Aevice Health's smart stethoscope technology with Jiva.ai's AI platform, enabling remote monitoring and biomarker tracking to predict and manage asthma exacerbations effectively. Jiva.ai, based in the UK, specializes in no-code AI technology for healthcare applications, enhancing respiratory health management through predictive analytics and remote monitoring solutions.

North America was the largest region in the intelligent asthma monitoring devices market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.The countries covered in the intelligent asthma monitoring devices market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.



Major companies operating in the intelligent asthma monitoring devices market are AstraZeneca plc, 3M Company, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., ResMed Inc, Aptar Pharma Inc, OPKO Health Ltd, Sensirion AG, Vectura Group plc, Circassia Pharmaceuticals, Propeller Health, Vitalograph Ltd, Volansys Technologies Pvt Ltd, Amiko Digital Health Inc, Pneuma Respiratory Inc, Quvium, FindAir Sp. z o., Monitored Therapeutics Inc, Respiri Ltd, NuvoAir AB, Health Care Originals Inc, AEvice Health.



1) By Product: Wearable Asthma Monitoring Devices; Smart Inhalers; Inhalers; Dry Powdered Inhalers; Metered Dose Inhalers; Nebulizers

2) By Technology: Manually Operated Inhalers; Digitally Operated Inhalers; Other Technologies

3) By End User: Hospitals; Clinics; Retail Pharmacies; Online Pharmacies; Other End Users



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1.37 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2% Regions Covered Global

