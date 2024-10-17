The New Car Dealers Market in Canada, 2024: Analysis on the Supply Chain, Demand, International Trade, and Competitive Landscape (2014-2029)

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "New Car Dealers in Canada - Market Size, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts (2024-2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of Canada's new car dealers industry including, the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.



Revenue for the Canadian New Car Dealers industry in Canada has declined in recent years. While demand for automobiles had been driven by healthy economic conditions, such as rising consumer confidence and low unemployment, the COVID-19 pandemic caused the reversal of many of these trends. Due to the government's Economic Response Plan regarding the pandemic, disposable income in Canada rose in 2020 following various programs and support payments made to individuals and families, protecting operators from experiencing a more profound revenue decline.

Rising disposable income encourages consumers to make big-ticket discretionary purchases, such as new vehicles, although elevated interest rates have tempered this trend. With these countervailing trends, the analyst expects industry revenue to have fallen at a CAGR of 1.6% to $152 billion over the five years to 2023, including a 3.2% boost in 2023 alone as consumer conditions improve.



The New Car Dealers industry in Canada sells new and used passenger vehicles. Vehicles include passenger cars, light-duty trucks, sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and passenger vans. New car dealers also sell parts and provide repair services.



Key Topics Covered



ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries

Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE



INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook

Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade

Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry

Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES



OPERATING CONDITIONS

Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy

Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS

Industry Data

Annual Change

Key Ratios

JARGON & GLOSSARY



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g5csc2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.