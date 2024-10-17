U.S. Nonferrous Metal Recycling Market Size, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts (2024-2029) - Revenue Decline Amid Market Volatility and Weakening Demand

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nonferrous Metal Recycling in the US - Market Size, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts (2024-2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the U.S. nonferrous metal recycling industry, including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
The Nonferrous Metal Recycling industry revenue has faltered due to poor operating conditions and weakening demand from several key markets. However, industry revenue is primarily a function of nonferrous metal prices, which experienced significant volatility over the past five years due to the cyclical nature of metal prices on world markets. So, industry-wide revenue has decreased at a CAGR of 0.2% to $23.3 billion over the five years to 2023, including an estimated 6.8% decrease in 2023 alone, when profit is projected to decrease to 4.3%.
This industry recovers copper, aluminum, lead and other nonferrous metals from scrap and then manufactures primary forms (e.g. bar, billet, bloom, cake, ingot, slab, slug and wire) from the recovered metals through secondary smelting and refining processes.
Key Topics Covered
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
- Supply Chain
- Products & Services
- Demand Determinants
- Major Markets
- International Trade
- Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Basis of Competition
- Barriers to Entry
- Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
OPERATING CONDITIONS
- Capital Intensity
- Technology & Systems
- Revenue Volatility
- Regulation & Policy
- Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
JARGON & GLOSSARY
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Commercial Metals Company
