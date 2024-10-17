U.S. Nonferrous Metal Recycling Market Size, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts (2024-2029) - Revenue Decline Amid Market Volatility and Weakening Demand

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nonferrous Metal Recycling in the US - Market Size, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts (2024-2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the U.S. nonferrous metal recycling industry, including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.



The Nonferrous Metal Recycling industry revenue has faltered due to poor operating conditions and weakening demand from several key markets. However, industry revenue is primarily a function of nonferrous metal prices, which experienced significant volatility over the past five years due to the cyclical nature of metal prices on world markets. So, industry-wide revenue has decreased at a CAGR of 0.2% to $23.3 billion over the five years to 2023, including an estimated 6.8% decrease in 2023 alone, when profit is projected to decrease to 4.3%.



This industry recovers copper, aluminum, lead and other nonferrous metals from scrap and then manufactures primary forms (e.g. bar, billet, bloom, cake, ingot, slab, slug and wire) from the recovered metals through secondary smelting and refining processes.



Key Topics Covered



ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries

Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE



INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook

Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade

Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry

Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES



OPERATING CONDITIONS

Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy

Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS

Industry Data

Annual Change

Key Ratios

JARGON & GLOSSARY



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Commercial Metals Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s3col

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.